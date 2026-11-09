Brazil History Explained, From Origins to 2026

BRAZIL · HISTORY

Key Facts The country Brazil had 203.1 million people in its 2022 census, says IBGE, the national statistics institute.

The turning points Portuguese landing in 1500, independence in 1822, abolition on 13 May 1888, republic in 1889, dictatorship from 1964 to 1985, new Constitution in 1988.

The slave trade About 4.9 million enslaved Africans landed in Brazil, roughly 45% of all who reached the Americas, SlaveVoyages, a university-run slave-trade database, estimates.

The 2026 vote President Lula won the Sunday, 25 October 2026 runoff with 51.79% of valid votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots; Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the ex-president, took 48.21%.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, prices about 5% odds that Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes leaves before 2027 (9 November 2026, 9:57 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s story runs from Indigenous nations and colonial slavery to a young democracy that has just re-elected President Lula by a narrow margin.

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Brazil history is the story of a vast country shaped by Indigenous peoples, Portuguese rule, the largest slave trade in the Americas and a stormy democracy. This guide walks a newcomer from the first peoples to Lula’s re-election in the presidential runoff on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

It also explains why each chapter still matters today. For US readers, the past explains a present that touches American trade, investors and politics.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America, and Washington has made it a target of tariffs.

In Plain English — STF Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court, which also guards the Constitution.

— TSE Superior Electoral Court, which runs elections and publishes official results.

— PT and PL The Workers’ Party of Lula and the Liberal Party of the Bolsonaro family.

— Runoff A second vote between the top two candidates when nobody wins over 50% of valid votes.

— Valid votes All votes except blank and spoiled ballots, the base for the official percentages.

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Brazil History Before 1500, the First Peoples

People lived in what is now Brazil for thousands of years before any European arrived. They belonged to many nations, spoke hundreds of languages and lived by farming, fishing and hunting.

Estimates of their numbers in 1500 vary widely, and no reliable count exists. Their descendants are still here.

The 2022 census of IBGE, the national statistics institute, counted 1,694,836 Indigenous people, or 0.8% of the population. That is almost double the 896,917 counted in 2010, partly because more people now choose to identify as Indigenous.

About 54% of Indigenous Brazilians live in cities, IBGE found. The census recorded 391 Indigenous ethnic groups and 295 Indigenous languages.

The Portuguese reached the coast on 22 April 1500, when navigator Pedro Álvares Cabral landed in what is now Bahia. A letter by the fleet’s scribe, Pero Vaz de Caminha, describes the meeting and is a founding document of Brazilian history.

The name Brazil comes from brazilwood, a tree whose red dye the Portuguese shipped home.

Colonial Brazil, Sugar, Gold and Slavery

Portugal ruled Brazil for more than 300 years. In 1549 it sent a governor-general, Tomé de Sousa, who founded Salvador, in today’s Bahia state, on the Bay of All Saints.

Salvador stayed the colonial capital until 1763, when the seat of government moved to Rio de Janeiro. Sugar built the early colony.

Plantations in the Northeast needed vast labour, and the Portuguese first enslaved Indigenous people before turning to Africans. The cobbled streets of Salvador’s historic centre, a World Heritage site of UNESCO, the United Nations culture agency, since 1985, were built on that wealth.

The scale of the slave trade is hard to grasp. The SlaveVoyages database estimates that about 10.7 million enslaved Africans reached the Americas alive.

Around 4.9 million of them, roughly 45%, landed in Brazil, more than in any other country. Most arrived in the Southeast, near Rio de Janeiro, and in Bahia.

Brazil was also the last country in the Americas to end slavery. The legacy shapes who is rich and who is poor in Brazil to this day.

Gold changed the colony’s centre of gravity. Prospectors found gold in the Minas Gerais hills in the 1690s, and a rush followed.

Towns such as Vila Rica, now Ouro Preto, grew rich, and the economic weight moved south. Ouro Preto became Brazil’s first UNESCO World Heritage site in 1980.

Its baroque churches, including São Francisco de Assis, were built with gold money and with the labour of enslaved people.

Sugarloaf Mountain above Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, the colonial capital from 1763 and the national capital until 1960. Photo: Wilfredor, via Wikimedia Commons.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 170,976.99

+1.47% L 168,498 day range H 171,045 +10.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.52 +0.17% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.87% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 93.91 -4.49% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +3.52% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials +3.09% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. +2.57% AZZA3 Utilities +1.71% ENEV3 Financials +1.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.52% ABEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Energy -1.05% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

170,976.99

+1.47%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,600.14

+0.60%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,489.73

+0.18%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 170,976.99 +1.47% +10.17% 168,498.45 171,045 168,498 — USD/BRL 5.52 +0.17% +3.47% 5.51 5.53 5.49 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.21 -0.20% +39.74% 45.30 45.39 44.29 17,353,500 VALE3 65.82 +2.78% +0.94% 64.04 65.87 64.74 9,484,900 ITUB4 41.25 +1.78% +5.09% 40.53 41.37 40.89 6,449,500 BBDC4 14.50 +2.11% -24.00% 14.20 14.58 14.34 20,502,800 BBAS3 17.04 -0.53% -25.15% 17.13 17.39 16.91 14,278,300 B3SA3 14.62 +1.60% +12.27% 14.39 14.66 14.32 8,218,900 ABEV3 15.56 +0.52% +18.13% 15.48 15.68 15.38 7,968,400 WEGE3 50.23 +4.23% +10.71% 48.19 50.32 48.26 9,143,700 PRIO3 59.33 -1.90% +51.34% 60.48 59.44 56.90 4,812,100 SUZB3 53.34 -0.11% +14.24% 53.40 53.69 52.30 5,329,600 RENT3 30.88 +1.95% -26.57% 30.29 30.92 30.00 5,716,800 AZZA3 15.14 +2.57% -46.24% 14.76 15.32 14.84 1,421,500 CSNA3 4.60 +4.31% -44.63% 4.41 4.79 4.46 19,423,800 GGBR4 24.99 +3.48% +30.84% 24.15 25.11 24.17 17,200,700 ENEV3 27.30 +1.71% +41.19% 26.84 27.32 26.90 4,073,900 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.60

+4.31% WEGE3

50.23

+4.23% GGBR4

24.99

+3.48% VALE3

65.82

+2.78% AZZA3

15.14

+2.57% BBDC4

14.50

+2.11% RENT3

30.88

+1.95% PRIO3

59.33

-1.90% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.47%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Falling Oil Could Lift Brazil’s Real 2.7% Read →

Independence, Empire and the Republic

In 1808 the Portuguese royal court fled Napoleon’s army and moved to Rio de Janeiro. Brazil suddenly became the centre of a transatlantic empire.

When the king went home in 1821, his son Pedro stayed behind. On Saturday, 7 September 1822, Pedro declared independence on the banks of the Ipiranga stream near São Paulo.

He became Emperor Pedro I. Brazil kept a monarchy, unlike its Spanish-speaking neighbours, which became republics. His son Pedro II ruled from 1840 to 1889 and kept the empire stable.

Slavery lasted under both emperors. On Sunday, 13 May 1888, Princess Isabel, acting as regent, signed the Golden Law.

It freed the remaining enslaved people without any compensation for them and without land or schooling. The monarchy fell soon after.

On Friday, 15 November 1889, army officers led by Marshal Deodoro da Fonseca, an army commander, proclaimed a republic. The early republic was dominated by coffee planters and regional elites.

Getúlio Vargas, a politician from Rio Grande do Sul, changed that. He took power in a 1930 revolution and ruled until 1945, building labour laws and state companies.

He returned as an elected president in 1951 and died by suicide in 1954 while in office.

Dictatorship and the 1988 Constitution

In the night of 31 March to 1 April 1964, the army overthrew President João Goulart, a left-leaning civilian leader. A military regime ruled for 21 years, until 1985.

It censored the press, jailed opponents and, after a decree called Institutional Act No. 5 in December 1968, closed off most political freedom. Pressure for change grew in the late 1970s.

An amnesty law passed in 1979, and mass rallies for direct elections followed in 1984. Civilian rule returned in March 1985, when José Sarney, a civilian politician, took office.

Brazil then wrote a new charter. The Constitution was promulgated on Wednesday, 5 October 1988, and is still in force.

It guarantees rights, makes voting compulsory for adults aged 18 to 70, and gave the Supreme Federal Court, known as the STF, a strong role as constitutional guardian. Brazil held its first direct presidential election in 29 years in 1989.

The country is a federation of 26 states and a Federal District, with 5,570 municipalities. For more on how power is shared, see the Rio Times guide Who Dominates Brazil, Elites and Regions Explained.

The Real Plan, Lula and the Impeachment Years

Inflation was the great wound of the 1980s and early 1990s. Prices rose 2,477% in 1993 alone, according to the IPCA, IBGE’s official consumer price index.

Money lost value within days. The Real Plan ended that.

Finance minister Fernando Henrique Cardoso launched the new currency, the real, on Friday, 1 July 1994. Cardoso won the presidency that year and served from 1995 to 2002.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader from the Workers’ Party (PT), won in 2002. He governed from 2003 to 2010 during a commodity boom, with large cash-transfer programmes for poor families.

His chosen successor, Dilma Rousseff, took office in 2011. Rousseff was re-elected in 2014 but lost support in a recession.

On Wednesday, 31 August 2016, the Senate voted 61 to 20 to remove her. Her vice-president, Michel Temer, took over.

Bolsonaro, 8 January and the 2026 Election

Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain and conservative congressman, won the 2018 election. He governed from 1 January 2019 to the end of 2022.

Lula beat him in the October 2022 runoff by less than two percentage points. On Sunday, 8 January 2023, a week after Lula’s inauguration, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasília.

By January 2026 the STF had held 1,399 people accountable for the attacks, counting plea agreements as well as convictions. The court then turned to Bolsonaro himself.

On Thursday, 11 September 2025, the STF’s First Panel, a five-justice chamber, voted 4 to 1 to convict him of leading a plot to stay in power. His sentence was 27 years and 3 months.

Police arrested him on Saturday, 22 November 2025, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes declared the case final on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Bolsonaro cannot run, so his son Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for the conservative Liberal Party (PL), carried the family banner.

Lula, then 80 years old, sought a fourth term as president. His first two terms ran from 2003 to 2010 and his third began in 2023.

The first round on Sunday, 4 October 2026, produced a tight race. Flávio Bolsonaro won 56,104,503 votes, or 47.03% of valid votes, and Lula took 53,879,538, or 45.16%, according to the TSE, the Superior Electoral Court.

Neither passed 50%, so they met in a runoff on Sunday, 25 October 2026. The TSE declared Lula elected at 9:10 p.m. in Brasília, which was 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Lula finished with 64,256,232 votes, or 51.79% of valid votes, against 59,826,041 votes, or 48.21%, for Flávio Bolsonaro. The margin was 4,430,191 votes, about 3.6 percentage points.

The order flipped between rounds: Flávio led by 1.9 points on 4 October, and Lula won by 3.6 points three weeks later. Lula will be sworn in for his fourth term on Tuesday, 5 January 2027.

For more on the vote, see the Rio Times explainer Brazil Election Explained After Flávio and Lula Advance and the report on the runoff on October 25. Our Brazil hub carries the daily coverage.

Brazil Timeline — 1500 Portuguese fleet lands on the coast of what is now Bahia.

— 1822 Pedro declares independence; Brazil becomes an empire.

— 1888 The Golden Law ends slavery.

— 1889 Army officers proclaim the republic.

— 1964 to 1985 Military regime rules for 21 years.

— 1988 The current Constitution is promulgated.

— 1994 The real replaces a currency wrecked by inflation.

— 2016 The Senate removes President Dilma Rousseff.

— 2023 Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro storm the capital buildings on 8 January.

— 2026 Lula wins a runoff on 25 October and is re-elected.

How the Past Shapes Brazil Today

Inequality is the clearest inheritance. The 2022 census found that 45.3% of Brazilians call themselves brown (pardo), 43.5% white and 10.2% black.

Brown Brazilians now outnumber white Brazilians, a shift IBGE highlighted. Race and region overlap.

The North has the highest share of brown residents, at 67.2%, and the South the highest share of white residents, at 72.6%. The Northeast, the old sugar coast, has the highest share of black residents, at 13.0%.

For more detail, see the Rio Times guide Brazil Population and Ethnic Groups Explained.The weight of the Southeast also comes from history. São Paulo state alone has about 46 million people, more than one in five Brazilians, IBGE estimates for July 2025.

The gold rush and later coffee wealth pulled people and money south. Institutions are another legacy.

The 1988 Constitution gave strong powers to courts and prosecutors, and the STF now sits at the centre of political fights. Supporters call it a guardian of democracy, while Bolsonaro’s camp calls it overreach, a dispute that runs through Brazilian politics.

For a wider view, read the Brazil Explained guide and our analysis of Brazil geopolitics.The Brazil news page has daily coverage.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazil is a large trade partner, and politics now drives that trade. The US Census Bureau reported a goods surplus of US$6.7 billion with Brazil in 2024, so Americans sell Brazil more than they buy from it.

Even so, Washington has used tariffs as a political tool. In July 2025 President Donald Trump added a 40% tariff on many Brazilian goods under an emergency-powers law, citing among other reasons the trial of Jair Bolsonaro.

On 20 February 2026 the US Supreme Court ruled that this law does not allow tariffs.A new measure replaced it. On 15 July 2026 the US Trade Representative, the White House trade office, announced a 25% tariff on most Brazilian goods under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a US law against unfair trade practices, effective 22 July 2026.

Exemptions include beef, orange juice, coffee and civil aircraft. For investors, Lula’s re-election settles who leads the country until 2031, a fact that matters for the real, Brazilian bonds and US-listed Brazilian shares.

The Section 301 tariff stays in force unless Washington changes it, and no change had been confirmed when this guide was updated. For travellers and Brazilian-Americans, the vote shapes the country’s tone toward the United States.

Brazil’s presidential term lasts four years, so the next election falls in October 2030.

What Prediction Markets Say

The election is decided, so we show a live market on a question tied to this history: the future of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who led the Bolsonaro trial at the STF. On Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, the “yes” price for his leaving the Supreme Court before 2027 was about 5%, with about US$264,000 traded.

The price was read on 9 November 2026 at about 9:57 a.m. ET. These prices are bets, not polls, and we found no announced plan by Moraes to leave.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

How Lula will govern a country that split almost evenly is not known, and neither is how the opposition will respond to the result. Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence, but his exact custody status, prison or house arrest, is not confirmed here.

Historians cannot say how many Indigenous people lived in Brazil in 1500. Slave trade totals are model-based estimates that databases revise as new records appear, and the future of US tariffs on Brazil depends on steps that have not happened yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the short history of Brazil?

Portugal claimed Brazil in 1500 and ruled it for over 300 years, using sugar, gold and enslaved African labour. Brazil became independent in 1822, abolished slavery in 1888, became a republic in 1889 and returned to democracy after a military regime that ended in 1985.

When did Brazil become independent?

Pedro, the Portuguese king’s son, declared independence on Saturday, 7 September 1822. He became Emperor Pedro I, and Brazil stayed a monarchy until 1889.

When did slavery end in Brazil?

Princess Isabel signed the Golden Law on Sunday, 13 May 1888. Brazil was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery, and it freed enslaved people without compensation or support.

Why was Jair Bolsonaro convicted?

On 11 September 2025 the Supreme Federal Court’s First Panel convicted him 4 to 1 of leading a plot to stay in power after losing the 2022 election. He was sentenced to 27 years and 3 months.

Who won the 2026 Brazil election?

Lula won the runoff on Sunday, 25 October 2026, with 51.79% of valid votes against 48.21% for Flávio Bolsonaro. He is sworn in for a fourth term on Tuesday, 5 January 2027.

Sources: US Census Bureau, trade in goods with Brazil; IBGE, 2022 Census and population estimates; TSE, 2026 first-round and runoff results; STF, coup-plot judgment and final-judgment order; Senado Federal, 2016 impeachment vote; Planalto, Constitution of 1988 and Law 3,353 of 1888; Câmara dos Deputados; IPHAN, Ouro Preto and Salvador heritage; Arquivo Nacional; Biblioteca Nacional; Fundação Getulio Vargas, CPDOC; UNESCO World Heritage List; SlaveVoyages database; USTR, Section 301 action on Brazil, 15 July 2026; Polymarket, Alexandre de Moraes market (read on 9 November 2026); all other sources read on 9 October and 9 November 2026.