What to Do in Dakar in November 2026: Youth Olympics, Dak’Art and a Month of Music

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.38% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.38% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.74 ▼ 0.56% WTI 90.36 ▼ 0.18% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 51.99 ▼ 0.47% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Expats & Nomads Africa

What to Do in Dakar in November 2026: Youth Olympics, Dak’Art and a Month of Music

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read

DAKAR · Culture

Dakar is hosting the Youth Olympic Games until 13 November 2026, and the Dak’Art art biennale opens on 19 November. Here is what is still ahead from 5 November.

Exhibition hall at the Dakar Biennale
Exhibition hall at the Dakar Biennale in 2016. File photo.
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DAKAR — This guide is for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, not for a weekend visit. It lists the things to do in Dakar November 2026 that are worth crossing town for, with dates, venues, prices and ticket routes where organisers have published them.

The first half of the month belongs to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Olympic event for athletes aged 14 to 18. The second half brings the 16th Dak’Art biennale, Senegal’s big contemporary African art show, which runs until 19 December.

Events that ended before 5 November are left out, so every date below is still ahead of you. Where an organiser has not published a venue, price or time, we say so rather than guess.

Now to 13 November: Youth Olympic Games and Early Events

Now to Friday 13 November 2026, times vary

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

Dakar, Saly (a beach resort town) and Diamniadio (a new town near Dakar) venues · Tickets from about 1,000 West African CFA francs (about US$1.70)

The Games run from 31 October to 13 November 2026 and are the first Olympic event held on African soil. Most competition tickets are sold through the official platform, tickets.dakar2026.org, at roughly 1,000 to 3,000 CFA francs (about US$1.70 to US$5.10) each, converted at about 584 CFA francs per US dollar. Fan zones, open spaces with entertainment and sports to try, are free to enter.

Sunday 8 November and Tuesday 10 November 2026, times not published

Road cycling, Dakar 2026

Corniche Ouest, Dakar waterfront · Listed as free to attend

The road cycling events start and finish on the Corniche Ouest, the Atlantic seafront road. It is a rare chance to watch Olympic-level competition on an open road without a stadium ticket. Check tickets.dakar2026.org for start times and spectator zones, because the free-entry detail comes from a ticketing guide rather than the organisers’ own page.

Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026, times not published

Dakar Bitcoin Days IV

Seanema cinema, Sea Plaza shopping and leisure complex, Dakar · Day pass listed at 9,900 West African CFA francs (XOF, about US$17)

A two-day conference on Bitcoin and digital assets in a Senegalese context, held at the Seanema cinema inside the Sea Plaza complex on the Dakar seafront. The event page lists a day pass at XOF 9,900 (about US$17) per day, but the ticket widget showed no confirmed price, so confirm on the registration page. Registration is required.

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, times and venue not confirmed

Festival Attiéké Poisson Dakar, edition 5

Dakar, venue not confirmed · Price not published

A food festival built around attiéké, the cassava couscous eaten across West Africa, served with grilled fish. The fifth edition is listed for the weekend of 7 and 8 November, but we could not confirm the venue or ticketing with the organisers. Check their channels before you travel.

Late November: Dak’Art

Thursday 19 November to Saturday 19 December 2026, times vary

16th Dak’Art, Biennale of Contemporary African Art

Several Dakar sites · Price not published

Dak’Art is held every two years and is Africa’s best-known showcase of contemporary art. The 2026 theme is “(Anti)fragility: arts of repair and strategies of response.” Check biennaledakar.org for the venues, the exhibition map and any entry fees.

Planning Your Dakar in November

November is usually dry and warm in Dakar, so light clothing, sun protection and water are enough for most days. Evenings stay mild, which suits the outdoor events.

For tickets, tickets.dakar2026.org covers the Games. For other events, check the organiser’s own page.

Where prices are not published, ask the venue or organiser directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Dakar in November 2026?

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which run until 13 November, with venues in Dakar, Saly and Diamniadio.

When does Dak’Art 2026 open?

The 16th Dak’Art biennale opens on Thursday 19 November and runs until Saturday 19 December 2026.

Are there free things to do in Dakar in November 2026?

Yes. Youth Olympic fan zones are free to enter, and road cycling on the Corniche Ouest on 8 and 10 November is listed as free to attend.

Where can I buy tickets for Dakar events in November 2026?

Use tickets.dakar2026.org for the Games. For other events, check the organiser’s own page.

Sources: tickets.dakar2026.org, olympics.com/dakar-2026, biennaledakar.org, luma.com. Retrieved 5 November 2026.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

The Dakar Guide

What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Dakar, Senegal.

Coming up in Dakar

Living in Dakar

Understand Senegal

Everything on Dakar in one place

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The same guide for 17 other African cities in November 2026.

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