What to Do in Mexico City in December 2026: Bruno Mars, Maná and Christmas Ballet
Bruno Mars opens a stadium run on 3 December, Ed Sheeran plays on 11 December and Maná on 16 December. The month, day by day.
MEXICO CITY · Culture
Bruno Mars opens a stadium run on 3 December, Ed Sheeran plays on 11 December and Maná on 16 December. The month, day by day.
MEXICO CITY — This is a monthly guide for people who live here or are staying for weeks, built around the things to do in Mexico City in December 2026. It lists what is on, where, what it costs and how to get tickets.
The first weekend is crowded with Christmas concerts, markets and a stadium run, and the biggest names follow in mid-December. After the Guadalupe pilgrimage on 12 December the city turns to ballet and cathedral concerts, with Christmas Day on Friday 25 December the only legal rest day.
Who is who: Estadio GNP Seguros and the Palacio de los Deportes are large stadium and arena venues, and the Auditorio Nacional is a major concert hall in Polanco. Ticketmaster México, FunTicket and Eventbrite are ticketing platforms; Caifanes and Maná are Mexican rock bands.
3 to 6 December: Stadium Nights, Christmas Concerts and Markets
Thursday 3 December (also Fri 4, Mon 7, Tue 8 and Fri 11)
Bruno Mars, The Romantic Tour
Estadio GNP Seguros, Granjas México · MXN 1,721 to 10,394 (about US$89 to US$537)
Bruno Mars plays five nights at the stadium, on 3, 4, 7, 8 and 11 December. The fifth date, on 11 December, was added in late August, so confirm prices on Ticketmaster México.
Friday 4 to Sunday 6 December
Caifanes, 360° staging
Palacio de los Deportes, Granjas México · MXN 558 to 2,170 (about US$29 to US$112)
Caifanes, one of Mexico’s best-known rock groups, play three nights with the stage in the middle of the arena: Friday 4 and Saturday 5 December at 20:00 and Sunday 6 December at 19:00. Reports differ on availability, with the first two nights described as sold out, so check the ticket seller before you plan.
Saturday 5 December, 11:00
Samson et Dalila, opera screening
Auditorio Nacional, Polanco · Price not listed
A Met Live in HD screening of the Saint-Saëns opera, shown in the Auditorio Nacional rather than staged live. The Auditorio Nacional lists the screening on its own calendar.
Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December
Café y Chocolate Fest Navideño
Palacio de la Autonomía · Free
A Christmas food and market weekend built around coffee and hot chocolate. Entry is free, so it suits a relaxed weekend morning.
Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, 11:00 to 20:00
Michiposada Miau Fest 2026
Huerto Roma Verde, Roma Sur · Free, with a donation in kind requested
A cat-themed Christmas gathering in a community garden. Entry is free, but organisers ask visitors to bring a donation in kind, so check Time Out México for what is needed.
Saturday 5 December, 12:00 to 22:00
Weihnachtsmarkt, Goethe-Institut
Venue to be confirmed · Free, subject to capacity
The German Christmas market, a favourite with expats for its seasonal food and crafts. Time Out México lists entry as free subject to capacity; its venue listings differ, so confirm the address with the Goethe-Institut before you go.
Mid-December: Ed Sheeran, Guadalupe and Maná
Friday 11 December
Ed Sheeran, Loop Tour
Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Benito Juárez · Price not found
Tickets are sold on FunTicket, a ticketing platform. The second show on 12 December was cancelled and its tickets were moved to 11 December; prices were not confirmed, so check FunTicket.
Friday 11 December, 20:00 (also Sunday 13 December, 12:15)
Christmas concert, Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional
Palacio de Bellas Artes, Centro · MXN 165 to 330 (about US$9 to US$17)
The national orchestra plays a Christmas programme under conductor Ludwig Carrasco in the city’s best-known concert hall. Tickets are on Ticketmaster México, and the low prices make it good value.
Saturday 12 December
Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe
Basílica de Guadalupe, Gustavo A. Madero · Free
The Basílica de Guadalupe is a major Catholic shrine in the north of the city, and pilgrims travel there around the feast day. It is not a legal rest day, but plan journeys in that direction with extra time.
Wednesday 16 December (also Thursday 17)
Maná, Vivir Sin Aire Tour
Estadio GNP Seguros, Granjas México · Price not listed
Two nights from one of Mexico’s biggest pop-rock bands, on 16 and 17 December. Tickets are on Ticketmaster México; check the listing for prices and show times.
Late December: Christmas on Stage
Thursday 17 December, 19:00 (also 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27 December)
Navidades en México, Ballet Folklórico de Amalia Hernández
Museo Nacional de Historia, Castillo de Chapultepec · MXN 1,180 to 1,708 (about US$61 to US$88)
The folk ballet company stages a Christmas programme at Chapultepec Castle, with several evenings spread across the holiday fortnight. Tickets are on Ticketmaster, and there is a performance on Christmas Day itself, Friday 25 December.
Friday 18 December
El Cascanueces, Compañía Nacional de Danza
Auditorio Nacional, Polanco · MXN 441 to 2,520 (about US$23 to US$130)
The Nutcracker is the city’s standard Christmas ballet. Seven performances run from 18 to 23 December, and tickets are on Ticketmaster México and at the box office; check the schedule for times.
Saturday 19 December, 19:30
Concierto Navideño, Catedral Metropolitana
Catedral Metropolitana, Centro · MXN 150 recovery fee (about US$7.75)
The choirs and orchestra of Renacimiento perform in the cathedral on the Zócalo, with doors at 18:30. Tickets are on Eventbrite, and the fee is a contribution towards costs.
Running All Month
To Sunday 13 December, Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 to 18:00
Piñata exhibition
Museo de Arte Popular, Revillagigedo 11, Centro · MXN 60 Tuesday to Saturday (about US$3.10), free on Sundays
A show on the piñata, the papier-mâché star that is part of every Mexican Christmas posada, or neighbourhood party. Go on a Sunday if you want to enter for free, though it will be busier.
Planning Your Mexico City December
December is part of the dry season, with mild days and cold nights. Bring a jacket for evenings and stadium nights.
Friday 25 December is the only mandatory rest day this month. The 12th, 24th and 31st are not legal days off, though many people take time off around them.
Dollar figures in this guide use the Rio Times market rate (RT) of about MXN 19.4 per dollar on 24 November and are rounded. The peso moves, so check the current rate before you pay.
Tickets for the large venues are sold on Ticketmaster México, while the Ed Sheeran show uses FunTicket. For weekly listings, check Cartelera CDMX, Time Out México and Chilango.
More on the city: our Mexico news hub, the David Guetta concert on 8 May 2027 and The Warning at the same stadium.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which days are public holidays in Mexico City in December 2026?
Friday 25 December is the only mandatory rest day this month. The 12th, 24th and 31st are not legal rest days.
Which big concerts are on in December 2026?
Bruno Mars plays Estadio GNP Seguros on 3, 4, 7, 8 and 11 December, Ed Sheeran also plays on 11 December and Maná on 16 and 17 December. Check Ticketmaster México, or FunTicket for Ed Sheeran, before buying.
What can I do for free in Mexico City this December?
Café y Chocolate Fest Navideño and Michiposada Miau Fest are both free on 5 and 6 December, and the Museo de Arte Popular piñata show is free on Sundays until 13 December.
What is the weather like in Mexico City in December?
December is part of the dry season, with mild days and cold nights. Evenings are cool, so bring a jacket.
Sources: Time Out México (December events), Time Out México (Bellas Artes), Time Out México (Michiposada), Crónica (cathedral concert), Crónica (Nutcracker), Los 40 (Bruno Mars), Los 40 (Ed Sheeran), Auditorio Nacional. Peso conversion: Rio Times market rate (RT), 24 November 2026. Retrieved 26 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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