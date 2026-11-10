MultiChoice Backs Nigeria’s TV Content Rules

An aerial view of Abuja's Central Business District, Nigeria's capital, in an April 2024 photo. It does not show the regulator or any oil block. Photo: Shadygaz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

NIGERIA · MEDIA

Nigeria’s broadcast regulator has restated that pay-TV operators may not retransmit protected content without the owner’s permission. MultiChoice, the pay-TV group behind the DStv service, said in a statement reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that it welcomes the move.

PM News and The Sun describe MultiChoice as a CANAL+ company, meaning part of the CANAL+ media group. The reports do not say which operators the directive affects, and our guide to Nigerian media describes the market.

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Key Facts Who The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, issued the directive.

What It reaffirms rules on intellectual property rights and retransmission of audiovisual content.

When The directive is dated Monday 2 November 2026.

Reaction MultiChoice Nigeria’s chief executive, Kemi Omotosho, says the group welcomes the clarity.

Unknown Who signed it, any penalties, and whether the full text is public.

What Happened

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, issued a directive dated Monday 2 November 2026, according to Blueprint, PM News and The Sun Nigeria on 10 November 2026. It reaffirms rules on intellectual property rights and the retransmission of audiovisual content.

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Retransmission means passing another operator’s broadcast signal on to viewers. Per Blueprint, access to that signal does not automatically confer the right to retransmit, distribute or commercially exploit its content.

PM News and The Sun say operators must first obtain the necessary rights and authorisations for protected content. They add that unauthorised retransmission counts as a violation of intellectual property rights.

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What MultiChoice Said

Kemi Omotosho, chief executive of MultiChoice Nigeria, said in a statement reported on 10 November 2026, as carried by The Sun: “The Group welcomes the NBC’s efforts to provide greater clarity on content rights and retransmission rules in Nigeria.” Blueprint and PM News quote her calling the directive “an important step towards strengthening the protection of creators and rights-holders,” meaning the people who make and own programmes. Blueprint reports that MultiChoice will keep working with regulators and industry stakeholders to promote compliance.

PM News and The Sun Nigeria carried the same statement the same day.

Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

Blueprint reports that the directive says access to another operator’s signal does not automatically confer the right to retransmit, distribute or commercially exploit its content. PM News and The Sun use near-identical wording.

The directive is dated 2 November 2026, and three Nigerian outlets reported it on 10 November 2026. The reports do not say how the rule will be enforced, so its practical effect is still unclear.

What Is Not Known

The reports do not say who signed the directive or whether it carries penalties. They also do not name the operators that prompted it.

It is unclear whether the NBC has published the full text. The details above come from press reports of its contents.

More on Nigerian Media

We also reported on MultiChoice’s price cut in Kenya and on its nine-month results. Our DStv Ghana pricing report covers another market.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nigeria’s broadcast regulator say?

In a directive dated 2 November 2026, the NBC reaffirmed rules on intellectual property rights and retransmission. Operators must obtain the necessary rights and authorisations before retransmitting protected content.

How did MultiChoice respond?

MultiChoice Nigeria chief executive Kemi Omotosho said the group welcomes the NBC’s efforts to provide greater clarity. She said it will keep working with regulators and industry stakeholders to promote compliance.

Who is affected by the directive?

The reports do not say which operators are affected or which prompted the directive. They describe it as a general restatement of rules on content rights.

Sources: PM News, MultiChoice Group Welcomes NBC Directive on Content Rights, Retransmission (10 Nov 2026); The Sun Nigeria, MultiChoice Group welcomes NBC directive (10 Nov 2026); Blueprint, MultiChoice backs NBC directive on broadcast content rights (10 Nov 2026).

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