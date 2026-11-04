What to Do in Alexandria in November 2026
ALEXANDRIA · Culture
Two jazz nights open the month on 5 and 6 November, the Alexandria Marathon runs on 6 November, and comedian Taha Desouky plays on 27 November. The month, day by day.
ALEXANDRIA — This is your guide to things to do in Alexandria in November 2026, from jazz and ballet to a city marathon and stand-up comedy. Most events take place at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), the city’s big library and arts complex in the El Shatby district.
Prices are in Egyptian pounds (EGP), shown with a US dollar value. We use the RT market-data rate of 55.26 pounds per dollar on 3 November 2026, so EGP 100 is about US$1.81.
The Bibliotheca’s own listings give no ticket price for several shows, so we print none for those. We list only events from 4 November onwards.
Wednesday 4 to Friday 6 November: Ballet, Jazz and the Marathon
Wednesday 4 November, 7:00 pm
Arts School Students’ Ballet Performance
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center (BACC), Great Hall · Price not stated
The Bibliotheca lists a ballet performance by arts-school students, trained and conducted by Esraa Emad, named in the listing. It is open to the public, and the listing gives no ticket price.
Thursday 5 November, 7:00 pm
ARIFA featuring Mohamed Sawwah
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Small Theater · EGP 80 (about US$1.45)
The Bibliotheca bills ARIFA as a Netherlands, Turkey and Egypt line-up, featuring Mohamed Sawwah. Its ticketing page ties the concert to the Cairo Jazz Festival, a festival series.
Friday 6 November, 7:00 pm
Bächlin & Elkholy
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Small Theater · EGP 80 (about US$1.45)
The Bibliotheca lists this act as coming from Switzerland. It is the second Alexandria jazz night, again tied to the Cairo Jazz Festival on the ticketing page.
Friday 6 November
Alexandria Marathon
Start and finish listed at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina · Price not published; start time not confirmed
ALEXRUNNERS, a local running company, organises races from 500 metres to the full 42.195-kilometre marathon. Check the organiser’s page for the start time and route before race day.
Monday 9 to Friday 13 November: Theatre, Conference and Orchestra
Monday 9 November, 7:00 pm
Our Nights (theatre)
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Great Hall · EGP 50 (about US$0.90)
The Bibliotheca’s ticketing page lists this as a theatrical performance. It is one of the cheapest tickets of the month.
Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 November
International Conference for Libraries in the Digital Age
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Small Theater · Fee not published
This first-edition professional conference has an exhibition of publishers and information-industry firms. Registration is first come, first served, with on-site sign-up on both days.
Thursday 12 November, 10:00 am
The Carnival of the Animals (children’s concert)
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Great Hall · EGP 120 (about US$2.17)
The Bibliotheca’s house orchestra, the BA Orchestra, plays the suite by Camille Saint-Saëns, the French composer, with pianists Amir Awad and Ahmed Refaat, under conductor Nayer Nagui. It is a morning show for families.
Friday 13 November, 7:00 pm
From Rageh to Dauod!
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Great Hall · EGP 200 (about US$3.62)
The BA Orchestra performs under conductor Nayer Nagui. The listing does not name the programme, so check the Bibliotheca before you book.
Saturday 14 to Friday 27 November: Comedy, Poetry and Music
Saturday 14 November, 7:00 pm
Gada3 Walady, stand-up comedy by Mostafa Abbas Toffi
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Small Theater · Price not published
This is a stand-up comedy show. The Bibliotheca’s listing gives no ticket price.
Friday 20 and Saturday 21 November, 7:00 pm
Poetry Recital: Amr Hassan
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Great Hall · Price not published
The poet Amr Hassan performs on two evenings. The Bibliotheca’s ticketing page lists both nights, but gives no ticket price.
Thursday 26 November, 7:00 pm
Sama3i Band (concert)
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Small Theater · EGP 200 (about US$3.62)
The Bibliotheca’s ticketing page lists this concert in its smaller theatre. It gives no further detail about the programme.
Friday 27 November, 8:00 pm
Let’s Make It Personal, stand-up comedy by Taha Desouky
Bibliotheca Alexandrina Conference Center, Great Hall · Price not published
The stand-up comedian Taha Desouky plays the large hall. The ticketing page says 8:00 pm, so confirm the time when you book.
Planning Your Alexandria in November
We found no national public holiday for Egypt in November 2026 in the standard holiday calendars. Egypt’s cabinet can add a paid day off at short notice, so watch its announcements.
Book Bibliotheca shows through its online ticketing page. The ticketing page and the Bibliotheca’s own event page sometimes show different start times, so allow a little margin.
Evenings on the Mediterranean coast turn cooler in November, so bring a light layer. A ride-hailing app or taxi is the easiest way home after a late show.
This guide does not list the exhibitions and smaller conferences that we could not confirm on an official page. We also left out events for which no organiser page confirmed a venue and date.
More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the biggest events in Alexandria in November 2026?
The Alexandria Marathon on Friday 6 November, two jazz concerts on 5 and 6 November, and Taha Desouky’s stand-up show on Friday 27 November.
Where can I buy tickets for Bibliotheca Alexandrina shows?
Use the Bibliotheca Alexandrina online ticketing page. Prices listed for November range from EGP 50 (about US$0.90) to EGP 200 (about US$3.62).
Is there a public holiday in Egypt in November 2026?
We found none in the standard holiday calendars. The cabinet can announce extra days off at short notice, so check its announcements.
How much do the jazz concerts cost?
Each of the two Bibliotheca jazz concerts costs EGP 80, about US$1.45, according to the Bibliotheca’s events calendar.
Where does the Alexandria Marathon start?
Race listings name the Bibliotheca Alexandrina as the start and finish. The organiser, ALEXRUNNERS, had not confirmed a start time on its site when we checked.
Sources: Bibliotheca Alexandrina, events calendar; Bibliotheca Alexandrina, online ticketing; Libraries in the Digital Age conference; Cairo Jazz Festival programme; Alexandria Marathon; Alexandria Marathon race listing; RT, a market-data provider, for the exchange rate. Retrieved 3 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
The Alexandria Guide
What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Alexandria, Egypt.
Understand Egypt
More Cities This Month
The same guide for 15 other African cities in November 2026.
- Luanda Angola
- Cairo Egypt
- Accra Ghana
- Nairobi Kenya
- Port Louis Mauritius
- Marrakech Morocco
- Maputo Mozambique
- Lagos Nigeria
- Kigali Rwanda
- Cape Town South Africa
- Durban South Africa
- Johannesburg South Africa
- Dar es Salaam Tanzania
- Zanzibar Tanzania
- Lusaka Zambia