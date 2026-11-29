Ecuador chooses 23 prefects and 222 mayors today in a vote brought forward from February over El Niño flood warnings, with the Quito mayoral race the one to watch.

File photo. Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito’s historic centre, 2015. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Ecuador wakes up to vote for its mayors and regional governors today, with floods still on the minds of election officials. The Ecuador local elections 2026 hub on The Rio Times tracks the day as it unfolds.

Polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, 29 November, according to the schedule of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs Ecuador’s elections. Ecuador sits on UTC-5, the same clock as New York in winter, so no conversion is needed.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. When. Sunday, 29 November 2026, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET (Ecuador time, UTC-5).

Who votes. 13,827,643 registered voters choose 23 prefects (regional governors), 222 mayors and thousands of councillors.

Key race. Quito mayor: incumbent Pabel Muñoz against Harold Burbano, a former labour minister.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 29 Nov, morning ET: Muñoz 54.5%, Burbano 35.0%. Bets, not polls.

Results. First results expected 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET on cne.gob.ec, the National Electoral Council site.

This story is part of our coverage of the Ecuador local elections 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Vote Monitors Meet Ecuador Election Body

Ecuador chooses 23 prefects and 222 mayors today in a vote brought forward from February over El Niño flood warnings, with the Quito mayoral race the one to watch.

What Ecuadorians Are Choosing

Voters abroad cast ballots from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each country’s local time. In all, 13,827,643 people are registered to vote, the CNE says.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

They will fill 23 prefect posts with their vice-prefects, 222 mayoralties, 909 urban councillor seats, 457 rural councillor seats and 4,131 rural parish board seats. They will also pick seven members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council, a state oversight body, from 51,731 candidacies the CNE confirmed on 11 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The vote was brought forward from 14 February 2027. The CNE decided on 27 March, by four votes to one, after technical reports warned of El Niño flooding.

The Malecón 2000 riverfront in Guayaquil, one of the cities where voters pick a mayor today (file photo). photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ecuador 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Quito Race and the Government’s Test

In Quito, the capital, Pabel Muñoz, the incumbent mayor, runs for the Alianza Ciudadana coalition against Harold Burbano, a former labour minister who runs for ADN (Acción Democrática Nacional), the party of President Daniel Noboa. Ten candidates are on the ballot.

Noboa has said he would count winning 30% to 40% of mayoralties and prefectures as a good result, according to a report on 11 November. Ecuadorian analysts frame the vote as a measure of the government’s strength.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade on outcomes with real money, priced Muñoz at 54.5% and Burbano at 35.0% on the morning of 29 November. Bernardo Jijón stood at 9.0% and Jorge Yunda at 3.8%.

The leading market has traded about US$20,000, so it is thin, and these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Floods, Rules and Results Timing

Over the weekend of 14 and 15 November, 21 polling sites in Guayas and Los Ríos provinces flooded. CNE president José Cabrera said on 18 November: “El fin de semana teníamos 21 recintos inundados, hoy tenemos siete con ese problema.”

The CNE has about 2,500 alternative sites, and its plenary can suspend or postpone voting in any area that cannot be reached. Prisoners voted on 26 November and home voters on 27 November, and the CNE says prisoners’ votes are counted from 5 p.m. ET today.

Cabrera said on 18 November: “Los primeros resultados se conocerán entre las 18:00 y 18:30.” That is 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET, and he said the timing depends on how fast polling-station staff work.

What It Means for US Readers

Ecuador is an oil and shrimp exporter, and the vote tests how much local support Noboa keeps. A strong showing for the government would signal continuity, while a loss in Quito would show the opposition still has a base.

The alcohol ban runs from noon on 27 November to noon on 30 November, with a fine of US$241. Voters aged 18 to 65 who skip the vote without a valid reason face a US$48.20 fine, imposed only after a complaint to the electoral court.

What Is Not Known

No official results, turnout figures or incidents from election day were confirmed at the time of writing. Nor has any postponement of voting in flooded areas been confirmed.

We found no verified Quito poll with a named institute, fieldwork date and sample size after the 22 November debate. We did not open the CNE’s own results page, so the timetable rests on Cabrera’s statement.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Ecuador’s polls close?

Polls close at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, 29 November 2026, the same as 5 p.m. Ecuador time. Voters abroad vote until 7 p.m. local time.

What is Ecuador electing?

Voters choose 23 provincial prefects (regional governors), 222 mayors, 909 urban and 457 rural councillors, and 4,131 rural parish board members. They also pick seven members of a state oversight council.

Where can US readers follow the results?

Results are due on cne.gob.ec and the electoral council’s app, with first figures expected between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. ET. The Rio Times is tracking the vote on its live hub.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice