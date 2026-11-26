BUENOS AIRES · Culture

December brings Wagner’s Die Walküre to the Teatro Colón from 29 November, Maná to River Plate on 10 December and The Nutcracker to close the Colón’s season. The month, day by day.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat to do, where to go in Buenos Aires › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American culture, food and life. × This week Tonight Where to eat Before you go Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

BUENOS AIRES — This is our monthly guide for people who live here or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Buenos Aires in December 2026. It runs from 1 December and lists what is on, where, when and how to buy a ticket.

The month opens with opera and builds to a long weekend around the holiday on Tuesday 8 December. Christmas week belongs to the Colón’s family programme and its Nutcracker, and Friday 25 December starts another long weekend.

Who is who: the Teatro Colón is the city’s main opera house, and the Buenos Aires Philharmonic is its resident orchestra. Passline, AllAccess and Ticketek are ticketing platforms, and Mandarine Park is an open-air venue on the Costanera, the riverside avenue; Maná is a Mexican rock band and Tricky a British trip-hop musician.

29 November to 3 December: Wagner Opens the Month

Sunday 29 November Die Walküre (Wagner) Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar This is the second opera of Wagner’s Ring cycle and the main opera event of the month. It has six performances, on 29 November and 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 December. Tickets are sold through the link on teatrocolon.org.ar, which leads to the city’s ticket platform Entradas BA, or at the box office at Tucumán 1171. The Colón lists evening performances at 20:00 and Sunday matinees at 17:00.

Tuesday 1 December New Order with Tricky Mandarine Park, Costanera Norte, Av. Rafael Obligado 1221 · From ARS 110,000 (about US$69) The British band plays with Tricky also on the bill. Tickets are sold through Passline, a ticketing platform, and the start time is not confirmed, so check the ticket before you travel.

Wednesday 2 December, 15:00 María Elena Walsh Sinfónico Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar The Colón lists this family-friendly concert of songs by the Argentine children’s songwriter María Elena Walsh at 15:00. Its tickets go through Ticketek, a ticketing platform, rather than the Colón’s own link.

Wednesday 2 December, 20:00 The True History of Richard III Sala Martín Coronado, Teatro San Martín · Price not confirmed The city’s Teatro San Martín complex lists the play from 12 November, Wednesday to Saturday at 20:00 and Sunday at 19:00, with tickets through Ticketek.

4 to 8 December: The Long Weekend

Friday 4 December, 20:00 Buenos Aires Philharmonic: Resurrection (Subscription 18) Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar

Saturday 5 December Golden Room recital: Paula Almerares and Miguel Ángel Cagliani Salón Dorado, Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar

Tuesday 8 December, 20:00 Great Performers: Asmik Grigorian Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar Asmik Grigorian, a Lithuanian soprano, performs with pianist Tommaso Lepore in the Colón’s Great Performers series. Tickets are sold through tuentrada.com, linked from the Colón’s page.

Maná and Family Concerts

Thursday 10 December Maná, Vivir Sin Aire Tour Estadio River Plate (Más Monumental), Av. Pres. Figueroa Alcorta 7597, Núñez · From ARS 70,000 (about US$44) plus service fee This is the band’s only date in Argentina. Campo General is ARS 85,000 (about US$53), and the VIP Platino seats are ARS 250,000 (about US$156), all sold by AllAccess. The start time is not confirmed, so check the ticket before you travel.

Sunday 13 December, 11:00 Colón for Children: Concert among the Cushions Salón Dorado, Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar A children’s concert in the Colón’s Golden Room. The theatre showed sales as “coming soon” when we checked, so look at its page for tickets.

Sunday 13 December, 17:00 Buenos Aires Philharmonic: Petite suite (Subscription 19) Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar

Christmas at the Colón

17 to 29 December The Nutcracker (ballet) Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar The traditional Christmas ballet, with choreography by Silvia Bazilis, closes the Colón’s 2026 season. The Colón lists performances on 17, 18, 19, 20 (Sunday, 17:00), 22, 23, 26, 27 (Sunday, 17:00) and 29 December, with weekday and Saturday evenings at 20:00; tickets are sold through the link on teatrocolon.org.ar.

Saturday 19 December, 15:00 Colón for Children: A Christmas Dream Teatro Colón, Cerrito 628, Centro · Prices not published in the calendar The family Christmas show repeats on Sunday 20 December at 11:00 and on Tuesday 22 December at 15:00. It is the easier choice for young children than the evening ballet, and tickets are sold through the link on teatrocolon.org.ar.

Planning Your Buenos Aires in December

The public holidays are Tuesday 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and Friday 25 December (Christmas). Monday 7 December is a bridge day declared for tourism, which makes a long weekend from Saturday 5 to Tuesday 8 December, and Christmas gives another from 25 to 27 December.

The Teatro Colón sells through the ticket links on teatrocolon.org.ar and at its box office, Tucumán 1171; a few events use other sellers such as Ticketek. Its calendar shows no prices, so check the amount at checkout before you commit.

Concerts and theatre listings change often, so check Alternativa Teatral, Ticketek, the Buenos Aires city agenda and the Página/12 agenda in the week you plan to go. Dollar figures in this guide are converted at about 1,600 Argentine pesos per US dollar (Rio Times market rate, 25 November: 1,603).

The rate moves, so treat the dollar figures as a guide only. December is early summer in Buenos Aires, so plan for warm evenings.

Check the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional at smn.gob.ar before a stadium night, and allow extra time to leave Núñez after the Maná show.

More on the city: our Buenos Aires city guide, the Daniel Caesar concert on 5 December and our Argentina news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Maná playing in Buenos Aires in December 2026?

Maná plays on Thursday 10 December at Estadio River Plate in Núñez, its only date in Argentina. Tickets are sold by AllAccess from ARS 70,000 (about US$44) plus a service fee.

Which days are public holidays in Buenos Aires in December 2026?

Tuesday 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and Friday 25 December (Christmas) are fixed holidays. Monday 7 December is a bridge day for tourism rather than a full holiday.

How do I buy tickets for the Teatro Colón?

Use the ticket link on teatrocolon.org.ar or go to the box office at Tucumán 1171. The online calendar does not show prices, so check the amount when you book.

What is on for children in December?

The Teatro Colón has A Christmas Dream on 19, 20 and 22 December. The Nutcracker ballet closes the Colón’s 2026 season.