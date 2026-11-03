What to Do in Lusaka (Zambia) in November 2026

LUSAKA · Culture

Move On Festival brings jazz to Lusaka on 6 and 7 November, and Amapiano Xperiment follows on 14 November. The month, day by day.

Lusaka from above (file photo). Photo: Icem4k, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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LUSAKA — This is your guide to things to do in Lusaka in November 2026, from a two-night jazz festival to a gospel awards gala. Every event below has a date and venue confirmed on its listing on Tessera, a Zambian ticketing platform.

Prices are in kwacha (K), Zambia’s currency. We convert at about K20 to the US dollar, the market-data provider RT’s rate on 2 November, so K100 is about US$5.

Several larger events that were rumoured for the month, including a carnival, a comic convention and a marathon, could not be confirmed with an organiser or ticket page. We have left them out until dates and venues are published.

Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November: Jazz and a Picnic

Friday 6 November, doors 18:30, until 23:30 Move On Festival 2026, Day One Italian Zambian Cultural Centre, Lusaka · K200 standard (about US$10), K500 VIP (about US$25) The festival mixes live jazz, fashion shows by Zambian designers and DJ sets. Friday features two jazz groups, the 3rd Street Quartet (with Andrea Valeri) and the Mauro Carpi Jazz Quintet.

Saturday 7 November, doors 18:00, until 23:30 Move On Festival 2026, Day Two Italian Zambian Cultural Centre, Lusaka · K200 standard (about US$10), K500 VIP (about US$25) Saturday brings the ZimItaly Movement, with performers Hope Masike, Josh Meck and Mumba Yachi, and the Mulo Francel Jazz Quintet. A two-day pass costs K300 standard (about US$15) or K750 VIP (about US$38), and VIP includes a separate entrance, seating and a welcome drink.

Saturday 7 November, 13:00 to 23:00 Old Xul & Vibe Picnic, 2nd Edition Bank of Zambia Social Club, Lusaka · Standard K150 (about US$7); early-bird tickets sold out An outdoor picnic with live music and DJs from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. Jamtree Events, the organiser, says it suits friends and families, with food and drinks on site.

Saturday 14 November: Amapiano Night

Saturday 14 November, from 18:00 until 23:30 (the ticket page header also shows 15 November) Amapiano Xperiment Zambezi Lifestyle Lounge, Lusaka · Regular K300 (about US$15), VIP K500 (about US$25) Amapiano is a South African house style built on log-drum bass lines and loose piano riffs. The listing promises amapiano and Afro house (a dance-music style), and tickets are limited, so buy ahead.

Dancers perform at the agricultural show in Lusaka (file photo). Photo: THE ONE PEOPLE, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Saturday 14 November, 06:00 to 18:00 Martin House Challenge Martin House School, Chisamba, outside Lusaka · Spectators K100 (about US$5); team triathlon K300 per athlete (about US$15); trail run or mountain bike K500 (about US$25); individual triathlon K750 (about US$38) A family day built around a triathlon, a 5 km trail run and a mountain-bike ride, with food trucks, a kids zone and a DJ. Triathlon Zambia, the organiser, calls it the first event in its School series.

Saturday 28 November: Gospel Awards

Saturday 28 November, red carpet 17:00, show 19:00 RCV Music Awards 2026, 3rd Edition Ciela, Bonanza, Lusaka · Standard K400 (about US$20), VIP K600 (about US$30), VVIP K1,500 (about US$75) Radio Christian Voice, a Zambian faith broadcaster, hosts the awards for Christian artists. The red carpet opens two hours before the main show.

Planning Your Lusaka November

Zambia has no public holiday in November 2026. The next one is Christmas Day on Friday 25 December, so offices and schools keep normal hours all month.

Several events are outdoors, so check the weather forecast and the organiser’s page before you travel. Plans can change at short notice.

Buy tickets only through the organiser’s Tessera listing and keep the confirmation on your phone. Times on the listings are Central Africa Time (CAT), which is two hours ahead of London.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Lusaka in November 2026?

Move On Festival runs on 6 and 7 November, Amapiano Xperiment starts on 14 November, and the RCV Music Awards are on 28 November. All three sell tickets on Tessera.

How much is Move On Festival?

A single day costs K200 standard (about US$10) or K500 VIP (about US$25). A two-day pass is K300 standard (about US$15) or K750 VIP (about US$38).

Is there a public holiday in Zambia in November 2026?

No. The next public holiday is Christmas Day on Friday 25 December 2026.

Where can I buy tickets for Lusaka events?

Move On Festival, Amapiano Xperiment, Old Xul & Vibe Picnic and the RCV Music Awards sell tickets on Tessera, a Zambian ticketing platform.

Is there a family-friendly event in November?

Old Xul & Vibe Picnic on 7 November is billed for friends and families. Martin House Challenge on 14 November in Chisamba is a family day with a kids zone.