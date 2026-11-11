Colombia’s Regions and Departments Explained

GUIDES · COLOMBIA

A plain guide to Colombia’s six natural regions and 32 departments. It shows where people live, where the money is made and where US visitors should take care.

Colombia is divided into 32 departments, which work like US states, plus the Bogotá Capital District, and geographers group them into six natural regions: Andean, Caribbean, Pacific, Orinoquía, Amazon and Insular. The Andes hold Bogotá and Medellín, while the Amazon and the eastern plains cover huge areas with few people.

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For a US reader the map matters in three ways. A few Andean departments carry most of the economy, the Caribbean coast is where many visitors land, and the US government warns about different risks in different parts of the country.

Key Facts Map Colombia has 32 departments plus Bogotá Capital District, grouped into six natural regions.

Money Bogotá, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca and Santander produced 56.1% of Colombia’s 2024 output.

Travel The US State Department rates Colombia Level 3 (“reconsider travel”) on its four-step scale, in an advisory dated 31 March 2026.

Football Colombia’s top football league, the Liga BetPlay, plays its last regular round before a group stage for the top eight clubs.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Cartagena, the capital of Bolívar department on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, seen from the Convent of Santa Cruz de la Popa in 2020. Photo: Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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How Is Colombia Divided?

A department is Colombia’s main administrative unit, run by an elected governor and a departmental assembly. Bogotá is a Capital District with its own status, even though it sits inside the territory of the surrounding department of Cundinamarca.

The six natural regions are a geographic habit rather than a layer of government, and several departments straddle two of them. That is why lists of “Colombia’s regions” differ from one source to the next.

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), Colombia’s statistics office, counted 48,258,494 people in its 2018 census, the latest full count. Most of them live in the Andean valleys and plateaus, with a second cluster on the Caribbean coast.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English: The Six Regions Andean Three mountain ranges, Bogotá and Medellín, coffee hills and most of the economy.

Caribbean Cartagena, Barranquilla and Santa Marta: ports, beaches and flood-prone plains.

Pacific Rainforest in Chocó and Buenaventura, the country’s main Pacific port.

Orinoquía The eastern plains, called llanos, known for cattle ranching and oil.

Amazon The south-eastern rainforest, with Leticia on the Amazon river.

Insular The island department of San Andrés and Providencia, in the Caribbean.

Which Regions Make the Money?

The Bogotá Capital District alone produced 25.2% of Colombia’s output in 2024, DANE’s preliminary departmental accounts show, and Antioquia, whose capital is Medellín, added 14.8%. Valle del Cauca, home to Cali, added 9.7%, and Santander, around Bucaramanga, added 6.4%.

Those four made up 56.1% of the national total, and Cundinamarca, the department around the capital, added 6.3%. The other 28 departments shared the remaining 37.6%.

File photo. Aerial view of northern Bogotá, with the office towers of the Santa Bárbara business area, March 2018. Photo: Alejandro Turola / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Bogotá is also the seat of the national government and Congress, so politics and money sit in the same place. Our guides to Bogotá and to who lives where in Colombia show how that concentration plays out.

What Does Each Region Offer?

The Caribbean coast is where Colombia meets the sea: Cartagena, with its walled old town, Barranquilla at the mouth of the Magdalena river, and Santa Marta below the snow peaks. Its low plains flood quickly in heavy rain, a risk we explain in why Caribbean Colombia floods so fast.

Colombia observes a public holiday on Monday 16 November 2026 for the Independence of Cartagena, so expect a long weekend and a busy city. Book early if you plan to be on the coast that week.

The Pacific side is wetter, greener and far less developed than the Andes. Chocó is mostly rainforest, and Buenaventura, in Valle del Cauca, is the country’s main Pacific port.

File photo. Container cranes at the port of Buenaventura on Colombia’s Pacific coast, 2013. Photo: Jorge Gutiérrez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The Andean region is where most visitors spend their time, from Bogotá’s high plateau to Medellín’s valley. The Coffee Axis in Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda, with part of Valle del Cauca, has been a World Heritage cultural landscape since 2011, when UNESCO, the United Nations’ education and culture agency, listed it.

The National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC), the growers’ body, reported 13.67 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee for 2025, a 2% fall from 2024. The figure is output for the whole country, not only the Coffee Axis.

East of the Andes lie the Orinoquía and the Amazon, which together cover a very large share of the territory and hold few people. Meta and Casanare, on the eastern plains, are major oil departments, while Leticia in Amazonas department is a gateway town on the Amazon river.

The Insular region is the island department of San Andrés y Providencia, in the western Caribbean. It lies closer to Nicaragua than to the Colombian mainland.

Where Should US Travelers Take Care?

The US State Department rates Colombia Level 3, “reconsider travel”, in an advisory dated 31 March 2026, and it is reported to tell Americans not to travel within 10 kilometres (6 miles) of the Venezuelan border. The advisory is written by area, so the level for a given department can differ from the country rating.

Check the live advisory on travel.state.gov for your route before you book. Our Colombia security guide lists hotspots and safer cities.

Liga BetPlay 2026-II: The Football Map

Colombia’s top football league, the Liga BetPlay, doubles as a tour of the regions. Atlético Nacional of Medellín leads the 2026-II table, with América de Cali and Deportivo Cali next, ahead of the last regular round.

Round 19 decides which eight clubs reach the group stage, played in quadrangular groups of four, and provisional press calendars point to mid-December for the final. Clubs from the Caribbean coast, the south-west and the eastern plains, including Junior of Barranquilla, Deportivo Pasto and Llaneros of Villavicencio, are in the table, so the league visits most regions.

Colombia and the US East Coast keep the same clock since US clocks went back on 1 November. Check dimayor.com.co, the site of DIMAYOR, the league organiser, for kick-off times, and see our Liga BetPlay finals guide for the table and the finals format.

What It Means for US Readers

For investors, Colombia’s economy is concentrated: four departments make more than half of output, so news from Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Bucaramanga moves the national picture. Oil in Meta and Casanare and coffee in the Andes tie the regions to US-priced commodities.

For travelers, the region you pick matters more than the country label. Cities and the Coffee Axis draw the visitors, while border and remote departments carry the warnings.

What Is Not Known

This guide uses DANE’s 2024 departmental accounts, so the regional split for 2025 is not shown. The department-by-department population projections for 2026 and the exact areas on the State Department’s highest warning level are also not listed here.

The date and format of the Liga BetPlay final are provisional until DIMAYOR, the league organiser, confirms them. The live advisory and dimayor.com.co have the final word on travel and football.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many departments does Colombia have?

Colombia has 32 departments, similar to US states, plus Bogotá Capital District. Geographers group them into six natural regions: Andean, Caribbean, Pacific, Orinoquía, Amazon and Insular.

Which Colombian region has the biggest economy?

The Andean departments do, led by the Bogotá Capital District with 25.2% of 2024 output. Antioquia added 14.8% and Valle del Cauca 9.7%, according to DANE, the national statistics office.

Where does Colombian coffee grow?

Mostly in the Andean hills of the Coffee Axis, in Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda, with part of Valle del Cauca. The coffee growers’ federation reported 13.67 million 60-kilogram bags for 2025.

Is Colombia safe for US travelers?

The US State Department rates Colombia Level 3, reconsider travel, in an advisory dated 31 March 2026. Risk varies by area, so check the live advisory for your route before you book.

How does the Liga BetPlay season end?

A 19-round regular season is followed by a group stage for the top eight clubs, in two groups of four. The final date is provisional, and press calendars point to mid-December.

Sources: DANE, 2018 census and departmental GDP 2024 (preliminary) · US State Department, Colombia travel advisory, 31 March 2026 · UNESCO, Coffee Cultural Landscape of Colombia, inscribed 2011 · National Federation of Coffee Growers, 2025 production · DIMAYOR, Liga BetPlay 2026-II