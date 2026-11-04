São Paulo Rents by Neighborhood in 2026

Rooftops and apartment towers in Pinheiros, São Paulo, September 2026. (Photo: HVL, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · HOUSING

Key Facts What we counted Fipe, a Brazilian institute, lists average asking rents in reais (R$) per square meter (m²) for ten São Paulo neighborhoods.

Highest Pinheiros asks R$100.1 per m² (about US$18.5), the most in São Paulo, followed by Itaim Bibi at R$94.2 (about US$17.4).

Lowest Santana asks R$49.2 per m² (about US$9.1), about half of the Pinheiros price.

Why it matters São Paulo rents rose 6.22% in 12 months, above inflation of 4.58%, but Itaim Bibi rose only 1.2%.

São Paulo’s rent map runs from R$100.1 to R$49.2 per m², a gap of about two to one. A 60 m² flat in Pinheiros asks about R$6,010 (about US$1,110) a month, while the same size in Santana asks about R$2,950 (about US$545).

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Our numbers come from the FipeZAP Residential Rental Index for September 2026, the newest monthly report from Fipe, a Brazilian economic research institute. The index is built from online property listings and tracks average advertised rents per square meter (m²) for ready-to-live-in apartments offered for new leases in 36 Brazilian cities.

These are asking rents from online listings, not signed contracts, and they are averages. Fipe publishes figures only for the neighborhoods best represented in its sample, so some well-known areas are missing.

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Prices are in reais (R$), converted at R$5.41 per US dollar, the average of the Central Bank of Brazil’s daily PTAX selling rates from 28 October to 3 November 2026 (four trading days, because 2 November was a public holiday). To compare flats easily, we multiplied each per-m² price by 60, a flat size we chose for illustration.

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Pinheiros averages R$100.1 per m² (about US$18.5), the highest in São Paulo. A 60 m² flat asks about R$6,010 (about US$1,110) a month, and rents rose 6.5% in 12 months.

Itaim Bibi averages R$94.2 per m² (about US$17.4), or about R$5,650 (about US$1,045) for 60 m². Its rents rose only 1.2% in a year, the smallest gain among the five priciest areas.

Moema averages R$85.3 per m² (about US$15.8) and Jardins R$83.9 (about US$15.5). A 60 m² flat asks about R$5,120 (about US$945) in Moema and about R$5,030 (about US$930) in Jardins.

Rents rose 4.9% in Moema and 2.5% in Jardins over 12 months, both below the city-wide 6.22%. That puts the priciest areas behind cheaper ones such as Perdizes (8.1%) and Santana (9.3%) on growth.

Apartment and office buildings in Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, at sunset, 2017. (Photo: Slyronit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Middle of the Market

Paraíso averages R$81.7 per m² (about US$15.1), and a 60 m² flat asks about R$4,900 (about US$905). Rents there rose 7.9% in 12 months, one of the faster gains in the report.

Bela Vista averages R$75.2 per m² (about US$13.9), or about R$4,510 (about US$835) for 60 m². Vila Mariana averages R$73.1 (about US$13.5), or about R$4,390 (about US$810), and is the only neighborhood in our list where rents fell, by 0.9%.

Perdizes averages R$69.9 per m² (about US$12.9), or about R$4,190 (about US$775) for 60 m². Its rents rose 8.1% in a year, faster than in Pinheiros (6.5%) and in the city as a whole (6.22%).

Where Rents Are Lowest

Vila Andrade averages R$53.8 per m² (about US$9.9), or about R$3,230 (about US$595) for 60 m². Rents there rose 5.0% in 12 months, close to inflation of 4.58%.

Santana averages R$49.2 per m² (about US$9.1), the lowest in the report, or about R$2,950 (about US$545) for 60 m². Its rents rose 9.3% in a year, the fastest of the ten.

In plain English An asking rent is the monthly price advertised for a new lease, not the contract a tenant finally signs. A square meter (m²) measures floor space, so a 60 m² flat is about 645 square feet. IPCA is Brazil’s official consumer-price index, run by the statistics office IBGE. PTAX is the dollar exchange rate that the Central Bank of Brazil calculates each business day.

What It Means for You

If you are budgeting, look first at Perdizes, Vila Mariana and Bela Vista, where a 60 m² flat asks about US$775 to US$835 a month. Pinheiros, Itaim Bibi, Moema and Jardins ask about US$930 to US$1,110, and the city-wide average is R$65.78 per m² (about US$12.2).

Rents rose faster than inflation across the city, so ask how your lease will be adjusted each year. Ask what the rent includes, because building fees (condomínio) and property tax (IPTU) are often charged on top.

For costs beyond rent, see our cost of living guide for São Paulo and the Brazil cost-of-living table by city. Our Rio de Janeiro rents by neighborhood guide shows how the other big city compares, and our Brazil coverage has more on the economy.

What Is Not Known

We cannot say what tenants actually sign for, because the index covers advertised rents for new leases. It also does not follow existing contracts, which are adjusted each year under their own terms.

Fipe’s report has no figures for Vila Madalena, Vila Olímpia, Consolação, Santa Cecília or Brooklin, so we leave them out instead of guessing. We also do not know the apartment sizes or the number of listings behind each average.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most expensive neighborhood to rent in São Paulo?

Pinheiros, at R$100.1 per m² (about US$18.5) in September 2026. Itaim Bibi follows at R$94.2 (about US$17.4).

How much does a 60 m² apartment rent for in São Paulo?

From about R$2,950 (about US$545) a month in Santana to about R$6,010 (about US$1,110) in Pinheiros. These are our estimates from Fipe’s average asking rents per m².

How fast are São Paulo rents rising?

Fipe’s index rose 6.22% in the 12 months to September 2026, against inflation of 4.58%. In September alone it rose 0.64%.

Are these the rents tenants actually pay?

No, they are advertised rents for new leases, and signed rents can differ. Building fees and property tax are often extra.

Sources: Fipe, FipeZAP Residential Rental Index, September 2026 report; IBGE, IPCA consumer-price index, table 1737, September 2026; Central Bank of Brazil, PTAX dollar rate, 28 October to 3 November 2026; Rio Times calculations.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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