What to Do in Casablanca in November 2026

CASABLANCA · Culture

French pop star GIMS plays Casablanca on Saturday 7 November, the city’s video art festival runs from 10 to 14 November and Moroccan singer Manal fills the Complexe Mohammed V on 21 November. Here is what we could confirm for the rest of the month.

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CASABLANCA — This is the monthly culture and events guide for people who live in Casablanca, from expats and digital nomads to long-stay visitors looking for things to do in casablanca november 2026. We updated it on 5 November 2026 and list only events whose date and venue we could check, so it covers the period from 5 November onwards.

Two public holidays shape the month: Green March Day on Friday 6 November, which marks the 1975 march that asserted Morocco’s claim to the Western Sahara, and Independence Day on Wednesday 18 November. Expect mild days, cooler evenings and occasional Atlantic rain, so check the forecast before outdoor plans.

7 to 14 November: Pop, Video Art and Trade Shows

Saturday 7 November, 20:30 GIMS — Carpe Diem Tour Salle Couverte (covered hall), Complexe Mohammed V, Maârif (a central Casablanca district) GIMS is a French-Congolese pop star. The show is in the indoor hall of the Complexe Mohammed V, the city’s main sports complex. Tickets are sold on Guichet.com, a Moroccan ticketing site; prices were not confirmed when we checked. The singer postponed other concerts in France and Belgium in late October for health reasons, and we found no word on Casablanca, so check the ticket page before you plan.

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 November Festival International d’Art Vidéo de Casablanca (FIAV), 32nd edition Casablanca; venues and daily programme from the organisers FIAV is a festival of video and digital art run by the Faculty of Letters and Humanities of Ben M’sik, part of Hassan II University. The programme covers interactive and immersive installations, virtual and augmented reality, audiovisual performance, generative art and films made with artificial intelligence. Check the organisers for the schedule, as venues change from day to day.

Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 November Préventica Maroc 2026 Casablanca; trade listings differ on the exact venue, so confirm with the organiser Préventica is a professional congress and trade show on workplace safety and risk management. It is aimed at industry, but it is useful for expats working in HR, operations or compliance. Registration and prices are set by the organiser.

17 to 22 November: Independence Day Week

Tuesday 17 to Thursday 19 November Africa Food Show Morocco 2026 Foire Internationale de Casablanca (the city’s main trade-fair ground) This is a professional food-industry show focused on African markets, and it is relevant for residents in food, hospitality or import-export. Most listings give 17 to 19 November, while a few show 18 to 20 November. Confirm the dates with the organiser at afsmorocco.com before you travel.

Saturday 21 November Manal in concert Complexe Mohammed V, Maârif district Manal is a Moroccan-born pop singer with a large following across the Arab world. Ticket prices run from 150 dirhams (about US$15) in the upper stands and 250 dirhams (about US$26) in the lower stands to 500 dirhams (about US$51) standing, 800 dirhams (about US$82) VVIP (very important person) standing and 1,000 dirhams (about US$103) for 150 premium seats. The cheapest categories may sell out early, so check ticket.ma, a Moroccan ticketing site, for what is still available; the start time was not confirmed when we checked.

The Children’s Book Fair and Gnawa Nights

The Salon International du Livre Enfant et Jeunesse (SILEJ), Casablanca’s international children’s book fair, is run by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication. Its 2025 edition ran from 8 to 16 November at Anfa Park, but we could not find confirmed 2026 dates or a venue, so we do not list one.

Gnawa nights, the trance-like music of Morocco’s Gnawa brotherhoods, are regular fixtures on Casablanca stages. We could not match any late-November listing to a venue or organiser page, so check the programmes of the city’s theatres before you book.

Planning Your Casablanca in November

November in Casablanca brings mild days and cooler evenings, with occasional Atlantic rain and changeable coastal wind. Check a current forecast before any outdoor plan, including an evening on the Corniche, the seafront promenade.

Green March Day falls on Friday 6 November and Independence Day on Wednesday 18 November. Some public offices and banks may close or reduce hours, so plan errands around those dates.

Guichet.com and ticket.ma are the main Moroccan ticket platforms for large concerts. For events without a listed price, contact the venue or organiser before travelling.

Taxis and ride-hailing apps are the most practical way to reach the Maârif and Corniche districts at night. Allow extra time for evening journeys.

Dirham prices in this guide are converted at 9.75 dirhams per US dollar, the rate on 5 November 2026 (RT, a financial data provider). For current listings, check Visit Casablanca, the city’s official tourism site.

What it means for you: with only a few big dates confirmed, book GIMS and Manal early and keep the trade shows for work weeks. Listings are changing quickly, so recheck before you pay.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Casablanca in November 2026?

GIMS plays Complexe Mohammed V on Saturday 7 November, the FIAV video art festival runs from 10 to 14 November and Manal performs at the same complex on Saturday 21 November.

Are there public holidays in Casablanca in November 2026?

Yes, Green March Day is on Friday 6 November and Independence Day is on Wednesday 18 November.

Where can I buy tickets for Casablanca concerts in November 2026?

GIMS tickets are sold on Guichet.com and Manal tickets on ticket.ma. Check each listing for current prices.

Is the SILEJ children’s book fair on in November 2026?

We could not confirm 2026 dates. The 2025 edition ran from 8 to 16 November at Anfa Park, so check the organisers before you plan.