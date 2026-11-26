São Paulo · What’s On

Updated 26 November 2026. Exchange rate used: R$5.8825 per US$1, the Brazilian central bank’s daily PTAX reference rate of 25 November.

December is São Paulo’s busiest month for big shows, and the first week is the heaviest. Two of the largest venues, São Paulo Expo and the Interlagos racetrack, host a comics convention and a music festival on the same days.

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After that the city turns to Christmas ballet, theatre and a stadium concert, then to New Year’s Eve. Every price below is converted at R$5.8825 per US$1, so a R$100 ticket costs about US$17.

Key Facts Big weekend. CCXP, a comics and pop-culture convention, runs 3 to 6 December; Primavera Sound runs 5 and 6 December.

Pop night. Lionel Richie plays Nubank Parque stadium on Saturday 19 December; tickets from R$147.50 (US$25).

Free party. The New Year’s Eve street party on Avenida Paulista is free on Thursday 31 December.

Holiday. Friday 25 December is a national holiday, and São Paulo’s main art museum, MASP, closes that day.

Summer. Expect heat and heavy afternoon storms in São Paulo in December.

What to do in São Paulo in December 2026: one festival weekend, Christmas ballet and a free New Year’s Eve party.

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São Paulo in December: 1 to 6 December

Thursday 3 December Natività del Signore, Christmas concert Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, city-centre opera house · 8 p.m. · R$50 (about US$8) The Italian title means “the Nativity of the Lord”. The Coral Paulistano, the Theatro Municipal’s choir, performs it.

Thursday 3 to Sunday 6 December CCXP 2026, comics, film and series convention São Paulo Expo, Rodovia dos Imigrantes, km 1.5 · Tickets on ccxp.com.br · Saturday sold out in every category CCXP is short for Comic Con Experience, a four-day fair of comics, film, series and games. On the organiser’s page on 26 November, full price was R$480 (US$82) on Thursday, R$520 (US$88) on Friday and R$580 (US$99) on Sunday, with a four-day pass at R$1,900 (US$323); half-price tickets remained only for Sunday, at R$290 (US$49), and our CCXP guide has more.

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December Primavera Sound São Paulo Autódromo de Interlagos, Avenida Senador Teotônio Vilela 261 · Gates 12:30 p.m. The Strokes, a New York rock band, headline on Saturday with FKA twigs, a British singer, and Lily Allen, a British pop singer, while Gorillaz, a British virtual band, close on Sunday with Arca, a Venezuelan electronic producer, and Yung Lean, a Swedish rapper. Base ticket prices are R$722.93 (US$123) for one day, R$1,301.27 (US$221) for both days and R$361.46 (US$61) half price, and we could not check what is still on sale; see our festival guide.

São Paulo in December: 7 to 13 December

Thursday 10 December Quarteto de Cordas da Cidade Sala do Conservatório, Praça das Artes, city centre · 8 p.m. · R$50 (about US$8) The City String Quartet plays in the Conservatório hall of the Praça das Artes, a municipal arts complex. Quiet, seated evening.

Saturday 12 December Liberation Festival, heavy metal Vibra São Paulo, Avenida das Nações Unidas 17955, Vila Almeida Dimmu Borgir, a Norwegian symphonic black-metal band, headlines with Slaughter To Prevail, a Russian metal band, Testament, an American thrash-metal band, and Charlotte Wessels, a Dutch metal singer. First-batch prices at Clube do Ingresso, a ticket seller, were R$900 (US$153) full price for the standing floor, R$1,200 (US$204) for the premium floor and R$450 (US$76) half price; our earlier report lists more bands.

Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December Tarsila, a Brasileira, musical Theatro Municipal de São Paulo · 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on both days · R$30 to R$420 (about US$5 to US$71) The title points to Tarsila do Amaral (1886 to 1973), one of Brazil’s best-known modernist painters. Four performances over one weekend make this a short run.

Saturday 12 to Wednesday 23 December O Quebra-Nozes (The Nutcracker), Cisne Negro Cia de Dança Teatro Santander, Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek 2041 · R$25 to R$250 (about US$4 to US$42.50) The Cisne Negro dance company stages its 43rd season of the Christmas ballet from 12 to 23 December, and the box office is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Ana Botafogo, a leading Brazilian ballerina, appears as a guest artist.

São Paulo in December: 14 to 20 December

Saturday 19 December Lionel Richie Nubank Parque, Avenida Francisco Matarazzo 1705, Água Branca · Gates 4 p.m. · Tickets via Eventim, a ticket seller The American soul and pop singer plays one São Paulo night. At the June on-sale, prices ran from R$147.50 (US$25) half price to R$9,895 (US$1,682) for the front-row platinum seat, with full price from R$295 (US$50), and our concert report has more.

Sunday 20 December Corpo Sonoro (Sound Body) Sala de Espetáculos, Theatro Municipal de São Paulo · 11 a.m. · R$13 to R$50 (about US$2 to US$8) A morning slot suits families. Details of the programme are on theatromunicipal.org.br.

São Paulo in December: 21 to 31 December

Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 December O Quebra-Nozes, final performances Teatro Santander · R$25 to R$250 (about US$4 to US$42.50) The Christmas ballet ends its run on Wednesday 23 December, two days before the holiday. Book early, because late-December seats are the ones families look for.

Thursday 31 December Réveillon da Paulista, New Year’s Eve street party Avenida Paulista · Free · Full schedule not yet published The city’s culture secretariat has booked Jão, a pop singer, Joelma, a Brazilian pop singer, and Péricles, a samba singer, in notices in the municipal official gazette. Expect the avenue to fill, and plan your way home before midnight.

São Paulo in December: Christmas lights and museums all month

Through 3 January 2027 Christmas tree and ice rink, Parque Villa-Lobos Avenida Professor Fonseca Rodrigues 2001, Alto de Pinheiros · Free entry · Rink Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A 55-metre Christmas tree stands in the park from 14 November. Skating is free, and tickets are collected at the park.

Through 6 January 2027 Natal Iluminado, historic centre Praça da Sé and Catedral da Sé · Free The city’s Natal Iluminado programme, run by the Prefeitura (city government), fills the historic centre with Christmas lights until 6 January. Entry to Praça da Sé and the Catedral da Sé is free.

Through 24 December Christmas tree, Pátio Higienópolis mall Avenida Higienópolis 618 · Free A 25-metre tree stands in the mall until 24 December. It is an easy stop for a family afternoon.

Through 31 January 2027 MASP: “Histórias latino-americanas” Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP), Avenida Paulista 1578 · R$75 (US$13), half price R$37 (US$6) · Free on Tuesdays and on Fridays 6 to 10 p.m. The museum fills its galleries with Latin American art, and it is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (8 p.m. on Thursdays), and closed on Mondays, 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 January, and our full story has more.

Holidays, weather, money and getting around

Christmas Day, Friday 25 December, is the only national holiday in December, and 1 January 2027 is a Friday holiday as well. The federal government also gives its own staff the afternoon of 24 December off from 1 p.m., so some offices close early.

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Expect heat and heavy afternoon storms in December, so pack light clothes and a rain jacket. Check the forecasts of the CGE, the city’s emergency-management centre, at cgesp.org.

Prices include the service fee only where we say so, and fees vary by seller. Buy only from the organiser or its named ticket platform, and use half-price tickets only if you are eligible.

The Paulista Aberta programme closes Avenida Paulista to cars on Sundays and holidays, although some dates are suspended. The Expo and Interlagos are far from the centre, so book your ride home before the show.

What it means for you

At R$5.8825 per US$1, a standard one-day Primavera ticket costs about US$123, and a night at the Theatro Municipal can cost less than a US$10 bill. São Paulo is two hours ahead of New York in December, because Brazil does not use daylight saving time.

Before you book, read the US State Department’s current Brazil travel advisory at travel.state.gov, and keep your passport copy and tickets on your phone.

What to watch next

The city is expected to publish the full Réveillon schedule in December, and Liberation Festival may confirm its line-up and second day. Our São Paulo hub will carry the updates.

What is not known

We could not confirm what is still on sale for Primavera Sound or Lionel Richie, and the show start time for Lionel Richie is not stated. Liberation Festival lists 12 December on its ticket page, but one city listing says 12 and 13 December, so check before you go.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest events in São Paulo in December 2026?

Primavera Sound on 5 and 6 December at Interlagos and the CCXP convention on 3 to 6 December at São Paulo Expo are the biggest. Lionel Richie plays Nubank Parque on 19 December.

Is the São Paulo New Year’s Eve party free?

Yes. The Réveillon da Paulista on Avenida Paulista on 31 December has free entry. Jão, Joelma and Péricles are confirmed, and the full schedule has not been published.

What is the weather in São Paulo in December?

December is São Paulo’s summer. Expect heat and heavy afternoon storms.

Which public holidays fall in December 2026?

Only Christmas Day, Friday 25 December, is a national holiday. New Year’s Day, Friday 1 January 2027, follows a week later.

Sources: CCXP organiser ticket page, read 26 November 2026; Liberation Festival ticket page at Clube do Ingresso, read 26 November; Primavera Sound organisers and Eventim ticket listings; Theatro Municipal de São Paulo and Teatro Santander box offices; Lionel Richie tour ticket listings, June; Prefeitura de São Paulo (city government) notices for Réveillon da Paulista and Natal Iluminado; park and mall organisers for the Christmas trees; MASP, read 26 November; Banco Central do Brasil PTAX reference rate, 25 November; federal government order on staff holiday hours for 24 December, published 29 December 2025.