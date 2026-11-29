What to Do in Oaxaca in December 2026
Oaxaca’s December mixes a big concert, nightly street processions and a carved-radish contest in the main square.
OAXACA · Culture
OAXACA — December is when Oaxaca turns its streets into a stage, and a visitor from the United States can join in. This guide to things to do in Oaxaca in December 2026 lists what we could confirm, and what we could not.
The headline dates are Banda MS on Saturday 5 December, nine nights of Las Posadas from 16 December and the Night of the Radishes on 23 December. Several venues had not published full December programmes by 29 November.
Where we could not confirm a date, price or ticket seller, we say so rather than guess.
Key Facts
- Banda MS, a Mexican regional band, plays the Auditorio Guelaguetza amphitheatre on Saturday 5 December.
- Resale listings on Seatix start near MXN 718 (about US$37 at 19.64 MXN per dollar).
- Las Posadas, nightly street processions, run from Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December.
- The Night of the Radishes is on Wednesday 23 December in the Zócalo, the main square.
- Friday 25 December is the only mandatory national holiday in December.
Oaxaca’s December mixes a big concert, nightly street processions and a carved-radish contest in the main square.
Saturday 5 December: Banda MS
Saturday 5 December, 21:00
Banda MS
Auditorio Guelaguetza, Cerro del Fortín · Seatix resale from MXN 718 (about US$37)
Banda MS is a popular Mexican regional band, built around brass and drums. The Auditorio Guelaguetza is the open-air amphitheatre on the Cerro del Fortín hill above the city centre.
Seatix, an online ticket resale site, lists the show at 21:00 with prices from MXN 718.32 (about US$37 at 19.64 MXN per dollar, RT rate, 29 November). We found no listing from the venue itself, so confirm the details before you pay.
16 to 18 December: Posadas and the Patron Saint
Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December
Las Posadas
Neighbourhoods across Oaxaca
Las Posadas are nine nights of processions that re-enact Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter. Each neighbourhood sets its own route and time, so ask locally or watch for notices on your street.
Friday 18 December
Feast of the Virgen de la Soledad
Basílica de la Soledad, Centro
The Virgen de la Soledad is Oaxaca’s patron saint, and her feast day is 18 December. We found no published 2026 programme, so visit the basilica to see what is planned.
Wednesday 23 December: The Night of the Radishes
Wednesday 23 December
Noche de Rábanos (Night of the Radishes)
Zócalo (Plaza de la Constitución), Centro Histórico
Artisans carve oversized radishes into nativity scenes, dances and colonial buildings, in a contest that began in the late 19th century as a marketing event for local farmers. VisitMexico, the national tourism site, also lists live music, buñuelos (fried dough fritters) and fireworks over the square.
We found no 2026 rules, times or entry fee, so check the city’s announcements before you go. Our Night of the Radishes explainer has the background.
Planning Your Oaxaca in December
Friday 25 December is the only mandatory national rest day in December under the Ley Federal del Trabajo, Mexico’s federal labour law. Saturday 12 December and Thursday 24 December are not mandatory days off.
The feast of the Virgen de Guadalupe on 12 December is a major religious date across Mexico. We found no official 2026 programme for it in Oaxaca city.
Dollar figures here use 19.64 MXN per dollar, the RT rate on 29 November. Ticket prices can change at checkout.
Our guide to what to do in Oaxaca in November has ideas for the weeks before. More background is in our Mexico coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the Night of the Radishes in 2026?
It is on Wednesday 23 December in the Zócalo, Oaxaca’s main square. The 2026 rules and times have not been published.
When does Banda MS play in Oaxaca in December 2026?
Banda MS plays on Saturday 5 December at 21:00 at the Auditorio Guelaguetza. Resale tickets listed on Seatix start near MXN 718 (about US$37).
When do Las Posadas start in 2026?
Las Posadas run from Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December. Each neighbourhood sets its own route and time.
Is 25 December a public holiday in Mexico?
Yes, Friday 25 December 2026 is a mandatory rest day under the federal labour law. Saturday 12 December and Thursday 24 December are not.
Sources
- Seatix: Banda MS
- VisitMexico: Noche de Rábanos
- Ley Federal del Trabajo
- RT exchange rate. Checked 29 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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