South Africa Posts Nigerian Envoy’s Speech

Punch, a Nigerian daily newspaper, reported that South Africa’s Presidency, the president’s office, posted the full video of the ceremony, including the envoy’s speech, on Friday 13 November 2026. Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa, says the livestream cut him out, but officials in Pretoria, the seat of South Africa’s government, dispute it.

Key Facts —Who. Femi Fani-Kayode is Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini. He is a former aviation minister. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Upload. The Presidency posted the full video at about 15:23 GMT. Punch puts his protest about two hours earlier. —Dispute. South African officials dispute his account. One, Clayson Monyela, says SABC News aired Nigeria live. —Open question. Whether the livestream skipped his segment is not established. Only the later upload is reported. —As of 13 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

What Happened at the Ceremony

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini and a former aviation minister, presented his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, Punch reported. Premium Times, a Nigerian news site, says ambassadors from 14 other countries took part, and that each was formally introduced and given the floor.

Briefly News, a South African news site, and Premium Times place the ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. Fani-Kayode called it historic and said it was the first posting of a substantive Nigerian ambassador to South Africa in four years, which is his own claim.

In a statement carried by Punch, Fani-Kayode said: “Curiously the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech.” He said the stream was cut and resumed only after his speech ended, and that only Nigeria’s segment was affected.

He said he raised the problem with Ramaphosa during the photo session, and that the president took him to officials and told them to resolve it. By then, he said, it was too late.

Fani-Kayode said he turned down an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the state broadcaster, and told it to listen to his speech. He added that at least two Nigerian television stations recorded the address and would release it.

A war memorial on the terrace of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of the South African presidency; the ceremony was held at a separate guest house. File photo: Ruby D-Brown, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Released Video Contains

Punch said it observed the full recording on the Presidency’s YouTube page at about 4:23 pm West Africa Time on Friday, which is 15:23 GMT. That was approximately two hours after Fani-Kayode publicly protested.

Punch reported that the footage includes his full address, in which he pledged to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations. At the ceremony he also said, according to Premium Times: “Part of my job here is to reset that relationship, to come and build that bridge, and to ensure that whatever concerns we have, we can work them out and move forward together.”

He recalled Nigeria’s support in the struggle against apartheid, South Africa’s former system of racial segregation, Premium Times reported. He described Nigeria as South Africa’s largest trading partner on the African continent, which is his statement, per Punch.

In Plain English

—Letters of credence. These are formal documents from a head of state that introduce a new envoy. Fani-Kayode’s come from Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu. —High Commissioner. Outlets use both this title and ambassador for him. High Commissioner is the Commonwealth title for an ambassador. —Livestream. This is a live video broadcast of the ceremony. Fani-Kayode says the Presidency ran one from its @PresidencyZA account.

What South Africa Says

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, answered on X, the social media platform, Briefly News reported on 13 November 2026. He said Fani-Kayode had “falsely referenced the President on a matter he has no involvement in”.

Per Briefly News, Magwenya said Ramaphosa did not intervene and had pointed Fani-Kayode to Sophie Mokoena, an SABC journalist, to raise his grievance. He said the president has no legal or political mandate to interfere in the broadcaster’s editorial operations.

Magwenya said Fani-Kayode declined to engage with Mokoena, who could have resolved the misunderstanding, and urged him to build a constructive relationship with SABC. Clayson Monyela, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, said Nigeria was broadcast live on SABC News during the ceremony.

Monyela also cautioned that X is not the right channel for diplomatic grievances, Briefly News reported. Daily Trust, a Nigerian daily, reports that Fani-Kayode says the whole event was livestreamed by @PresidencyZA, the Presidency’s account.

Why It Matters

Premium Times reported that relations between the two countries are tense over xenophobic violence, which led many African states to evacuate their citizens. Fani-Kayode had earlier condemned violence against Nigerians by South African security officials, and in September he said Nigeria’s patience was running thin.

An envoy’s credentials ceremony is the formal start of his work, so a public quarrel over it lands on top of those strains. The people most affected are Nigerians living in South Africa and the two governments’ working relationship.

What Is Not Known

It is not established whether the livestream actually skipped his segment, and we do not decide between the accounts. Punch reports only the later upload, and we have not independently viewed the stream.

We found no statement from Magwenya or Monyela about the upload. It is also unknown whether either side will say more.

What to Watch Next

The first thing to watch is whether the Presidency or SABC comments on the upload. No date has been announced for any statement or meeting.

Our Nigeria coverage and South Africa coverage will carry any further development. Both pages list our latest reports from each country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Nigeria’s envoy and South Africa?

Femi Fani-Kayode said the Presidency’s livestream left out his speech at a ceremony on 13 November 2026. Hours later the Presidency posted the full video, Punch reported.

What are letters of credence?

They are formal documents from a head of state, here Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, that introduce an envoy to the host country’s leader. Fani-Kayode presented his to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What does South Africa say?

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa did not intervene and has no mandate to interfere in the broadcaster’s editorial work. Clayson Monyela, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, says SABC News carried Nigeria live, Briefly News reported.

Why are the two countries at odds?

Premium Times reports tension over xenophobic violence, which led many African states to evacuate citizens. Fani-Kayode had earlier condemned violence against Nigerians by South African security officials.

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