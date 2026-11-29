The arithmetic points to a change of government, although no investiture vote has taken place and the count is not yet official.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo in an official People’s Party portrait from May 2025. File photo / Photo: Partido Popular, CC0

Spain’s opposition has the numbers to replace Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The conservative People’s Party (PP) and Vox, a nationalist party, held 185 of the 350 seats in Congress, the lower house, with 97% of the vote counted on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Vox is the big winner of the night, with 19 more seats than in 2023. Turnout was very high, at almost 80%. The line for a majority is 176 seats.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The figures are the Interior Ministry’s provisional count, so they can still move.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Analysis story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. PP 133 seats and Vox 52 make 185, nine above the majority.

Winner. Vox gains 19 seats; PP leader Feijóo is placed to seek the premiership.

Left. Prime Minister Sánchez’s Socialists held 115 seats, six fewer than 2023.

Next. Official count from Dec. 4; investiture follows in the new parliament.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:28 p.m. ET (22:28 GMT), 97.12% counted, provisional.

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Spain Votes; Traders Back Conservatives

The arithmetic points to a change of government, although no investiture vote has taken place and the count is not yet official.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Numbers

Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, rose to 52 seats from 33 in the July 2023 election. No other large party gained.

The PP still came first with 133 seats, four fewer than in 2023. The Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of Sánchez followed with 115 seats, six fewer.

So the majority comes from Vox’s advance and not from a stronger PP. Feijóo would govern, if at all, with a partner that has far more weight than three years ago. All seats outside the PP and Vox come to 165, which is 11 short of a majority.

That total includes parties with very different aims, so it is not a bloc ready to govern. Smaller parties in the new Congress include ERC, a Catalan left-wing separatist party, and Frente Amplio, a left-wing alliance led by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

EH Bildu of the Basque Country, the Catalan separatists of Junts and the Basque Nationalist Party also win seats. Turnout was 79.57% with 97% counted, according to the Interior Ministry, far above the 70.4% of July 2023. With 97.12% counted, ERC held 11 seats, Frente Amplio 10 and EH Bildu 7.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Europe Email address Follow Also send me The LatAm Brief (daily) and The Week (Sundays). Free.

What the Result Changes

Sánchez has governed Spain since June 2018. He called this vote early, on Oct. 5, after parliament rejected two renter-protection decrees, and said he wanted voters to renew their support.

On polling day he called the turnout an “epic” mobilisation. Feijóo, voting in Madrid, urged Spaniards not to vote “with fear” but “with memory” (both translated from Spanish).

In 2023 the PP finished first but could not form a government, and Sánchez stayed in office with a left-wing coalition partner and the support of smaller parties. This time the PP and Vox have more than 176 seats between them on the votes counted.

That does not yet make Feijóo prime minister. The two parties would have to agree on terms, including whether Vox backs him from outside or joins the government, and no agreement had been announced at the time of writing.

Our running Spain election results page follows the count seat by seat.

What Happens Next

The provincial electoral boards begin the official count on Friday, Dec. 4, when votes cast abroad are added. The new parliament is due to convene on Dec. 23.

King Felipe VI then consults party leaders and proposes a candidate under article 99 of the Constitution. The first investiture vote needs an absolute majority of 176.

If that fails, a second vote 48 hours later needs only more votes in favour than against. If nobody is invested within two months of the first vote, parliament is dissolved and new elections are called.

Voters also chose senators on Sunday. It is the Congress, not the Senate, that invests the prime minister.

What It Means for Latin America

A change of government in Madrid would not rewrite Latin America’s politics. It could, however, narrow the road to a Spanish passport and sharpen Spain’s tone on Venezuela and Cuba.

The PP programme promises to repeal the 2022 Democratic Memory Law, which opened citizenship to descendants of people who fled the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. Hundreds of thousands of applicants and new citizens in the region have a stake in how that is done.

The party also wants a new nationality law that demands legal, continuous residence and sufficient knowledge of Spanish. It pledges to keep preferential treatment for Spanish-speaking countries, whose citizens can today apply after two years of legal residence instead of ten.

On migration, the programme promises to prohibit mass regularisations. That matters to the many Latin Americans who live or hope to settle in Spain.

On foreign policy it condemns the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela as dictatorships, calls for an electoral calendar in Venezuela and backs opposition leader María Corina Machado. It also promises to make Ibero-America a priority partner and to defend Spanish companies there.

The programme has no passage on Mexico or on the EU-Mercosur trade deal between Europe and South America. Those positions are therefore still open, and so is the influence Vox would have on them.

The business ties are large. BBVA reported net profit of EUR 9.07 billion (about US$9.92 billion) for the first nine months of 2026, of which EUR 4.52 billion (about US$4.94 billion) came from Mexico.

Telefónica earns roughly a third of its group revenue through Vivo in Brazil. Repsol’s joint venture with Venezuela’s state oil company pumps about 45,000 barrels a day.

Madrid’s stock exchange gives its first verdict on Monday, when it opens at 9 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET). Our analysis of what the vote could change for Latin America has the detail.

Background on the parties and the rules is in our Spain election explainer and on the Spain Election 2026 page. Our midday turnout report shows how the day began.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Spanish election?

The People’s Party finished first on the provisional count, and with Vox it has more than the 176 seats needed for a majority.

Is Alberto Núñez Feijóo now prime minister?

No. The King must first propose a candidate and the Congress must vote to invest that person.

Can the Socialists still form a government?

Not on these figures. All seats outside the PP and Vox add up to 165, which is 11 short of 176.

Sources Spanish Interior Ministry, provisional count for Congress, 29 November 2026

results of the July 2023 election

Spanish Constitution, article 99

statements by Sánchez and Feijóo on 29 November

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →