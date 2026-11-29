What to Do in Bogotá in December 2026: Garrix, New Order, Camilo and Free Christmas
BOGOSHORTS opens on 1 December, Martin Garrix plays on 4 December and the free Navidad es Cultura programme starts on 7 December. The month, day by day.
BOGOTÁ · Culture
BOGOTÁ — December in Bogotá brings arena concerts, a short film festival and a free city Christmas programme with more than 800 activities. This guide gives confirmed dates, venues and ticket routes for residents and for visitors flying in from the United States.
The month opens with the BOGOSHORTS film festival on 1 December and Martin Garrix on 4 December. Public holidays fall on Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December.
Key Facts
- BOGOSHORTS, a short film festival, runs from Tuesday 1 to Tuesday 8 December.
- Dutch DJ Martin Garrix plays on Friday 4 December and British band New Order on Wednesday 9 December.
- Camilo plays two nights, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 December.
- The city’s Navidad es Cultura offers free activities from 7 to 23 December.
- US$ figures use 3,473 Colombian pesos (COP) per dollar (market-data provider RT, 29 November).
BOGOSHORTS opens on 1 December, Martin Garrix plays on 4 December and the free Navidad es Cultura programme starts on 7 December. The month, day by day.
1 to 6 December: Short Films and the First Arena Nights
Tuesday 1 to Tuesday 8 December
24th BOGOSHORTS, Bogotá Short Film Festival
Bogotá · Full programme at bogoshorts.com · Prices not published
The city government lists more than 170 short films in its official selection. The line-up includes Para los contrincantes (For the Opponents) by Federico Luis, which won the Short Film Palme d’Or, the top short-film prize at the 2026 Cannes film festival.
Strands include ChiquiSHORTS for children, the F3 (Fanático Freak Fantástico) genre-cinema strand and virtual reality. The city’s announcement names no venues or prices, so check bogoshorts.com.
Friday 4 December (start time differs by listing, check Tuboleta)
Martin Garrix, Americas Tour
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · 18+
Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ and producer. Tuboleta, Colombia’s main ticketing platform, lists tickets from COP 100,000 (about US$29) to COP 450,000 (about US$130), plus a service fee.
The page showed a buy button and no sold-out notice on 29 November. Purchases are limited to six tickets per transaction.
Saturday 5 December, 3:00 p.m. (doors noon)
Bogotrakes 2
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · 14+
Tuboleta lists prices including fees from COP 87,000 (about US$25) to COP 405,500 (about US$117). Its page does not describe the format, so read the event page before you buy.
Buyers with international bank cards can only collect tickets at the box office, and only the cardholder may do so.
7 to 9 December: Candles, a Holiday and Free Christmas
Monday 7 to Wednesday 23 December
Navidad es Cultura 2026 (Christmas Is Culture)
Plaza de Bolívar, Plaza Cultural La Santamaría, Parque El Tunal, Parque Villa Aranjuez and Parque Alcalá · Free
The city government lists a free programme of music, theatre and dance. Plaza de Bolívar, the main square, hosts Imaginaria, la ciudad que volvió a jugar (the city that played again), a staged piece of music and movement.
Plaza Cultural La Santamaría hosts Quelec y la semilla del futuro, which mixes dance, acrobatics and theatre. Parque El Tunal hosts the family show ¿Qué le pasó a la Navidad? (What happened to Christmas?).
Parque Villa Aranjuez and Parque Alcalá host music and performances. The city lists no times, so check its programme from 7 December.
Monday 7 December
Día de las Velitas (Day of the Little Candles)
Across Bogotá · Tradition, not an official holiday
Colombians light candles and lanterns on the night of 7 December, and it marks the traditional start of Christmas. We found no city programme for Velitas 2026 on 29 November.
Tuesday 8 December
Inmaculada Concepción (Immaculate Conception), public holiday
Across Colombia · National public holiday
The holiday stays on 8 December, so it is not moved to Monday and there is no long weekend. Check venue pages for opening hours.
Wednesday 9 December, 9:00 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.)
New Order
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · 14+
New Order is a British electronic and post-punk band. Tuboleta lists prices from COP 189,000 (about US$54) to COP 699,000 (about US$201), plus a service fee.
10 to 12 December: Soda Stereo and Camilo
Thursday 10 December
Soda Stereo | Ecos (Echoes)
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena)
Soda Stereo is an Argentine rock band, and Ecos is the name of its current show. Tuboleta sells the tickets, so check its page for the start time and prices.
Friday 11 December, 8:00 p.m. (doors 5:00 p.m.), and Saturday 12 December
Camilo Tour 2026
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · Ages 8 and over
Camilo is a Colombian pop singer playing two nights at the arena. Tuboleta lists Friday prices including fees from COP 135,600 (about US$39) to COP 589,200 (about US$170).
The Saturday show is listed as a second date, so check Tuboleta for its time and prices.
16 to 20 December: Christmas Concerts and Despecho
Wednesday 16 December, 6:30 p.m. (doors 5:00 p.m.)
Una Novena por Bogotá (A Novena for Bogotá), 5th edition
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · All ages
A novena is the nine-day prayer cycle before Christmas, and this concert supports the Bogotá food bank. Tickets cost COP 60,000 (about US$17), or you can donate 4 kg of grains at one of 14 participating D1 stores, a discount supermarket chain.
The Tuboleta page says D1 will double each donation.
Friday 18 December, 8:00 p.m. (doors 5:00 p.m.)
Alcolirykoz, El Remate (The Closing Show)
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · 18+
Alcolirykoz is a Colombian hip-hop group. Tuboleta lists prices including fees from COP 102,200 (about US$29) to COP 360,700 (about US$104).
Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December
Despecho a 2 Voces (Heartbreak for Two Voices): Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara
El Corazón de Bogotá Arena (also listed as Movistar Arena) · Check age limit on Tuboleta
Despecho is the Colombian popular genre of heartbreak songs, and these two singers are among its best-known names. Tuboleta lists both dates, so check there for availability, times and prices.
25 December: Christmas Day
Friday 25 December
Navidad (Christmas Day), public holiday
Across Colombia · National public holiday
The holiday falls on a Friday, which gives a three-day weekend from 25 to 27 December. Plan trips out of the city and Christmas meals ahead of time.
Planning Your Bogotá in December
The public holidays are Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December, and only Christmas gives a long weekend. Opening hours often change around holidays, so check a venue’s page before you set out.
Tuboleta prices its arena shows in Colombian pesos and says they can change with demand. Dollar figures here use the rate of 3,473 pesos per US$1 from RT, a market-data provider, on 29 November, which moves daily.
Arena nights can end late, so agree your way home before the show finishes. For listings, use Tuboleta, the Bogotá city government’s plans pages and each venue’s own site.
More: Colombia news, with Colombia’s plan for a December trade deal with the US and its US$518 million earthquake housing plan.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the public holidays in Bogotá in December 2026?
Tuesday 8 December is the Immaculate Conception, which is not moved to Monday. Friday 25 December is Christmas Day and gives a three-day weekend.
Is there anything free to do in Bogotá in December?
Yes, the city’s Navidad es Cultura programme runs from Monday 7 to Wednesday 23 December with free activities. Venues include Plaza de Bolívar and Parque El Tunal.
Where do I buy tickets for the big concerts?
Tuboleta sells the arena shows, including Martin Garrix, New Order, Soda Stereo and Camilo. Prices are in Colombian pesos and some pages show a separate service fee.
How much does a Martin Garrix ticket cost in Bogotá?
Tuboleta lists tickets from COP 100,000 (about US$29) to COP 450,000 (about US$130) before a service fee. Prices can change with demand.
Which Bogotá concerts are all ages?
Una Novena por Bogotá on 16 December is open to all ages, and Camilo admits children aged 8 and over. Garrix and Alcolirykoz are 18+, and New Order is 14+.
Sources
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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