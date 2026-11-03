What to Do in Luanda in November 2026

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Expats & Nomads Africa

What to Do in Luanda in November 2026

By · November 3, 2026 · 4 min read

LUANDA · Culture

Expo-Cultura Angola opens on 5 November, Independence Day falls on 11 November, and BITUR tourism fair follows on 20 November. The month, day by day.

An aerial view of Luanda, Angola
An aerial view of Luanda (file photo). Photo: The Rio Times archive
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LUANDA — This is your guide to things to do in Luanda in November 2026, from a national culture fair to a tourism expo and late-night concerts. Prices are in Angolan kwanza (Kz), converted at about 913 kwanza per US dollar, the rate of RT, a market-data provider, on 3 November.

The month has two public holidays: All Souls’ Day on Monday 2 November and Independence Day on Wednesday 11 November. Both come from Angola’s national holiday law, amended in 2018.

FIC Luanda, the city’s international film festival, has just ended. Its eighth edition ran from 28 October to 2 November at Cine Teatro Nacional and other venues across Luanda, according to the festival.

Dates, venues and prices below were rechecked on 3 November on organiser pages. Where a price is missing, we could not confirm one.

Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 November: A National Fair and a Beer Festival

Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 November

Expo-Cultura Angola 2026

Tendas da Parcela A (tents on Luanda Bay) · Price not confirmed

The first national culture fair showcases literature, dance, fashion and crafts, according to Rádio Nacional de Angola, the state broadcaster.

Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November, from 17:00

Beers Festival by Cuca

Shopping Avennida, Morro Bento · Kz 10,000 (about US$11)

A beer, food and music festival from Cuca, an Angolan beer brand. It is held at Shopping Avennida, a shopping centre in the Morro Bento district.

Wednesday 11 November: Independence Day

Wednesday 11 November

Dia da Independência Nacional

Across Angola · Public holiday

Angola marks independence from Portugal, declared on 11 November 1975. It is a fixed national holiday, so offices and many businesses close.

Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 November: Trade and Tourism

Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 November

Intermodal Africa 2026

EPIC SANA Luanda Hotel, central Luanda · Registration fee not confirmed

A shipping, ports and logistics conference run by the organiser Transport Events. The exhibition runs Wednesday 9:00 to 17:00 and Thursday 9:00 to 15:30.

Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November, 10:00 to 18:00

BITUR 2026, International Tourism Fair

Event tents, Port of Luanda · Price not confirmed

Angola’s tourism fair. Check bitur.ao for tickets and the programme.

Planning Your November in Luanda

Check the weekday before travelling, because several events run only one day. Monday 2 and Wednesday 11 November are holidays, so banks and offices may close.

Not confirmed: we could not find ticket prices for Expo-Cultura Angola, BITUR or Intermodal Africa. Several other listed events could not be verified with an organiser and are left out until they can be.

More: Angola news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the public holidays in Luanda in November 2026?

Monday 2 November (All Souls’ Day) and Wednesday 11 November (Independence Day) are national public holidays in Angola, under its holiday law as amended in 2018.

Is FIC Luanda still on?

No. The eighth Luanda International Film Festival ran from 28 October to 2 November 2026 at Cine Teatro Nacional and other venues across Luanda.

When is the BITUR tourism fair in 2026?

BITUR, Angola’s international tourism fair, runs from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November at tents in the Port of Luanda, 10:00 to 18:00. We could not confirm the ticket price.

What is on at Expo-Cultura Angola?

The first Expo-Cultura Angola runs from 5 to 8 November at the Parcela A tents on Luanda Bay. It features literature, dance, fashion and crafts. No ticket price has been published.

When is Intermodal Africa 2026?

Intermodal Africa, a shipping, ports and logistics conference, runs from Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 November at the EPIC SANA Luanda Hotel. The exhibition is open Wednesday 9:00 to 17:00 and Thursday 9:00 to 15:30.

Sources: FIC Luanda; BITUR; Transport Events, Intermodal Africa 2026; Rádio Nacional de Angola, Expo-Cultura; Lei n.º 11/18 (national holidays); RT exchange rates. Retrieved 3 November 2026.


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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Luanda, Angola.

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