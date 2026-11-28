Colombia Police Raid Drone and Bomb Workshop
Colombian police say three raids in Pasto uncovered a centre making drone and bomb parts, but officials differ on whether three or five people were caught.
Colombia Security
Colombia’s police raided three sites in Pasto, a city in the south of the country, and found 3D printers, drones and explosives, President Abelardo de la Espriella announced on Saturday 28 November 2026. The National Police, working with the Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía, the state prosecution service), called the operation “Ágata”.
The President said on X, the social network, that police had seized an arsenal and equipment used to make drone and explosive parts. He and the National Police say five people were arrested in the act, while the Attorney General’s Office counts three.
Key Facts
- Who. Colombian National Police and the Attorney General’s Office, the state prosecutors
- What. Three raids seized 3D printers, drones and explosives; five or three people arrested, accounts differ.
- Where. Pasto, capital of Nariño department, southern Colombia
- When. Announced Saturday 28 November 2026
- As of. 28 November 2026, 18:21 GMT
Colombian police say three raids in Pasto uncovered a centre making drone and bomb parts, but officials differ on whether three or five people were caught.
The Police say those held are linked to the Urías Rondón front of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), an armed group of FARC dissidents. The FARC is the former guerrilla army that signed a peace deal with the state in 2016, and dissidents are members who rejected or left that deal.
Gaula, the Police anti-kidnapping and extortion unit, and other specialised police units supported the operation, according to the Police. What the front intended to do with the drones and explosives has not been stated publicly.
According to National Police figures reported in the Colombian press, armed groups carried out 314 drone attacks in Colombia in 2026 up to 8 November, nearly one a day. The same figures count 708 attacks since April 2024, of which 394 fell in 2024 and 2025 together.
The Police list three 3D printers that, according to investigators, can make parts of improvised explosive devices and of drones. They also list two drones and eight explosive devices adapted for drones.
The haul also includes three rifles, two pistols, 369 cartridges and one hand grenade. Police also name pentolite, a military explosive, and detonating cord.
Officers took one signal jammer, 12 mobile phones, one radio and two laptops. They also seized military-style clothing, eight banners of the armed group and 8 million pesos in cash (about US$2,300 at 3,476 pesos per US$, the market close of Friday 27 November 2026).
Among those held is a man known by the alias “Gafitas”, whom investigators name as a suspect in the 7 August 2026 attack on the Pasto Metropolitan Police installations. In that attack, according to the investigations, an improvised explosive device was dropped from a drone.
Material from the investigation says Gafitas has been involved in criminal activity for about six years. That is the investigators’ assessment, and no court has tested it.
Investigators say Gafitas answers to alias “Rumiquí”, whom the Police name as the main leader of the Urías Rondón front. Both men, like everyone detained, are suspects, and the presumption of innocence applies.
The Police say those held must answer for terrorism, for manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms, ammunition and explosives, and for unlawfully using clothing reserved for the armed forces. The Attorney General’s Office lists aggravated conspiracy to commit crimes and firearms offences.
The President promised a long campaign in his post on X on 28 November 2026. “Vamos a destruir sus capacidades criminales, desmantelar sus estructuras y perseguir a sus cabecillas hasta que respondan ante la justicia,” he wrote, which means: we will destroy their criminal capabilities, dismantle their structures and pursue their leaders until they answer to justice.
Pasto is the capital of Nariño department in southern Colombia. The 7 August attack that investigators tie to Gafitas targeted police installations in the city itself.
Under Colombian law, suspects caught in the act must be brought before a judge within 36 hours of arrest so the arrest can be reviewed. The date of that hearing is not confirmed.
That 36-hour rule comes from Article 28 of Colombia’s constitution. The review decides whether the arrests were lawful, not whether the suspects are guilty.
More: Colombia news. Related coverage: Drone Attack Kills Police Officer in Bolívar and Drone Bombs Hit Troops on Colombia Highway.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the suspects?
The Police link them to the Urías Rondón front of the EMC, a FARC dissident group. They are suspects, and no court has ruled.
What happens next?
A judge must review the arrests soon after they were made, and the hearing date is not confirmed. The review does not decide guilt.
Why do 3D printers matter in this case?
Investigators say the printers can make parts of improvised explosive devices and of drones. They head the list of items the President named in his post.
Sources
- National Police of Colombia, statement on Operation Ágata, November 2026
- Attorney General’s Office of Colombia (Fiscalía), summary of the raids, November 2026
- President Abelardo de la Espriella, post on X, 28 November 2026
- National Police of Colombia, drone-attack figures to 8 November 2026
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