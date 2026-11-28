A deal with Washington is promised for next month, with zero tariffs on a good number of products. The text, the product list and Colombia’s concessions are not yet public.

Container terminal at the port of Cartagena, Colombia, seen from La Popa hill in January 2016. The photo does not show the 27 October remarks or any tariff. Photo: Joe Ross / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Business: Colombia

Colombia will sign a new trade agreement with the United States in December 2026, the country’s trade minister said on Friday 27 November. Mauricio Gómez Amín spoke at the XXIII National Infrastructure Congress in Cartagena, an infrastructure industry conference.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The deal is meant to cut US tariffs on Colombian goods, but neither government has published its text or a product list. No tariff has changed yet, and the minister did not give a signing day.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Mauricio Gómez Amín, Colombia’s trade minister, and the United States government.

What. A “reciprocal” deal, in which both sides cut barriers, meant to lower US tariffs on Colombian goods.

When. Signing promised for December 2026; exact day not given.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

A deal with Washington is promised for next month, with zero tariffs on a good number of products. The text, the product list and Colombia’s concessions are not yet public.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Jamieson Greer (Colombia) Email address Follow

Gómez Amín gave the timing in his speech. “We are going to sign the reciprocal trade agreement next month with the United States,” the minister said.

He also said what Colombia wants out of the deal. The aim, he said, is that a good number of the Colombian products exported to the United States enter that market at a 0% tariff.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Reports of the speech say the government aims to raise the share of Colombian goods that enter the United States duty-free from about 69% to more than 80%. He did not say which products would join the list.

Colombia and the United States already have a free trade agreement, in force since 15 May 2012, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR), Washington’s chief trade negotiating office. The new pact would complement it rather than replace it, and would deal with extra barriers that have arisen since then.

A key barrier is an extra 12.5% US tariff on some Colombian products, which the USTR imposed after a trade investigation. AmCham Colombia, the American Chamber of Commerce in Colombia and a business lobby, calculates that it reaches 20.8% of Colombian exports to the United States.

The trade at stake is large. USTR data show that goods trade between the two countries was US$37.3 billion in 2025, of which US$17.9 billion was American imports of Colombian goods.

That means Colombian sales made up just under half of the two-way total, so a tariff that bites on one fifth of them matters to both sides. The ministry has not published the list of products the agreement would cover.

File photo. Cartagena, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, where the infrastructure congress took place, seen from La Popa hill in 2020. Photo: Bernard Gagnon, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The talks have roots in a disaster. Colombia, led by President Abelardo de la Espriella, was hit by an earthquake on 10 August 2026, and on 19 August Gómez Amín met Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, in Washington.

The trade ministry said on 20 August that Greer expressed solidarity with Colombia after the earthquake. The two sides have negotiated since then, and the minister said on 27 November that Colombia is moving faster than its Central American peers.

In October 2026 the minister had already pointed to the end of the year as his target. This time he said the signing itself comes next month.

Gómez Amín argued that Colombia can move faster than El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, three Central American countries he named. “What El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras did in two years, Colombia will do in four months, because there is trust,” he said.

Several points remain open. The ministry has not said on which day the agreement will be signed, or what Colombia would concede in return for lower American tariffs.

The speech also looked beyond Washington. Gómez Amín said a trade agreement with Japan will be signed in March 2027.

On 11 December 2026 the minister travels to El Salvador to widen the existing trade agreement. That trip is the next dated step before the December signing he has promised.

Related coverage: Colombia seeks end to US tariff

More: Colombia news

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the new deal replace the existing free trade agreement?

No. It is meant to complement the 2012 agreement and cover extra barriers that arose later.

Have any tariffs been cut yet?

No. Neither government has published the text or the product list, so nothing has changed for now.

What is the next dated step?

Gómez Amín travels to El Salvador on 11 December 2026. The signing itself is promised for December, with no day given.

Sources Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, statements of Minister Mauricio Gómez Amín, 27 November 2026, and meeting with the US Trade Representative, 19 and 20 August 2026 (cited as reported); US Trade Representative, Colombia country data, 2025; AmCham Colombia estimates, November 2026 (cited as reported).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error