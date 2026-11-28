Builders can offer finished homes for nearly two more weeks, but families still have no date to apply. Most of the planned work is repairs, not new homes.

View over Cali, Colombia. Photo by Hectorangelazul, 2016, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Colombia’s government and a reconstruction fund agreed in Cali, in the Valle del Cauca region, on Friday 27 November 2026 to spend COP 1.8 trillion (Colombian pesos, about US$518 million) on homes for families hit by the earthquake of 10 August 2026. The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, known as Minvivienda, signed the deal with the Milagro Fund, which puts money into the rebuilding.

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The money is meant to pay for thousands of homes and repairs, yet no family can apply for a home today. The only call that is open is for builders, and it closes on Thursday 10 December 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Colombia’s Housing Ministry and the Milagro Fund, a rebuilding fund.

What. US$518 million for new homes, rural homes and repairs after the earthquake.

When. Signed 27 November 2026; the builders’ call runs to 10 December.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

Builders can offer finished homes for nearly two more weeks, but families still have no date to apply. Most of the planned work is repairs, not new homes.

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The ministry puts in COP 800 billion (about US$230 million) and the Milagro Fund adds COP 1 trillion (about US$288 million), so the fund carries a little over half of the bill. Every conversion in this article uses 3,476 pesos per US$1, the market close of 27 November 2026.

The agreement sets targets of 4,700 new homes, 1,050 rural homes and 20,000 home improvements, which makes 25,750 solutions in total. The money covers new urban homes, rural homes and repairs in the areas the quake damaged.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Repairs dominate the plan, since 20,000 of the solutions, about 78%, are improvements to existing houses. The 5,750 new and rural homes make up the rest, so most families will see a repair rather than a new front door.

Housing Minister Jaime Andrés Beltrán said on 27 November: “Reconstruction cannot stay in announcements and commitments on paper.” He added that every alliance has to deliver results for the families who lost their homes.

The strategy also counts on family compensation funds, which are employer-funded social-benefit bodies, and on insurers. The aim is to add resources and to help households that already have such protection or financing.

File photo. The cathedral of Quibdó, capital of Chocó, one of the five areas where the finished homes must be located. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

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The first practical step is the New Housing Call, open since 27 November and running for nearly two weeks. It invites builders, individuals and public entities to offer finished urban homes that nobody lives in yet.

Each home must have working utilities, licences and a certificate that it is safe to live in after the quake. It must also stand in one of five quake-hit departments, Colombia’s states: Chocó, Caldas, Quindío, Risaralda or Valle del Cauca, and belong to VIS or VIP, the country’s price-capped social housing and priority-interest housing categories, which include urban renewal projects.

Rules and sign-up are published at vivienda.minvivienda.gov.co. The ministry will also hold a fair for builders, with no date given.

Families come in a later step. The ministry has said it will open another call so that quake-affected families who meet the requirements can apply for these homes.

The builders’ call closes in under two weeks. The ministry has not yet published an opening date for the separate call it has announced for families.

Related coverage: Choco reconstruction package is smaller than it sounds

More: Colombia news

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can families apply for these homes now?

Not yet. The ministry has announced a separate call for families but has not published its opening date.

Who can offer homes in the open call?

Builders, individuals and public entities with finished, unoccupied urban homes. They sign up through the ministry’s housing website.

Sources Colombian Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, agreement with the Milagro Fund and New Housing Call, 27 November 2026 (statements of Minister Jaime Andrés Beltrán, cited as reported; call rules at vivienda.minvivienda.gov.co); conversions at 3,476 pesos per US$1, market-data close of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error