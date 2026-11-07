What to Do in Gaborone in November 2026

GABORONE · Culture

Gaborone’s November runs from a free photography show to a black-tie charity dinner on 28 November. This guide covers what is left of the month, day by day, with prices in pula and US dollars.

A road in central Gaborone. File photo.

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GABORONE — Botswana’s capital has a busy second half of November, with road races, concerts, a wine afternoon, football qualifiers and a late-night weekend at the end. This guide is for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, not for a one-weekend tourist.

Prices are in Botswana pula (P), converted at P13.42 to the US dollar (RT, a financial data provider, market rate on 7 November 2026). Dates and times come from the organisers’ own listings on Plans, a Botswana events-listing site, the ticket sellers TicketLinc and Tickito, and the venues, checked on 7 November 2026.

The month has no Botswana public holiday, so offices, banks and shops keep normal hours. The two big weekends are 14 to 15 November, with a wine afternoon and a classical-style concert, and 28 to 29 November, with a black-tie charity dinner and a long music event.

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This Weekend and Early Week: 8 to 12 November

Sunday 8 November, 05:00 to 12:00 Airport Junction 10K & 5K Fun Run Airport Junction Shopping Mall, Gaborone · Entry fee not listed A community road race over 10 km and 5 km that starts at one of the city’s main shopping centres. The listing gives a 05:00 to 12:00 window but no exact start time, so confirm it before you go. Register through the TicketLinc listing.

Sunday 8 November, 08:00 to 23:00 Wembledon Open Spaces: The Take Off Lemongrass, Tomahawk Restaurant, Gaborone · From P300 (about US$22) An all-day lifestyle event listed under music, nightlife and food. The organiser is not named in the listing, so check the Tickito page for what the ticket includes.

Thursday 12 November to Thursday 3 December Meet Giovanni: Photography Exhibition Alliance Française de Gaborone (a French cultural centre), Plot 2939, Mobuto Drive · Free, RSVP required A documentary photography show that uses expressive colour to explore people, moods and stories. Opening night is 17:30 to 20:00 with an artist Q&A at 18:00. Opening hours on other days are not listed, so call the centre on +267 3951650.

Mid-November: Wine, Running and Music

Saturday 14 November, 05:30 to 12:00 World Diabetes Day Walk & Run The Fields Mall, Gaborone · Entry fee not listed A morning walk and run organised by Diabetes Association Botswana. Distances are not listed. Registration reportedly closes on 13 November through TicketLinc.

Saturday 14 November, 12:00 to 23:00 Cellar Experience, November Edition The Boma, The Grand Palm, Gaborone · P250 (about US$19) A wine-tasting afternoon with the More Jazz Band, a live band, with a light snack included in the price. Book directly with The Grand Palm on +267 363 7694 and ask about age limits.

Sunday 15 November, 16:00 to 17:00 A Night of Timeless Classics Maitisong Theatre (a performing-arts venue at Maru-a-Pula School), Gaborone · P250 (about US$19) A live music concert presented by Peach Kereemang and the Grow To Black Collective. Despite the title it is an afternoon show. Tickets are on TicketLinc.

Football Week: 14 to 17 November

Botswana’s senior men’s team plays Uganda twice in Group H of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON, the continent’s main national-team tournament). The first leg is in Uganda on Saturday 14 November, at Hoima City Stadium, so Gaborone does not host that one.

Kick-off is at 19:00 local time.

The return leg is not confirmed: we could not verify its date, venue or kick-off time. Look for the organisers’ announcement before you plan around it.

Botswana’s Under-23 side also faces Guinea in the second round of the CAF U23 qualifiers, with the first leg on Monday 9 November and the return on Tuesday 17 November, according to the Botswana Daily News. We could not confirm the venues or the ticket prices of those matches.

The Third Week: 19 to 21 November

Thursday 19 November, 19:00 12th Annual Heavyweights International Comedy Festival Oasis Hotel, Tlokweng · P100 to P300 (about US$7.50 to US$22) A stand-up comedy night just across the city boundary in Tlokweng, a short drive from central Gaborone. Check the Plans listing for which tier includes seating.

Friday 20 to Saturday 21 November Makgabaneng International Creative Arts Festival 2026 Mogoditshane, near Gaborone · P50 to P100 (about US$4 to US$7.50) A two-day creative arts festival in Mogoditshane, the town on Gaborone’s western edge. Times are not listed, so confirm them with the organiser.

Saturday 21 November, 19:00 From a New Heart: Live Recording Maitisong Theatre, Gaborone · P250 to P300 (about US$19 to US$22) A live recording night at the city’s main theatre. The listing does not name the performers, so check the Plans page before you buy.

The Final Weekend: 27 to 29 November

Saturday 28 November, 06:00 Trail Cycling at Cityscapes Cityscapes, Gaborone Dam · P150 for children, P250 for adults (about US$11 and US$19) A ticketed trail cycling event at Cityscapes Nature Reserve by the dam. The finish time is listed as both 12:00 and 13:00, so ask the organiser. Tickets are sold on TicketLinc.

Saturday 28 November, 18:00 SOS Children’s Villages Botswana Black-Tie Event Cresta Lodge (a hotel), Gaborone · P400 to P15,000 (about US$30 to US$1,120) A black-tie event for SOS Children’s Villages, a charity that runs family-style homes for children. Webtickets, an online ticket seller, lists four tiers at P400, P450, P500 and P15,000. The listing does not say what each tier includes.

Sunday 29 November, 14:00 to 05:00 Pretty Girls Love Good Music Gaborone Club, Gaborone · From P200 (about US$15) An afternoon-to-late-night music event presented by Exzozo Entertainment, an events company. Advance tickets are sold on Tickito. The listing runs into the early hours of Monday 30 November.

Planning Your Gaborone November

Gaborone sits in the rainy season by November, so expect hot days and a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. Start outdoor events early, carry water and keep a light rain layer in the car.

Many listings in this guide carry a “check with the organiser” note, and several are marked as last checked weeks ago. Call or message before you travel, because times and prices shift.

What it means for you. For a visitor from the United States, most of these tickets cost less than a cinema seat at home, from about US$4 to US$30. The pula is the local currency, and card payment is not guaranteed at small events, so carry some cash.

If you are weighing a move or a long stay, our guide to who runs Botswana’s economy and our explainer on who holds power give the wider picture, and the Expats and Nomads hub lists more city guides.

What we could not confirm: the date, venue and kick-off of the Uganda return leg, the venues of the Under-23 matches, and the entry fees of the road races.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in Gaborone in November 2026?

The black-tie SOS Children’s Villages dinner on 28 November leads the month. Botswana also plays Uganda in a qualifier double-header, with the first leg in Hoima, Uganda, on Saturday 14 November; return-leg details were not confirmed.

Are there any public holidays in Botswana in November 2026?

No. The government calendar lists no public holiday in November 2026, so offices, banks and shops keep normal hours until Christmas Day on Friday 25 December.

Where can I buy tickets for Gaborone events?

Most events here sell through Plans, TicketLinc, Tickito or Webtickets. The Grand Palm sells its Cellar Experience directly.

Is there a free event in Gaborone this month?

Yes. The Meet Giovanni photography exhibition at Alliance Française runs from 12 November to 3 December and is free, but you must RSVP.

What is the weather like in Gaborone in November?

November falls in the rainy season. Expect hot days and a chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.