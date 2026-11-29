What to Do in Cali in December 2026
Cali’s December pairs a rescheduled Afro-Pacific music festival with the opening of its biggest salsa fair.
CALI · Culture
CALI — Cali ends 2026 with a music festival that returns after an earthquake and a salsa fair that opens on Christmas Day. This guide to things to do in Cali in December 2026 lists what we could confirm.
The Petronio Álvarez festival of Afro-Pacific music returns in a special edition on 11 to 13 December. The Feria de Cali, the city’s annual salsa fair, runs from Friday 25 to Wednesday 30 December.
The 10 August earthquake in Cali suspended the usual Petronio festival, so this edition is smaller. Some Feria details had not been published by 29 November, and we say where.
Key Facts
- Petronio Álvarez special edition runs Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December at the Acuaparque de la Caña.
- The Feria de Cali opens with the Salsódromo parade on Friday 25 December.
- The Súper Concierto is on Sunday 27 December at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.
- Súper Concierto sales stages start at COP 89,000 and rise to COP 128,000 (about US$26 to US$37).
- Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December are public holidays in Colombia.
Cali’s December pairs a rescheduled Afro-Pacific music festival with the opening of its biggest salsa fair.
Every Week: Guided Visits to a Historic Theatre
Every Tuesday, 11:00, and every Thursday, 15:00
Guided visits, Teatro Municipal Enrique Buenaventura
Teatro Municipal Enrique Buenaventura · COP 10,000 (about US$3), students COP 8,000 (about US$2)
Cali’s city hall runs 40-minute guided tours of its municipal theatre during 2026. A January city bulletin gave a different Tuesday time, so confirm before you go.
11 to 13 December: Petronio Álvarez
Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December
Petronio Álvarez, special edition
Acuaparque de la Caña
Petronio Álvarez is Cali’s festival of Afro-Pacific music, from Colombia’s Pacific coast. The 10 August earthquake suspended the usual edition, so city hall moved a smaller version to December.
On Sunday 13 December the music contest holds its final.
We could not confirm hours, ticket prices or entry rules, so check the city’s channels before you plan.
25 to 30 December: The Feria de Cali
Friday 25 to Wednesday 30 December
Feria de Cali 69
Several venues across the city
The 69th Feria de Cali is the city’s biggest annual festival, and it opens with the Salsódromo, a salsa parade, on Friday 25 December. Sources disagree on the start time and route, and no full schedule had been published by 29 November.
Sunday 27 December, 17:00 (doors 16:00)
Súper Concierto, Feria de Cali 69
Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero · Minimum age 18
This is the fair’s main concert, and Tuboleta, the official ticket seller, lists more than 25 artists. Its page names none of them, so check for the line-up before you buy.
Tuboleta sells tickets in four price phases, with starting prices of COP 89,000, 102,000, 115,000 and 128,000 (about US$26, US$29, US$33 and US$37 at 3,473 COP per dollar, RT rate, 29 November). Prices rise with each stage, so check which stage is open.
Planning Your Cali in December
Tuesday 8 December, the Immaculate Conception (Inmaculada Concepción), and Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, are public holidays in Colombia. Monday 7 December is Día de las Velitas, the night when families light candles, which is a tradition rather than a holiday.
Dollar figures here use 3,473 COP per US dollar, the RT rate on 29 November. Rates move daily, so check the figure on the day you pay.
Our guide to what to do in Cali in November and our Feria de Cali explainer give more background. More coverage is in our Colombia hub.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the biggest events in Cali in December 2026?
The Petronio Álvarez special edition runs from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December. The Feria de Cali runs from Friday 25 to Wednesday 30 December, with the Súper Concierto on Sunday 27 December.
When does the Feria de Cali 2026 start?
It opens with the Salsódromo parade on Friday 25 December and runs to Wednesday 30 December. Sources disagree on the parade’s start time.
How much are Súper Concierto tickets?
Tuboleta lists four sales stages, with starting prices from COP 89,000 to COP 128,000 (about US$26 to US$37). Prices rise with each stage.
What are the public holidays in Cali in December 2026?
Tuesday 8 December is the Immaculate Conception and Friday 25 December is Christmas Day. Monday 7 December, Día de las Velitas, is a tradition rather than a legal holiday.
Sources
- Tuboleta: Súper Concierto, Alcaldía de Cali: Teatro Municipal tours, Alcaldía de Cali announcement of the Petronio Álvarez special edition (cali.gov.co), RT exchange rate. Checked 29 November 2026
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