BRASÍLIA · Culture

BRASÍLIA — This is the monthly guide for people who live in the capital or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Brasília in December 2026. Every event below has a confirmed 2026 date, a venue and a named ticket seller.

The first two weeks are the busiest, with big concerts on the weekends of 5 and 12 December and a final theatre weekend at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a state-bank arts centre) on 6 December. After that the calendar thins out around Christmas, and several of the city’s usual festive programmes had not been published by 28 November.

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Key Facts Sorriso Maroto and Gipsy Kings with Sidney Magal play on 5 December.

Vintage Culture plays the Arena Mané Garrincha on 11 December; Jão plays on 12 December.

Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are optional days off for government staff.

US$ figures use R$5.4984 per dollar (RT, 28 November).

Sorriso Maroto and Gipsy Kings play on 5 December, Vintage Culture on 11 December, and Jão and Massacration on 12 December.

National Congress, Brasília. File photo.

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1 to 6 December: The First Week

Friday 4 December, 20:00 to 03:00 (Saturday 5 December) Balansoul: Last Dance ’26 Lobby, Centro Comercial Amazonas (a shopping arcade), Asa Sul · Tickets on Sympla (a Brazilian ticket platform), price not shown · 18+ This is the final edition of 2026 of Balansoul, an R&B and hip-hop night, with Umiranda, Chicco Aquino and DJ Janna on the line-up. It ends at 03:00, so plan your ride home before you go.

Saturday 5 December Sorriso Maroto Na Praia Parque de Experiências, Setor de Clubes Sul, Asa Sul, by Lago Paranoá · Tickets on Ingresse (a Brazilian ticket platform), start time and price to be confirmed on the listing Sorriso Maroto is one of Brazil’s best-known pagode groups, and pagode is a relaxed, party-minded style of samba. Na Praia is an open-air venue by the lake, so buy only through Ingresse.

Saturday 5 December Gipsy Kings and Sidney Magal Ulysses Centro de Convenções (a convention centre) · Tickets on Ticket and Go (a Brazilian ticket platform), price not published The show marks 60 years of Sidney Magal’s career, a Brazilian pop star, shared with the Gipsy Kings, the French rumba-flamenco band. The promoter lists tickets on Ticket and Go as of 28 November, and no start time has been published.

Until Sunday 6 December: Thursday to Saturday 20:00, Sunday 18:30 Eu Quero Ser Uma Locomotiva Teatro do CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, a state-bank arts centre), SCES Trecho 2, Lote 22 · R$30 (about US$5.46) full, R$15 (about US$2.73) half This is the final weekend of the Cia Pierrot Lunar theatre run, which lasts 70 minutes and is rated for ages 12 and over. The title translates as “I Want to Be a Locomotive”, and tickets are on the CCBB site and at its box office.

Sunday 6 December, 18:00 and 20:00 Candlelight: Vivaldi and an Ariana Grande tribute Casa Thomas Jefferson (a cultural centre), Asa Norte · From R$145 (about US$26.37) for Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons at 18:00, from R$54.95 (about US$9.99) for the Ariana Grande tribute at 20:00 Candlelight concerts are short string performances in a room lit by candles. Tickets are on Fever, a global event-ticketing platform, and the series continues on 12 December and from 18 to 20 December.

7 to 13 December: Electronic Night, Then the Big Weekend

Friday 11 December Vintage Culture Arena Mané Garrincha (the city’s main stadium) · Tickets on Meu Bilhete, a Brazilian ticket platform, price not shown Vintage Culture is a Brazilian DJ and producer, and this is a large electronic-music night. No start time has been published, so confirm the schedule with Meu Bilhete before you travel.

Saturday 12 December Jão: Memórias Póstumas tour Ginásio Nilson Nelson (an indoor arena) · Announced prices R$130 (about US$23.64) to R$990 (about US$180.05) Jão is a Brazilian pop singer, and this is his Memórias Póstumas (“Posthumous Memoirs”) tour. Tickets are on Eventim, the ticket seller, and the start time has not been published.

Saturday 12 December, 20:00, to Sunday 13 December, 02:00 Massacration Galpão 17 DF, SMAS Área Especial G, Conjunto A, Lotes 16/17 · Tickets on Sympla, price not shown Massacration is a Brazilian heavy-metal parody band, and this is the final show of its tour for the 20th anniversary of the album Gates of Metal Fried Chicken of Death. It falls on the same night as Jão, so pick your noise level, and buy through Sympla.

18 to 31 December: Candlelight and New Year’s Eve

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 December Candlelight: Christmas classics, Mozart vs Beethoven, Hans Zimmer Teatro do Royal Tulip on Friday 18 December, Casa Thomas Jefferson on Saturday and Sunday · Fever · From R$34 (about US$6.18) Friday brings Christmas classics at 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00, and Saturday 19 December offers Mozart vs Beethoven at 18:00 (from R$49.20, about US$8.95) and Coldplay and Imagine Dragons at 20:00 (from R$52, about US$9.46). Sunday 20 December has the best of Hans Zimmer at 19:00 (from R$62.80, about US$11.42) and a Michael Jackson tribute at 21:00 (from R$117, about US$21.28).

Thursday 31 December, 21:00 to 06:00 (Friday 1 January) Réveillon do Culto Culto Rock Bar, Ed. Venâncio VI, Asa Sul (the listing also mentions the Conic area, so confirm the venue) · R$50 (about US$9.09) in advance on Sympla Réveillon is the Brazilian term for New Year’s Eve, and this one is a rock-bar party that runs until dawn. The listing says tickets can be paid in up to 12 instalments.

Planning Your Brasília in December

December falls in the rainy season, so pack an umbrella and allow extra time for evening events, especially open-air ones. Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, is a national holiday and banks are closed.

Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are ponto facultativo, meaning optional days off: federal staff are released after 13:00 on 31 December under Portaria MGI 11.460/2025, an order of the federal Ministry of Management and Innovation (MGI), and Federal District staff after 14:00 under Decreto 48.117. Friday 1 January 2027 is New Year’s Day, a national holiday, and Febraban, the banking federation, says banks do not serve the public on 31 December.

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The usual festive programmes had no confirmed 2026 details when we checked on 28 November. That covers Nosso Natal on the Esplanada dos Ministérios (the capital’s central avenue), Celebra DF (the official réveillon) and the schedule of the Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro, the capital’s main concert hall, so watch Agência Brasília, the Federal District government’s news service, for announcements.

Tickets are sold mainly through Sympla, Ingresse, Eventim, Meu Bilhete, Ticket and Go, Fever and the CCBB site. Dollar figures here use the rate of RT, a market-data provider, of R$5.4984 per US$1 on 28 November, and the real moves daily, so check the current rate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest concerts in Brasília in December 2026?

Sorriso Maroto and Gipsy Kings with Sidney Magal play on Saturday 5 December. Vintage Culture follows on Friday 11 December, and Jão and Massacration play on Saturday 12 December.

What are the public holidays in Brasília in December 2026?

Christmas Day, Friday 25 December, is the national holiday. Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are optional days off for government staff, with release after 14:00 for Federal District staff and, on 31 December, after 13:00 for federal staff.

Has the Christmas and New Year programme been announced?

Not by 28 November, as far as we could confirm. Nosso Natal on the Esplanada dos Ministérios (the capital’s central avenue), Celebra DF and the Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro schedule had no published 2026 details, so check Agência Brasília for updates.