What to Do in Arusha in November 2026: Fair and Events

ARUSHA · Culture

Arusha’s big November date is a three-day produce trade fair from 8 November. Two ticketed Saturday events follow on 28 November.

Arusha with Mount Meru behind it. File photo. Photo: Halidtz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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ARUSHA: This is the monthly guide for people who live in Arusha, a city in northern Tanzania, or are staying for weeks rather than a weekend. It lists only events that a venue, organiser or ticket platform has published for November 2026.

November is a quiet month for public festivals in Arusha. One trade fair, one evening of wine, food and music and one dance competition have confirmed dates, and we say plainly below what we left out.

No Tanzania-wide public holiday falls in November 2026, so offices and shops keep normal hours. Prices in Tanzanian shillings (TZS) are converted at about TZS 2,629 per US$1, the market rate on 6 November.

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Sunday 8 November: A Produce Trade Fair

Sunday 8 to Tuesday 10 November HortiLogistica Africa 2026 TGT Grounds, the fair’s venue in Burka Estate, Arusha · Day pass TZS 20,000 (about US$7.60) for Tanzanian citizens; US$20 for regional and international visitors A horticulture trade fair hosted by the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), the national body for fruit, vegetable and flower growers. It suits anyone working in farming, food supply chains or exports, and it is open to curious residents who register first. Tickets are sold online only, and the organisers say there is no on-site registration.

The organiser sells day, two-day and three-day passes. Tanzanian citizens pay TZS 20,000 (about US$7.60), TZS 40,000 (about US$15.20) or TZS 50,000 (about US$19) respectively.

Regional and international visitors pay US$20, US$40 or US$58 for the same passes. The local rate applies to citizens, not to foreign residents, so expatriates should expect the international rate.

The organiser has not published daily opening hours. Check the visitor page at hortilogisticaafrica.com before you go, and buy your pass early because walk-ins are not accepted.

Saturday 28 November: Two Events, Two Venues

Saturday 28 November Rooted: A Love Letter to Arusha River Trees Country Inn, Usa River, Arusha · Ticket TZS 130,000 (about US$49) · Start time not published An evening the organiser describes as “savored through wine, food, music, style and atmosphere”, at a country inn in Usa River, a village outside Arusha town. Tickets are sold through Nilipe, a Tanzanian online ticket platform. The listing gives no programme or start time, so check it again closer to the day.

Saturday 28 November Dance Battle Festival, Season 4 Elimu Yetu, a venue in the city centre, Arusha · Regular TZS 10,000 (about US$3.80), VIP TZS 30,000 (about US$11.40) · Start time not published A dance competition sold through Nilipe, the Tanzanian ticket platform, for the same evening in central Arusha. The listing describes a touring show with seven cities and four categories. It gives no line-up or start time.

The two events share a date, so you will need to pick one. The dance battle is the cheaper ticket, while the Usa River evening is the premium option.

Listings We Left Out and Why

The Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC), organised by the Ministry of Minerals with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines, runs from 19 to 21 November 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital. It is not in Arusha, so we do not list it as an Arusha event.

Other November conferences and touring expos that appear in online listings either lack a confirmed Arusha venue or have no clear organiser page. We have left them out until organisers publish firm details, and we will add them if they do.

Planning Your Arusha in November

November falls in the short-rains season, known in Swahili as vuli. Wet spells are possible in Arusha at this time of year.

Pack a light rain jacket and a warm layer for evenings. Allow extra travel time on rainy days, especially for the venues outside the centre.

Independence and Republic Day, the next national holiday, falls on Wednesday 9 December. Christmas Day on Friday 25 December and Boxing Day on Saturday 26 December follow.

If you travel on the evening of 28 November, agree a taxi fare before you set off and arrange a driver back from Usa River, since the inn is outside the city centre. Check the entry rules for your passport before you book.

Tanzania Immigration Services runs an online application portal at visa.immigration.go.tz, where you can check the current fee for your nationality. Tanzania uses East Africa Time, which is three hours ahead of UTC and eight hours ahead of New York in November.

Carry some shillings for taxis and small purchases. For fresh listings, check the Nilipe event pages and the HortiLogistica Africa website.

Pass prices are quoted in both currencies, so compare the shilling and dollar rates before you pay. Confirmed public events in Arusha for November 2026 remain thin, and we will update this guide as organisers publish more.

Background: Valterra Platinum Output Falls 6% in Quarter.

Context: For more on this, see Morocco Arms Buying Cap Rises to US$19B.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest event in Arusha in November 2026?

HortiLogistica Africa 2026, a horticulture trade fair, runs from Sunday 8 to Tuesday 10 November at TGT Grounds in Burka Estate.

How much are HortiLogistica Africa tickets?

A day pass costs TZS 20,000 (about US$7.60) for Tanzanian citizens and US$20 for regional and international visitors. Three-day passes cost TZS 50,000 or US$58.

Are there any public holidays in Arusha in November 2026?

No Tanzania-wide public holiday falls in November 2026, so offices, shops and venues keep normal hours.

What is on in Arusha on 28 November 2026?

Rooted: A Love Letter to Arusha at River Trees Country Inn in Usa River (TZS 130,000, about US$49), and Dance Battle Festival Season 4 at Elimu Yetu, a venue in the city centre (TZS 10,000 to 30,000, about US$3.80 to US$11.40). Both are sold on Nilipe.