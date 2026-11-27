MEDELLÍN · Culture

MEDELLÍN — This is our monthly guide to things to do in Medellín in December 2026, written for people who live here or are staying for weeks. It covers what is on, where, what it costs and how to get in.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

December here is built around Christmas, with free city programmes, ballet, choral music and large concerts at the DAVIarena, a new concert arena in Sabaneta, just south of Medellín. Two public holidays, Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December, shape the calendar.

Key Facts Martin Garrix, a Dutch DJ, plays the DAVIarena on 5 December.

Alcolirykoz, a Medellín hip-hop trio, play the DAVIarena on 11 December.

The Festival de Navidad runs from 27 November to 13 December, with many free activities.

Tuesday 8 and Friday 25 December are public holidays.

Martin Garrix, the Dutch DJ, plays on 5 December and Alcolirykoz, a Medellín hip-hop trio, follow on 11 December. The city’s Christmas season fills the rest of the month.

Medellín's December Christmas lights, one of the city's best-known sights in the weeks around the shows. Photo: XalD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Medellín › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

From 1 December: Many Free Activities

Friday 27 November to Sunday 13 December Festival de Navidad Medellín Te Quiere Across the city’s comunas and corregimientos · Many free activities The Alcaldía de Medellín, the city government, says the festival has many activities at no cost. It publishes the programme at medellin.gov.co and on @cultura.med.

The First Weekend: 4 to 6 December

Friday 4 December, 19:00 Ballet Cascanueces (The Nutcracker) Teatro Metropolitano José Gutiérrez Gómez The Ballet Metropolitano de Medellín, the city’s ballet company, performs Cascanueces at the Teatro Metropolitano, a large Medellín theatre. An events site lists it with the Orquesta Sinfónica EAFIT, a university orchestra, so confirm with the theatre. Check the theatre’s box office for ticket details.

Friday 4 December, 20:00 Hebert Vargas, “El Parche Decembrino” DAVIarena, Carrera 49 #52 Sur-200, Sabaneta · Price not published A Christmas-season night of vallenato (Caribbean accordion music) and popular hits. Tickets are on Tuboleta, Colombia’s main ticketing platform. Sabaneta is in the metro area, so plan your journey home in advance.

Saturday 5 December, show 20:00 Martin Garrix, Americas Tour DAVIarena, Sabaneta · Ages 18 and over The Dutch DJ plays the biggest electronic show of the month. Tickets are sold via Tuboleta.

7 to 10 December: Velitas and the Holiday

Monday 7 December, evening Día de las Velitas Across Medellín · A tradition, not an official holiday Velitas means “little candles”, and this evening opens the Christmas season in Colombia. It is not a public holiday, but it falls the night before one. Ask neighbours or colleagues how they mark it.

Tuesday 8 December Inmaculada Concepción (public holiday) Nationwide · Banks, offices and many shops closed The holiday stays on the Tuesday and is not moved to a Monday, so there is no long weekend this year. Check opening hours before you plan errands.

Thursday 10 December, 19:00 El Mesías de Handel – 60 años del Estudio Polifónico de Medellín Venue to confirm · Price not published The Estudio Polifónico de Medellín, a Medellín choir, performs Handel’s Messiah with its orchestra to mark its 60th anniversary. It is listed for Teatro Metropolitano, but a local report mentions Teatro Pablo Tobón Uribe, another city theatre, so confirm the venue and ticket details before you go.

11 to 12 December

Friday 11 December, doors 17:00, show 20:00 Alcolirykoz, “El Remate 2026” DAVIarena, Sabaneta · Colombian pesos (COP) 85,400 to 493,000 (about US$26 to US$149), per Tuboleta’s listing; confirm current zones before buying A year-end show from a Medellín hip-hop trio. Tickets are on Tuboleta.

Saturday 12 December Santiago Cruz, “Sigo en Pie” tour Teatro Metropolitano, Calle 41 #57-30 · Price not published A Colombian singer-songwriter in a seated theatre, which suits his lyric-led songs. A second night on Friday 11 December is listed by one events site; confirm with the theatre. Check the Teatro Metropolitano programme and its Tuboleta page before buying.

Late December

Friday 25 December Navidad (public holiday) Nationwide · Long weekend, 25 to 27 December Christmas Day falls on a Friday, which gives a three-day weekend. Expect most businesses to be closed and intercity travel to be busy.

Running All Month

Switch-on date to be confirmed Alumbrados Navideños (Christmas lights) Along the Río Medellín and Parques del Río The Alumbrados, the city’s Christmas lights, are set along the Medellín River path and Parques del Río. EPM (Empresas Públicas de Medellín, the city-owned utility) and Mayor Federico Gutiérrez presented the 2026 lights on Friday 20 November.

Tuesday to Friday 11:00 to 19:00, weekends and holidays 11:00 to 18:00 MAMM exhibitions: Gómez-Egaña, González, Blume, Porras-Kim Museo de Arte Moderno de Medellín (MAMM), the city’s modern art museum, Ciudad del Río, Carrera 44 #19A-100 · Price not published Four solo shows by the artists Pedro Gómez-Egaña, Astrid González, Félix Blume and Gala Porras-Kim run from 10 September 2026 to 28 March 2027. Ivan Argote’s exhibition, open since 26 June, has no end date listed. It is a calm option for a quiet afternoon, so confirm admission with the museum.

Planning Your Medellín in December

Rain remains possible in December, so carry an umbrella to outdoor events. The two public holidays are Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December, and only the second makes a long weekend.

Día de las Velitas on Monday 7 December is a tradition rather than a holiday. Tuboleta is the main ticket platform in this guide, and the Teatro Metropolitano sells through teatrometropolitano.checkout.tuboleta.com.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The DAVIarena is in Sabaneta, in the metro area, so book your ride home before the show. The Alcaldía de Medellín’s cultural agenda at medellin.gov.co is the best place for weekly updates.

Dollar figures here use about COP 3,300 per US$, so treat them as approximate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which days are public holidays in Medellín in December 2026?

Tuesday 8 December (Inmaculada Concepción) and Friday 25 December (Navidad). Only Christmas creates a long weekend, from 25 to 27 December.

How do I buy tickets for Martin Garrix in Medellín?

Tickets for the Dutch DJ’s 5 December show are sold via Tuboleta. Entry is for ages 18 and over.

When do the Christmas lights in Medellín switch on?

The Alumbrados Navideños, the city’s Christmas lights, run along the Río Medellín and Parques del Río. EPM, the city-owned utility, presented them on 20 November; confirm the switch-on date with EPM.

Is the DAVIarena inside Medellín?

No, it is on Carrera 49 #52 Sur-200 in Sabaneta, in the wider metro area. Both the Martin Garrix and Alcolirykoz shows are held there.