What to Do in Tulum in December 2026: Innovation Fest, Gitano Jungle and Zamna NYE
Tulum Innovation Fest runs from 9 to 12 December, Gitano Jungle, a jungle club, marks its anniversary on 18 December, and Renaissance, a dance-music event brand, brings DJs Sasha and Maceo Plex to a New Year's Eve party. The month, day by day.
TULUM · Culture
TULUM — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Tulum or are staying for weeks, covering things to do in Tulum in December 2026. Every listing below has a December 2026 date, a venue and a ticket seller, taken from its page on Ticket Fairy, an online ticket seller.
December here is mostly nightlife, one large tech conference and a long run of New Year’s Eve parties. Most of the venues sell tickets in Mexican pesos, so we show the US dollar value first, converted at the Banxico (Mexico’s central bank) rate of about 18.55 pesos to the dollar on 13 November 2026.
Key Facts
- Tulum Innovation Fest, a tech conference, runs 9 to 12 December; four-day pass US$213.
- Zamna, an electronic-music brand, runs about six main nights from 31 December; Multipass covers any three.
- New Year’s Eve parties fill 31 December at Tulum clubs such as Vesica and Gitano Jungle.
- Prices are in US$ first, converted from pesos; confirm each date at checkout.
Tulum Innovation Fest runs from 9 to 12 December, Gitano Jungle, a jungle club, marks its anniversary on 18 December, and Renaissance, a dance-music event brand, brings DJs Sasha and Maceo Plex to a New Year’s Eve party. The month, day by day.
Several parties offer a cheaper local ticket for residents of Tulum or Quintana Roo, the state that contains Tulum. Bring valid ID, because the organisers say they check it at the door.
Who is who: Ticket Fairy is the online ticket seller used for almost every event below. Gitano Jungle, Papaya Playa and Vesica are Tulum beach and jungle clubs, and Zamna is an electronic-music festival brand. Ley Federal del Trabajo is Mexico’s Federal Labour Law, which sets the public rest days.
4 to 10 December: The First Week
Friday 4 December, 6:00 PM
Gypsy Disco at Gitano Jungle
Gitano Jungle, Boca Paila Km 7.5 · General admission US$43 (MXN 800), including a welcome drink · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
The Friday party at Gitano Jungle starts at 6:00 PM and runs until 3:30 AM. Ticket Fairy lists open-bar packages from US$83 (MXN 1,540) for two hours and VIP tables up to US$1,455 (MXN 27,000). The same night returns on Friday 11 December at the same time, with general admission at US$43 (MXN 800).
Saturday 5 December, 9:00 PM
Papaya Playa Project presents The New Moon
Papaya Playa Project · General admission US$119 (MXN 2,200); early entrance before 10:00 PM US$95 (MXN 1,760); Tulum residents with a valid INE voter card (INE is Mexico’s national electoral institute) US$77 (MXN 1,430) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Papaya Playa Project, a beachfront hotel and event venue, runs this themed Saturday night until 3:00 AM. Ticket Fairy says doors open at 8:00 PM, and a Mayan dinner sitting at 8:00 PM costs US$178 (MXN 3,300).
Thursday 10 December, 7:30 PM
Las Gitanas at Gitano Jungle
Gitano Jungle, Boca Paila Km 7.5 · Guest list free; open bar for one hour US$42 to US$53 (MXN 770 to 990); dinner and dancing US$145 (MXN 2,695) · 18+ · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
The free guest list is the cheapest way into Gitano, and the night runs until 3:30 AM on Friday. Ticket Fairy lists the same Thursday night again on 17 December, so check each date’s own page before you buy.
9 to 12 December: Tulum Innovation Fest
Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 December, from 4:00 PM on the 9th
Tulum Innovation Fest 2026: The New Economy Edition
IKAL Arena, the event venue · Community Access for Tulum residents (50% off) US$107 (MXN 1,980); General Access, 4-day pass US$213 (MXN 3,960); Executive Pass US$1,572 (MXN 29,160) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
This is the month’s main event, a four-day technology conference that the organiser says ends at 11:30 PM on Saturday 12 December and includes talks, panels and official parties. Residents need valid proof of local residency at check-in.
Saturday 12 December, 9:00 PM
Papaya Playa Project presents Starlight
Papaya Playa Project · General admission US$119 (MXN 2,200); early entrance before 10:00 PM US$89 (MXN 1,650); Tulum residents US$77 (MXN 1,430) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
This Starlight Saturday falls on the last day of the Innovation Fest and ends at 3:00 AM on Sunday. It suits anyone finishing the conference who wants a night out afterwards.
18 and 19 December
Friday 18 December, 6:00 PM
Gitano Jungle Anniversary / Gitano Festival
Gitano Jungle, Boca Paila Km 7.5 · General admission US$68 (MXN 1,265); Quintana Roo residents with valid ID US$30 (MXN 550); open bar US$273 (MXN 5,060) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Gitano marks its anniversary with a festival-style Friday that runs until 3:30 AM on Saturday. Ticket Fairy shows no line-up, so check the page for announcements before buying.
Saturday 19 December, 9:00 PM
Papaya Playa Project presents The New Moon
Papaya Playa Project · General admission US$119 (MXN 2,200); Tulum residents US$77 (MXN 1,430) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
The New Moon theme returns for the Saturday before Christmas week and ends at 3:00 AM on Sunday. Ticket Fairy lists it on 19 December, so confirm the date at checkout.
Christmas Weekend
Saturday 26 December, 9:00 PM
Papaya Playa Project presents The Full Moon
Papaya Playa Project · General admission early bird US$113 (MXN 2,090); Tulum residents US$77 (MXN 1,430) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
This night comes the day after Christmas and ends at 3:00 AM on Sunday. Ticket Fairy lists it on 26 December, so confirm the date at checkout.
Thursday 31 December: New Year’s Eve
Thursday 31 December, 10:00 PM
Renaissance Tulum NYE
Zamna Tulum · VIP early bird US$236.00 · 18+ · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Renaissance, a dance-music event brand, lists DJs Sasha and Maceo Plex, Sébastien Léger and Ida Engberg, with further names to be announced. The organiser is Zamna Festival, and the night runs from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM on 1 January.
Thursday 31 December 2026 to Sunday 10 January 2027
Zamna Tulum season
Zamna Tulum · Multipass (any three nights); price on zamnafestival.com · Zamna Festival website, retrieved 25 November 2026
Zamna, an electronic-music festival brand, runs a ten-day anniversary season of separately ticketed nights in Tulum, with about six main nights from 31 December 2026 to 10 January 2027. A Multipass covers any three nights, and only the first night falls in this guide’s month.
Thursday 31 December, 6:00 PM
Papaya Playa Project New Year’s Eve 2026 to 2027
Papaya Playa Project · General Admission early bird US$253 (MXN 4,697); Tier 1 US$308 (MXN 5,720) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
The earliest start among the big New Year’s Eve parties is 6:00 PM, and the event ends at 6:30 AM on 1 January. Ticket Fairy names no performers, only electronic music, live acts and art.
Thursday 31 December, 7:00 PM
Nômade Temple Tulum and Be Destination NYE
Nômade, Tulum · Party only, early bird US$249 (MXN 4,620); dinner and party, early bird US$534 (MXN 9,900) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Nômade (a Tulum venue) and Be Destination (an events brand) host this night, and the dinner ticket includes an open bar from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM and a glass of sparkling wine for the midnight toast. The organisers say the line-up is not yet announced, and all sales are final.
Thursday 31 December, dinner tiers from 7:30 PM
NYE at Vesica Tulum: Expect the Impossible
Vesica Tulum / Cenote Club · Party US$89 (MXN 1,650); dinner, show and party US$231 (MXN 4,290); party with open bar US$184 (MXN 3,410) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
A New Year’s Eve party at a cenote club, a natural limestone sinkhole filled with fresh water. It ends at 3:00 AM on 1 January, and Ticket Fairy lists no performers.
Thursday 31 December, 8:00 PM
White Party Tulum 2027 at Ahau Tulum
Ahau Tulum, Carretera Tulum a Boca Paila Km 7.5 · Early bird party only US$285 (MXN 5,280); early bird dinner and party US$415 (MXN 7,700); locals party only US$225 (MXN 4,180) · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Dinner starts at 8:00 PM and the party at 10:00 PM, hosted by Ahau Collection, the group behind Ahau Tulum, curated by David Graziano, the founder of Ahau, and produced by SET Underground, an events company. The dress code is “Tribal White Chic Attire”, which the listing says is strictly enforced.
Thursday 31 December, 8:00 PM
NYE 2027 at Gitano Jungle
Gitano Jungle, Boca Paila Km 7.5 · Quintana Roo residents US$102 (MXN 1,897.50); general admission with open bar US$239 (MXN 4,427.50) · 18+ · Ticket Fairy, retrieved 25 November 2026
Gitano’s own New Year’s Eve starts at 8:00 PM and runs until 3:00 AM. Ticket Fairy mentions international DJs and a live cabaret show but names no artists.
Planning Your Tulum in December
Friday 25 December and Friday 1 January 2027 are mandatory rest days under Article 74 of Mexico’s Federal Labour Law, as the labour-rights agency Profedet explains for 2026. Expect some businesses to close on both days.
Most tickets here are sold through Ticket Fairy, and Zamna also sells on its own website. Ticket Fairy shows prices in pesos for the Mexican venues and in US dollars for Zamna.
Peso prices are converted at 18.55 pesos to the dollar, the Banxico (Mexico’s central bank) rate for 13 November 2026. Rates move, so treat each dollar figure as a guide.
Gitano Jungle and Ahau Tulum both give their address as Boca Paila Km 7.5, on the coastal road south of the town. Arrange your ride home before you go, especially on New Year’s Eve.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the biggest event in Tulum in December 2026?
Tulum Innovation Fest runs from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 December at IKAL Arena. The 4-day General Access pass is US$213 (MXN 3,960).
Do Tulum residents get a discount on Innovation Fest?
Yes. Community Access is 50% off for Tulum residents with proof of residency, at US$107 (MXN 1,980).
What is the cheapest night out at Gitano Jungle?
The Las Gitanas guest list on Thursday 10 December is free, subject to availability, for ages 18 and over. Ticket Fairy also lists it on 17 December.
Where is the Renaissance New Year’s Eve party and what does it cost?
Renaissance Tulum NYE is at Zamna Tulum, from 10:00 PM on 31 December to 3:00 AM on 1 January. The VIP early-bird price is US$236.00 on Ticket Fairy.
Sources
- Ticket Fairy Tulum listing
- Gypsy Disco 4 Dec
- Gypsy Disco 11 Dec
- New Moon 5 Dec
- Las Gitanas 10 Dec
- Las Gitanas 17 Dec
- Tulum Innovation Fest
- Starlight 12 Dec
- Gitano Anniversary 18 Dec
- New Moon 19 Dec
- Full Moon 26 Dec
- Renaissance Tulum
- Zamna Festival
- PPP NYE
- Nômade NYE
- Vesica NYE
- White Party
- Gitano NYE
- Profedet rest days 2026
- Ley Federal del Trabajo
- Banxico (Mexico’s central bank), FIX rate 13 Nov 2026. Retrieved 25 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
The Tulum Guide
What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Tulum, Mexico.
This month
Coming up in Tulum
Living in Tulum
Understand Mexico
- Mexico Political Parties Explained, Who Stands for What
- Mexico Elections and Electoral System Explained
- Monterrey, Mexico Explained 2026
- Guadalajara, Mexico Explained 2026
More Cities This Month
The same guide for 6 other Latin American cities in December 2026.
- Buenos Aires Argentina
- Rio Brazil
- São Paulo Brazil
- Santiago Chile
- Mexico City Mexico
- Lima Peru