Libya Beat Tunisia 2-0 in Cup Qualifier

The Gulf of Tunis seen from the village of Sidi Bou Said, with the capital's suburbs on the far shore. File photo. (Photo: Fjmustak, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Published Friday, November 13, 4:35 p.m. ET (10:35 p.m. Lagos) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures and Rio Times reporting

Tunisia played at home in Sfax and left with nothing but a worse position. Libya, who had not won a game in this qualifying campaign, walked away with two goals and a share of the group lead.

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Libya beat Tunisia 2-0 on Friday, November 13, in the third round of AFCON 2027 qualifiers, the road to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). AFCON is Africa’s national-team championship, and the 2027 edition will be played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.

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Key Facts Result. Libya beat Tunisia 2-0 in Sfax, Tunisia, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Goals. Ali Youssef scored a penalty before half-time. Hamdou El Houni added a second after the hour.

Group H. Libya and Uganda have four points. Tunisia and Botswana have two each.

Next. Libya v Tunisia, Tuesday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Lagos); venue unconfirmed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, an online prediction market, prices Uganda at 42.6% and Tunisia at 32.5% to win Group H (as of 4:25 p.m. ET, Nov 13). This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Ethiopia Stun Mozambique With Late Goal

In plain English Group H has four teams, and each plays the others home and away. Uganda is already in the finals as a co-host, so Libya, Tunisia and Botswana are fighting for one remaining place.

A Penalty Before the Break Changes the Match

Libya won a penalty just before half-time, when Tunisia’s captain Ali Maâloul pulled an opponent’s shirt in the area. Libya’s Ali Youssef converted it, and the visitors went in at the break a goal up.

Tunisia thought it had levelled shortly before the hour, when Tunisian substitute Anis Ben Slimane turned a shot into the net. The assistant referee flagged offside, a call that was widely disputed.

File photo: the Arch of Marcus Aurelius in Tripoli, Libya’s capital.

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Libya Strike on the Counter-Attack

Minutes later Libya broke away, and Hamdou El Houni hit a powerful shot into the net for 2-0. Reports put the goal between the 61st and 64th minute.

Tunisia pushed for a way back and never found one. It is still without a win after draws of 1-1 with Uganda and 2-2 with Botswana.

File photo: Tripoli’s waterfront and old-town walls at night.

Why Group H Just Got Tighter

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body, gives the best-placed team outside a co-host a single ticket in groups like this one. That leaves Libya, Tunisia and Botswana competing for one place behind Uganda.

This was Libya’s first win of the campaign, after a 1-0 defeat by Uganda and a 2-2 draw with Botswana. Tunisia, nicknamed the Eagles of Carthage, has taken two points from a possible nine since the group began in late September, with draws against Uganda (1-1) and Botswana (2-2).

What Comes Next

CAF lists the return match for Tuesday, November 17, at 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. Lagos). Uganda host Botswana on Saturday, November 14, at the same hour, 11:00 a.m. ET.

More on Libya and Tunisia is on our country pages. We also covered Cameroon’s win over Namibia in the same window.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online prediction market, traders price Uganda at 42.6% to win Group H, ahead of Tunisia (32.5%), Botswana (14.6%) and Libya (9.1%). About US$25,800 has been traded, as of 4:25 p.m. ET, and prices may not yet reflect today’s result.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Libya now has a real route to the finals that open in June 2027, while Tunisia, winless after three games, needs the return match. Fans planning an East Africa trip around the tournament should watch this group, because Tuesday’s match can decide who travels.

What Is Not Known

CAF has not confirmed the venue of the return match in this listing. We found no statement from either federation about the disallowed goal, and no official attendance figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Libya and Tunisia?

Libya won 2-0 in Sfax on Friday, November 13, 2026. Ali Youssef scored a penalty before half-time and Hamdou El Houni added a second after the hour.

When do Libya and Tunisia play again?

The return match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. Lagos), according to the Confederation of African Football. The venue has not been confirmed.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifier fixtures and Group H standings; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group H Winner; Rio Times reporting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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