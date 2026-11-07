What to Do in Windhoek in November 2026

WINDHOEK · Culture

Namibia’s capital spends the rest of November on film, choral music, markets and a title fight. Here is what we could confirm from 8 November, with prices in US$.

What: Dated, priced events in Windhoek from 8 to 30 November 2026.

Headliners: A World Boxing Organization (WBO) title fight on 21 November and the Namibia Travel Market on 18 and 19 November.

Costs: Many tickets run N$50 to N$350 (US$3 to US$21).

Also: No public holiday falls in Windhoek in November.

Windhoek city centre seen from a hillside. File photo. Photo: Rio Times library

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Rio de Janeiro › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

WINDHOEK — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Windhoek or are staying for weeks, with things to do in windhoek november 2026 checked against organiser and ticket pages. We list only events whose date, venue and price we could confirm, and we say plainly where a time is still unclear.

The first week of the month is already behind us, so the cards start on Sunday 8 November. Prices are in Namibian dollars (N$), converted at about N$16.5 to US$1 (RT, a financial data provider, 7 November), and rounded.

Windhoek is a small city, so most venues are within a short taxi ride of one another. Weekends fill up fast, and the busiest day is Saturday 28 November, when five events overlap.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

8 to 15 November: Film, Music and Choral Evenings

Sunday 8 November, morning Sunday Market The Village Garden, Windhoek · See organiser A weekly market in a garden setting, listed on events.na, the Namibian events platform. It is an easy first stop if you are new in town, and it returns on 15, 22 and 29 November.

Sunday 8 to Tuesday 10 November, times vary Euro Film Fest 2026: final days Goethe-Institut Namibia, Windhoek · Free The annual showcase of contemporary European cinema runs until 10 November, with free screenings at the Goethe-Institut, the German cultural centre. Check the Goethe-Institut for the film on each evening.

Saturday 14 November, 12:00 Hello Summer 2026 Eros Primary School sports field, Eros (a Windhoek suburb) · From N$100 (about US$6) An outdoor daytime music party headlined by Tman Xpress, a Namibian artist. Tickets are on Webtickets Namibia, a Namibian ticketing site, so bring sun protection and arrive early.

Saturday 14 November, morning Namibia Success Day 2026 Windhoek Country Club Resort, Olympia (a Windhoek suburb) · From N$275 (about US$17) A business and recognition day for professionals and entrepreneurs, listed as a featured event on events.na. It suits expats who want local contacts, and the organiser sells tickets from N$275.

Saturday 14 November, 19:00 An Evening of Classical Choral Music National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), Windhoek · From N$100 (about US$6) The Reformation Cantata performs works by Handel, Bach and Pachelbel in Namibian indigenous languages, with orchestral accompaniment. The evening also launches a music-theory book, and tickets are on Webtickets Namibia.

Sunday 15 November, 18:30 A World of Christmas: Charity Concert 2026 Christuskirche, Windhoek · N$100 to N$250 (about US$6 to US$15) A charity concert of classical music and Christmas melodies from Japan, Russia, Germany, Italy and Namibia, with soprano Liza Dreyden. The Christuskirche is the Lutheran church that overlooks the city centre.

17 to 22 November: Choirs, Monologues and a Title Fight

Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November, daytime Namibia Travel Market 2026 Droombos, a garden venue in Windhoek · Trade event Namibia’s leading travel trade event, under the theme “Luxury with Purpose”. It is aimed at the tourism industry, and the organiser page is travelnam.com.

Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November, evening Cantare & Friends Concert Gereformeerde Kerk (a Reformed church), Luther Street, Windhoek · From N$100 (about US$6) The Cantare Audire Choir, a vocal ensemble, sings Handel, Bruckner, Whitacre and Mozart over two evenings. Webtickets Namibia lists the first show at 19:00.

Thursday 19 November, evening NTN Monologue Evening NTN Backstage, National Theatre of Namibia · N$150 (about US$9) Ten emerging actors perform monologues in the theatre’s backstage space. It is for ages 16 and over.

Friday 20 November, 19:00 Lize Beekman: Tussen Hier en Daar Droombos, Windhoek · From N$250 (about US$15) Lize Beekman, a singer, performs songs from her new Afrikaans-language album “Tussen hier en daar” (“Between here and there”). Tickets are on Webtickets Namibia.

Saturday 21 November, evening WBO Title Boxing Night: Nghitumbwa vs Sonjica Mövenpick Hotel Windhoek (a Windhoek hotel) · From N$200 (about US$12) Fillipus Nghitumbwa defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super bantamweight title against South Africa’s Ayabonga Sonjica. The fight moved from Rundu to Windhoek, and the undercard includes Martin Mukungu against Siphosethu Mvula.

Saturday 21 November, morning Market Day: Amalfi Coast with Malfy Gin Kate’s Nest Guest House, a Windhoek guest house · See organiser An Italian-coast themed market with food, drinks, local vendors and live DJs. The dress code is “Amalfi”, so expect linen and sunglasses.

Saturday 21 November, 12:00 to 22:00 Few Of Us Elisenheim (event venue), Windhoek · Tickets via NamEvents A day-to-night gathering at Elisenheim, a venue outside the city centre. Check NamEvents, a Namibian ticketing site, for the ticket price.

24 to 30 November: Coastal Film, Kwaito and a Packed Saturday

Tuesday 24 November, evening Euro Film Fest: Sea People of the Namibian Coast Goethe-Institut Namibia, Windhoek · Free A screening about the traditions and daily lives of Namibia’s coastal communities, shown as part of the Euro Film Fest. Entrance is free.

Wednesday 25 November, 16:00 and 18:00 Les Rendez-vous Cinéma: French Films FNCC Cinema, Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre · Free The monthly French film series at the FNCC, the French cultural centre, shows A Boat in the Garden at 16:00 and Kina & Yuk at 18:00. Films are in French with English subtitles.

Friday 27 November, 17:00 Mabuzza Kasi Konnect Concert Vol. 3 Pequena (a Windhoek venue) · From N$50 (about US$3) An old-school kwaito night, kwaito being South African township house music, with performers Mabuzza, DJ Spuzza and Skipper Wills. Tickets are on Webtickets Namibia.

Saturday 28 November, 10:00 TopCheri Kids Concert and Play Day, Vol. 5 Van Rhyn Sports Field, Windhoek · From N$50 (about US$3) A family day with a children’s concert and play activities. Tickets are on Webtickets Namibia.

Saturday 28 November, 15:00 Let’s Get Together ft. Rüssel Zuma Pequena Lounge & Cuisine, Windhoek · From N$150 (about US$9) A music and lifestyle day with South African performer Rüssel Zuma, presented by two event companies, Coco SA and Groovetainment. Webtickets Namibia sells tickets.

Saturday 28 November, 17:00 PrettyGirlsLoveBass Roadhouse (a Windhoek venue) · From N$70 (about US$4) A DJ showcase of amapiano, house and bass-heavy music. Webtickets Namibia lists tickets from N$70, and the organiser quotes up to N$150 (about US$9).

Saturday 28 November, late afternoon Nexquis Fashion Show: Beyond the Frame Zest Mediterranean, The Village, Klein Windhoek (a Windhoek suburb) · From N$150 (about US$9) Emerging designers present work on a runway built around fashion, identity and self-expression. Check the organiser for exact times and ticket links.

Saturday 28 November, from morning Mus’O’s Music Festival 2026 Musos Cafe & Bar, Windhoek · N$290 early bird, N$350 at the door (about US$18 to US$21) Twelve hours of live music with Jam Sesh, Izzy Martin, Desert Comet and others. Tickets are sold through NamEvents.

What It Means for You

If you are an American visiting or relocating to Windhoek, November is a good month to test the social scene on a small budget. Most tickets cost less than a US$20 bill, and card payments are common at ticketed events but not guaranteed at markets, so carry some cash.

Namibia has no public holiday in November, so shops, banks and offices keep normal hours. The next one is Human Rights Day on Thursday 10 December, according to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

Several of the fashion and music events list only a day, not a time, on the public pages we checked. We could not confirm start times for Success Day, the Nexquis show or the Amalfi market, so ask the organiser before you book a driver.

For more on the country, read our guides to Namibian culture and its key figures, the October inflation figures that shape prices, and the central bank’s rate rise.At night, use registered taxis or ride-hailing rather than walking long distances, especially after large evenings at venues such as the Mövenpick or Droombos.

Parking is limited at popular gatherings, so arrive early.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Windhoek in November 2026?

From 8 November, a World Boxing Organization title fight on 21 November, the Namibia Travel Market on 18 and 19 November and a choral evening on 14 November lead the month.

Is there a public holiday in Windhoek in November 2026?

No. Namibia has no public holiday in November, so shops, banks and offices keep normal hours all month.

Where can I buy tickets for Windhoek events in November 2026?

Webtickets Namibia and NamEvents sell most tickets, including Hello Summer, Lize Beekman and Mus’O’s Music Festival. Others go through the organiser or events.na.

How much do Windhoek events cost in November 2026?

Many tickets run from N$50 to N$350, or about US$3 to US$21. Euro Film Fest screenings and the French film series are free.

Are there free things to do in Windhoek in November 2026?

Yes. The Euro Film Fest runs to 10 November, its coastal-film screening is on 24 November, and French films play at the FNCC on 25 November.