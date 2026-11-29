SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE · Culture

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE — This is the monthly guide for people who live in this colonial town in central Mexico or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in San Miguel de Allende in December 2026. It lists only what we could confirm with an organiser, and it says plainly where a date is still open.

December here is a month of traditions more than a packed concert diary. The Virgin of Guadalupe on 12 December opens the season, nine nights of Posadas follow, and Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) comes on 24 December.

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For US visitors, the useful news is practical: two ticketed Christmas concerts on 18 and 19 December, and the dates of the one federal holiday.

Key Facts Operísima dinner and concert is on Friday 18 December, 18:00, at Viñedos Patria.

Jesús Espinosa Jazz Quartet plays Saturday 19 December, 18:00, at Instituto Allende.

Las Posadas run nightly from Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December.

Friday 25 December is the only federal rest day this month.

Peso conversions use MXN 19.64 per US$, the RT market-data rate on 29 November 2026.

Two confirmed Christmas concerts frame a month of religious and family traditions, from Guadalupe on 12 December to Nochebuena on 24 December.

A street in San Miguel de Allende. File photo.

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Guadalupe and Las Posadas

Saturday 12 December Virgin of Guadalupe Day Churches and neighbourhoods across town Mexico honours its patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe, on 12 December. Expect Masses and processions, and note that it is a religious holiday rather than an official day off.

Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December, evenings Las Posadas Processions in the historic centre and in neighbourhoods Las Posadas are nine nights of processions that re-enact Mary and Joseph searching for lodging. We found no published 2026 times or routes, so ask your hotel or check the municipal government’s announcements.

Two Christmas Concerts

Friday 18 December, 18:00 Christmas Carols: Dinner and Concert Viñedos Patria, Camino a Palo Colorado Km 1, Rancho Los Charcos · MXN 1,500 (about US$76) per person Operísima México, the organiser, lists a three-course dinner, wine and Christmas music. Book through its website or by email at [email protected], since ticket availability is not shown online.

Saturday 19 December, 18:00 Christmas Concert with the Jesús Espinosa Jazz Quartet Cultural Center Instituto Allende, Ancha de San Antonio 22, Centro · Price not shown The San Miguel Jazz Festival lists this concert on its 2026 schedule and links to an online ticket payment page. The price is not shown on the page, so check it before you pay.

Nochebuena and the Holiday Calendar

Thursday 24 December Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) Churches and family homes Nochebuena is the main family night of the Mexican Christmas. Midnight Mass is customary, but we found no 2026 times, so ask your parish or hotel.

Friday 25 December Christmas Day Nationwide Christmas Day is a mandatory rest day under Mexico’s federal labour law. Expect banks, offices and many shops to close, and buy groceries and cash on 23 or 24 December.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm 2026 programmes for the weekly Saturday organic market, Saturday flamenco nights, Sunday brunches, the monthly bird walk, a second Operísima Christmas concert, or New Year’s Eve. Their listings came only from event aggregators, so we left them out rather than guess.

We also did not check weather figures. See Mexico Holidays and Closures in December 2026 for the national calendar, and Mexico City Hit by First Winter Storm for winter-weather risks before you travel.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are Las Posadas in San Miguel de Allende in December 2026?

They run nightly from Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December. We found no published 2026 times or routes, so ask locally.

Is there a Christmas concert I can book in advance?

Yes, two. Operísima holds a dinner and concert on Friday 18 December at 18:00, and the San Miguel Jazz Festival has a Christmas concert on Saturday 19 December at 18:00.

Is 12 December a public holiday in Mexico?

No. Guadalupe Day on Saturday 12 December is widely observed, but the only federal rest day in December is Friday 25 December.

How much is the Operísima Christmas dinner?

Operísima lists MXN 1,500 (about US$76) per person for three courses, wine and music. Book through its website or by email.

Where is the jazz Christmas concert?

At the Cultural Center Instituto Allende, Ancha de San Antonio 22, Centro, on Saturday 19 December at 18:00.