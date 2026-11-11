F1 Champion Antonelli Penalised in Brazil

Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes at the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix. A file photo from 4 October: it does not show the Austin race. Photo: Liauzh / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts Who. Kimi Antonelli, 20, Mercedes driver and the 2026 Formula One champion, received a five-second penalty.

Why. Stewards, the FIA officials who rule on race incidents, found he was released unsafely from the pit lane.

Effect. None on the result. He stays fifth at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

Next. Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, 21 November, 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET).

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Kimi Antonelli, the youngest Formula One champion in history, picked up a five-second penalty at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit, but it cost him nothing. His fifth place at the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026 stands.

For readers in the United States, the story matters because the championship now moves to Las Vegas on 21 November. Mercedes arrives there with both titles already decided.

Why the Stewards Stepped In

The stewards ruled after the race on Sunday, 8 November. They found that Antonelli’s car, number 12, was released into the pit lane in an unsafe manner while Franco Colapinto’s Alpine, car number 43, was approaching in the fast lane.

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An unsafe release means a car is sent out of its pit box into traffic. Mercedes told the stewards the release could have been handled better and in a safer manner, and the five seconds were added to Antonelli’s race time.

File photo: Kimi Antonelli after the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. It does not show the Brazilian race.

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Why Fifth Place Did Not Move

Antonelli finished 7.0 seconds behind his teammate George Russell in fourth. He was about 15.5 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in sixth, so the penalty changed no positions.

Late in the race Russell was told to swap places with Antonelli, and Antonelli obeyed. The official classification still has Russell ahead.

A Wet Day That Mercedes Will Remember

Lando Norris of McLaren won in the rain, his third victory of the season, 14.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Mercedes clinched the constructors’ title, the prize for the best team, in São Paulo.

Antonelli had led after passing Norris at the start, then spun at Turn 1 around lap 20 and handed the lead back. He said on the team radio that the car was pulling to one side under acceleration.

Russell also spun on the pit exit after switching to slicks, the tyres for dry tracks. He recovered to take fourth.

The Title Picture With Three Rounds Left

Antonelli clinched the drivers’ title in Mexico City on 1 November, aged 20 years and 68 days, with four rounds still to run. He leads the standings on 390 points.

The fight that remains is for second place. Verstappen has 279 points and Russell 262, a gap of 17.

Las Vegas Is Next

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts on Saturday, 21 November, at 8 p.m. local time, which is 11 p.m. on the US East Coast. After that come Qatar on 29 November and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on 6 December.

Viewers on the East Coast will watch late on a Saturday night.

What It Means for US Readers

With the champion already crowned, the interest shifts to the contest for second place and to how Mercedes handles pit-lane discipline after this warning.A penalty without a consequence is a reminder that small procedural errors can decide a tight race.

Next time the margin may not be seven seconds.

What Is Not Known

We found no sign that Mercedes has appealed the ruling, and none is expected given that the result did not change. The exact cause of Antonelli’s spin has not been explained beyond his radio remarks.

No prediction market lists an active contract on this topic. We will update this story if the stewards or the team add anything.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the penalty change Kimi Antonelli’s result in Brazil?

No. He remains fifth, about seven seconds behind George Russell and 15.5 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri.

When is the next Formula One race?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is on Saturday, 21 November, at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. ET. Qatar and Abu Dhabi follow.

Which 2026 titles are already decided?

Antonelli clinched the drivers’ title in Mexico City on 1 November. Mercedes clinched the constructors’ title in São Paulo on 8 November.





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