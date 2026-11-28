PORTO ALEGRE · Culture

PORTO ALEGRE — This is a day-by-day guide to things to do in Porto Alegre December 2026, written for people who live here or are staying for weeks. It tells you what is on, where, and which ticket seller to use.

The Auditório Araújo Vianna, an open-air concert hall in Parque Farroupilha, hosts the big concerts, while Parque Harmonia has both the Christmas attraction and the New Year party. Christmas Day falls on a Friday, and the federal government has made the 24th and 31st optional days off for its offices.

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Key Facts Seal plays the Auditório Araújo Vianna on Wednesday 2 December.

Parque Harmonia hosts the free New Year’s Eve party on 31 December.

The Encantada Christmas attraction runs 3 to 23 December; weekday tickets cost R$20 (US$3.64).

The federal government made 24 and 31 December optional days off for its offices.

Seal plays on 2 December, the Encantada Christmas attraction runs 3 to 23 December and a free New Year’s Eve party closes the month.

Lake Guaíba at sunset, Porto Alegre. File photo.

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1 to 6 December: The Opening Week

Wednesday 2 December, 21:00 Seal Auditório Araújo Vianna, Av. Osvaldo Aranha 685, Parque Farroupilha · Tickets on Eventim, a ticketing company The British singer plays the Araújo Vianna, whose programme page lists doors at 19:30. Full-price tickets run from R$700 to R$1,800 (US$127 to US$327), by sector, sold online on Eventim; the venue’s page was checked on 28 November.

Friday 4 December, 21:00 Pitty Auditório Araújo Vianna, Av. Osvaldo Aranha 685, Parque Farroupilha · Tickets on Sympla (Bileto) The Brazilian rock singer plays here with doors at 19:30. Sympla is a Brazilian ticket platform, and Bileto is its box-office service; the venue’s page was checked on 28 November.

Saturday 5 December Nenhum de Nós Auditório Araújo Vianna, Av. Osvaldo Aranha 685, Parque Farroupilha · Tickets on Sympla (Bileto) A rock band formed in Porto Alegre, listed with the date and the seller on the venue’s programme page. It gives no start time, so check Sympla before you go.

Saturday 5 December, 19:00, and Sunday 6 December, 18:00 Musical Piaf: Eu não me arrependo (I Regret Nothing) Theatro São Pedro, the city’s historic opera house · From R$30 to R$150 (US$5 to US$27) A musical about the French singer Édith Piaf. Tickets are sold on the Theatro São Pedro website and at the box office of the Multipalco Eva Sopher, a theatre complex in Porto Alegre; prices checked on 28 November.

12 and 13 December: Hip-hop

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December Rap In Cena Festival 2026 Parque Harmonia (Parque Maurício Sirotsky Sobrinho), Av. Loureiro da Silva 255 A two-day hip-hop festival in the city’s main events park. The festival’s own site sends buyers to Bilheteria Digital, a Brazilian ticket platform; it lists no prices or gate times, so check there.

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18 December: Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December Candlelight: Clássicos de Natal (Christmas Classics) Teatro CIEE-RS Banrisul, a theatre in central Porto Alegre, Rua Dom Pedro II 861 · Tickets on Fever A classical concert of Christmas music played by candlelight. Fever is an international ticket platform; its listing was checked on 28 November and shows the date but no start time.

Christmas and New Year at Parque Harmonia

Thursday 3 to Wednesday 23 December, Tuesday to Sunday, 17:00 to 23:00 Porto Alegre Encantada: Natal Parque Maurício Sirotsky Sobrinho (Harmonia) · Paid area: R$20 (US$3.64) per person on weekdays, R$200 (US$36.37) family pass for up to four at weekends The Prefeitura (city government) says the free Área Encantos de Natal has choirs and a Christmas fair. The paid Vila da Harmonia has the show Meu Pedido de Natal (My Christmas Wish), and the R$20 weekday ticket and R$200 weekend family pass are for the Vila.

Thursday 31 December, from 19:00 Réveillon Porto Alegre 2027 (New Year’s Eve party) Parque Harmonia · Free The Prefeitura promises samba, hip hop and gaúcho traditionalist music, one national headliner and fireworks. It says the line-up will be announced soon.

Planning Your Porto Alegre in December

Friday 25 December, Natal, is a national holiday. Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are optional days off for federal offices from 13:00, under Portaria MGI 11.460 of 2025 (a federal ministerial order).

The Prefeitura’s own decree for municipal offices was not found, so check the city gazette, DOPA, if you need an office. Dollar figures here use the market rate of R$5.4984 per US$ (RT, a market-data provider, 28 November).

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Concerts at the Araújo Vianna sell through Sympla (Bileto) or Eventim, and the venue’s programme page names the seller for each date. Some Brazilian sites ask for a CPF, the Brazilian taxpayer number, so ask the box office if you do not have one.

Frequently Asked Questions

What free events are there in Porto Alegre in December 2026?

The Réveillon at Parque Harmonia on 31 December is free. The Área Encantos de Natal at the Christmas attraction is also free.

Is 25 December a public holiday in Porto Alegre?

Yes, Friday 25 December is a national holiday. Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are optional days off for federal offices, which close from 13:00.

How much does Porto Alegre Encantada: Natal cost?

The Área Encantos de Natal is free. The paid Vila da Harmonia costs R$20 (US$3.64) per person on weekdays and R$200 (US$36.37) for a family pass of up to four at weekends.

Where do I buy tickets for concerts at the Auditório Araújo Vianna?

It depends on the show: Seal is on Eventim, and Pitty and Nenhum de Nós are on Sympla (Bileto). The venue’s programme page names the seller for each date.