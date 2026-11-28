A Colombian university and a gas group have opened a campus solar farm that is larger than planned in 2023 but later than planned.

COLOMBIA · ENERGY

Universidad del Norte (Uninorte), a private university in Barranquilla, Colombia’s Caribbean port city, and Promigas, a Colombian natural gas and energy group, inaugurated “Granja Solar Uninorte” on its campus on Thursday 26 November 2026. El Heraldo, a Barranquilla daily, described it on 26 November 2026 as the country’s largest university solar farm.

The plant is still in its test stage, so the opening marks a milestone rather than a finish line. For US readers who follow Colombian clean energy, it is a small, concrete case of a gas group building solar power.

Key Facts Who. Uninorte, a Barranquilla university, and Promigas, a Colombian gas group, opened the farm.

What. A 3.12 MWp (megawatt-peak) solar farm, still in testing, now feeds part of campus demand.

Where/When. Universidad del Norte campus, Barranquilla, Colombia; inaugurated Thursday 26 November 2026.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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A Colombian university and a gas group have opened a campus solar farm that is larger than planned in 2023 but later than planned.

Uninorte and Promigas put the investment at COP 11,570 million (Colombian pesos, about US$3.3 million) in their announcement of 26 November 2026, at COP 3,476 per US$, the market close of 27 November 2026. The farm has a capacity of 3.12 megawatt-peak (MWp), the maximum output under ideal sun, according to the same announcement.

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The farm holds 5,427 bifacial modules, panels that catch light on both faces, each rated at 575 watt-peak, La República, a Bogotá business daily, reported on 27 November 2026. They cover 28,500 square metres of campus, the announcement said.

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El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, reported on 27 November 2026 that the projected first-year output is 4,493 megawatt-hours (MWh). That would avoid about 988 tonnes of CO2-equivalent (a standard measure of greenhouse gases) in the first year, using the method in Resolution 0085 of 2026 of UPME, Colombia’s mining and energy planning unit, as La República and El Heraldo reported.

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La República reported on 27 November 2026 that the farm had generated 1,920 MWh up to 23 November 2026. During testing it supplies about 27% of the campus’s electricity use, which is a test-stage figure and not a full-year share.

La República and El Tiempo put the estimated net financial benefit during testing at about 10% of the university’s annual energy costs, on 27 November 2026. A cloud monitoring system and a weather station give students, professors and researchers live data.

No report gives that benefit in pesos, and none names a contractor or an equipment maker. They also give no date for full commercial operation, and no independent audit is public because every report rests on the Uninorte and Promigas announcement.

A second El Heraldo report of 26 November 2026 gives higher figures, about 35% of consumption and about 18% of the energy bill. The reports do not reconcile the two sets of numbers.

The project began as a plan presented on Friday 22 September 2023, El Heraldo reported on 27 September 2023. It then called for 2.92 MWp of capacity and 5,083 modules.

The 2023 budget was COP 11,390 million (about US$3.3 million at the same rate), according to the same El Heraldo report. It projected 4,209 MWh a year, with construction due to start in January 2024.

That report targeted progressive generation in the second half of 2024. The farm is still in its test stage in November 2026, so it is later than planned.

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Comparing the 2023 and 2026 figures, the farm grew about 7% in capacity and about 7% in projected yearly output. The cost rose only about 1.6%, which works out at about COP 3.7 billion per MWp (about US$1.07 million).

Diego Pérez, vice president of Energy Solutions at Promigas, said at the inauguration in Barranquilla on 26 November 2026: “Today we deliver to Uninorte clean, reliable and efficient energy,” and more. He described the farm as a tool for students and researchers to study, with real data, the potential of solar power in the Caribbean.

Adolfo Meisel, rector (president) of Uninorte, said at the same event: “We are proud to have the country’s largest university solar farm.” In 2023 he said the university’s decision to join the project had proved extremely timely, El Heraldo reported on 27 September 2023.

At the 2023 presentation of the plan, Juan Manuel Rojas, then president of Promigas, said: “Within this solar farm, not only will the university’s energy needs be met …” The plant now also has a weather station and a cloud monitoring system for students and researchers.

Because the farm covers only part of campus demand in testing, most of the campus’s electricity still comes from other sources, and neither organisation claims full coverage. The announcements give no national comparison, so the farm cannot be set against Colombia’s wider solar build-out from these reports.

No critic or regulator comment on the farm was found in the reports. No next dated step has been announced in the sources.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Olímpica signs a seven-year solar deal with Promigas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Granja Solar Uninorte?

It is a university solar farm on the Uninorte campus in Barranquilla, built with Promigas.

Does the Farm Power the Whole Campus?

No, not yet. It is still in testing, so most of the campus’s electricity still comes from other sources.

Sources Universidad del Norte and Promigas statements at the inauguration, 26 November 2026

Unidad de Planeación Minero Energética (UPME) Resolution 0085 of 2026, as cited by La República and El Heraldo

El Heraldo, Barranquilla, 26 November 2026 and 27 September 2023

La República, Bogotá, 27 November 2026

El Tiempo, Bogotá, 27 November 2026





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