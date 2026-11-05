What to Do in Dakar in November 2026: Youth Olympics, Dak’Art and a Month of Music

DAKAR · Culture

Dakar is hosting the Youth Olympic Games until 13 November 2026, and the Dak’Art art biennale opens on 19 November. Here is what is still ahead from 5 November.

Exhibition hall at the Dakar Biennale in 2016. File photo.

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DAKAR — This guide is for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, not for a weekend visit. It lists the things to do in Dakar November 2026 that are worth crossing town for, with dates, venues, prices and ticket routes where organisers have published them.

The first half of the month belongs to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Olympic event for athletes aged 14 to 18. The second half brings the 16th Dak’Art biennale, Senegal’s big contemporary African art show, which runs until 19 December.

Events that ended before 5 November are left out, so every date below is still ahead of you. Where an organiser has not published a venue, price or time, we say so rather than guess.

Now to 13 November: Youth Olympic Games and Early Events

Now to Friday 13 November 2026, times vary Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Dakar, Saly (a beach resort town) and Diamniadio (a new town near Dakar) venues · Tickets from about 1,000 West African CFA francs (about US$1.70) The Games run from 31 October to 13 November 2026 and are the first Olympic event held on African soil. Most competition tickets are sold through the official platform, tickets.dakar2026.org, at roughly 1,000 to 3,000 CFA francs (about US$1.70 to US$5.10) each, converted at about 584 CFA francs per US dollar. Fan zones, open spaces with entertainment and sports to try, are free to enter.

Sunday 8 November and Tuesday 10 November 2026, times not published Road cycling, Dakar 2026 Corniche Ouest, Dakar waterfront · Listed as free to attend The road cycling events start and finish on the Corniche Ouest, the Atlantic seafront road. It is a rare chance to watch Olympic-level competition on an open road without a stadium ticket. Check tickets.dakar2026.org for start times and spectator zones, because the free-entry detail comes from a ticketing guide rather than the organisers’ own page.

Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026, times not published Dakar Bitcoin Days IV Seanema cinema, Sea Plaza shopping and leisure complex, Dakar · Day pass listed at 9,900 West African CFA francs (XOF, about US$17) A two-day conference on Bitcoin and digital assets in a Senegalese context, held at the Seanema cinema inside the Sea Plaza complex on the Dakar seafront. The event page lists a day pass at XOF 9,900 (about US$17) per day, but the ticket widget showed no confirmed price, so confirm on the registration page. Registration is required.

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, times and venue not confirmed Festival Attiéké Poisson Dakar, edition 5 Dakar, venue not confirmed · Price not published A food festival built around attiéké, the cassava couscous eaten across West Africa, served with grilled fish. The fifth edition is listed for the weekend of 7 and 8 November, but we could not confirm the venue or ticketing with the organisers. Check their channels before you travel.

Late November: Dak’Art

Thursday 19 November to Saturday 19 December 2026, times vary 16th Dak’Art, Biennale of Contemporary African Art Several Dakar sites · Price not published Dak’Art is held every two years and is Africa’s best-known showcase of contemporary art. The 2026 theme is “(Anti)fragility: arts of repair and strategies of response.” Check biennaledakar.org for the venues, the exhibition map and any entry fees.

Planning Your Dakar in November

November is usually dry and warm in Dakar, so light clothing, sun protection and water are enough for most days. Evenings stay mild, which suits the outdoor events.

For tickets, tickets.dakar2026.org covers the Games. For other events, check the organiser’s own page.

Where prices are not published, ask the venue or organiser directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Dakar in November 2026?

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which run until 13 November, with venues in Dakar, Saly and Diamniadio.

When does Dak’Art 2026 open?

The 16th Dak’Art biennale opens on Thursday 19 November and runs until Saturday 19 December 2026.

Are there free things to do in Dakar in November 2026?

Yes. Youth Olympic fan zones are free to enter, and road cycling on the Corniche Ouest on 8 and 10 November is listed as free to attend.

Where can I buy tickets for Dakar events in November 2026?

Use tickets.dakar2026.org for the Games. For other events, check the organiser’s own page.