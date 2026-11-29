PLAYA DEL CARMEN · Culture

PLAYA DEL CARMEN — December in Playa del Carmen brings a cacao and chocolate fair from 12 December and the Navidad Mágica Christmas programme from 15 December. This guide lists what is confirmed, where it is and how to get in, for residents and for visitors from the United States.

The month is light on published programmes, because the city has released few dates so far. Christmas Day on Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December.

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Where an event has no confirmed time or price, this guide says so and names who to ask. Cards we could not confirm with the organiser or the municipality are left out.

Key Facts Jazz Fest Playa del Carmen is announced for 25 November to 12 December on Quinta Avenida.

Florecer, a flamenco gala, is on Sunday 6 December at 6:00 p.m.

The Feria del Cacao y Chocolate runs from Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December at Parque Fundadores.

Navidad Mágica runs from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027.

Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December.

December brings a cacao and chocolate fair from 12 December and the Navidad Mágica Christmas programme from 15 December. The month, day by day.

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1 to 6 December: Jazz Fest and a Flamenco Gala

Until Saturday 12 December (provisional dates) Jazz Fest Playa del Carmen Quinta Avenida (5th Avenue) · Price not stated The Playa del Carmen municipality announced the festival for 25 November to 12 December, with “activaciones” (street-level performances and activities) on Quinta Avenida. We found no published programme, ticketing or venue list on 29 November. Treat the dates as provisional and confirm with the municipality before you plan around them.

Sunday 6 December, 6:00 p.m. (doors 5:30 p.m.) Florecer, Primera Gala de Cabreras Flamenco Centro Cultural Playa del Carmen, 115 Avenida CTM · All ages · Ticket price not listed Cabreras Flamenco, the organiser, stages a gala of about one hour. Tickets are sold on Eventbrite, a global ticketing platform, and the page lists no price.

12 December Onward: The Cacao Fair

Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December Feria del Cacao y Chocolate (Cacao and Chocolate Fair) Parque Fundadores, Centro · Entry price not stated The Playa del Carmen municipality lists the fair in its fall events calendar, announced on 3 September. It has not published vendors, workshops or daily opening hours.

Saturday 12 December Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parishes across Mexico · Not an official day off The feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most widely observed religious traditions in Mexico. We found no 2026 programme for Playa del Carmen, so look for local church notices.

15 to 25 December: Christmas Begins

Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027 Navidad Mágica 2026 Decorated plazas in central Playa del Carmen, listed with Plaza 28 de Julio, a central square · Price and times not stated Let’s Playa, a local events website, describes decorated squares and local choirs. It also offers a tourist passport: complete “Rutas Mágicas” (themed routes) to win a tote bag and a printed diploma. No dates for concerts, a parade or a tree lighting are published. Check the Let’s Playa page for updates.

Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December Posadas Neighbourhoods and communities · No local programme published Posadas are the traditional pre-Christmas parties that re-enact Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging. They traditionally run from 16 to 24 December, and we found no 2026 dates for Playa del Carmen.

Friday 25 December Christmas Day Across Mexico · Mandatory day off Mexico’s Federal Labour Law (Ley Federal del Trabajo) lists 25 December as a mandatory rest day. Anyone who works that day must be paid double on top of the normal day’s pay, which is triple in total.

Thursday 31 December: New Year’s Eve

Thursday 31 December (date implied) Playa Fest 2027 Venue not announced The municipality announced Playa Fest 2027 as the event that will welcome the new year. It gave no date, venue, line-up or start time.

Planning Your Playa del Carmen in December

Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December. Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are not official days off, and neither is Saturday 12 December.

Many dates in this guide were still unpublished on 29 November, so check again closer to each day. The Let’s Playa events page and the municipality’s official channels are the places to watch.

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Ticket prices on local pages can be in Mexican pesos. At the rate of 19.64 pesos per US$1 from RT, a market-data provider, on 29 November, 1,000 pesos is about US$51.

More: Mexico news, with our Playa del Carmen guide for November and the Xcaret festival report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Playa del Carmen in December 2026?

The Feria del Cacao y Chocolate runs from Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December at Parque Fundadores. Navidad Mágica follows from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027.

When does the Christmas programme start?

Navidad Mágica 2026 runs from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027 in decorated plazas in central Playa del Carmen. Dates for concerts, a parade or a tree lighting have not been published.

Is Christmas Day a public holiday in Mexico?

Yes, Friday 25 December is a mandatory rest day under Mexico’s Federal Labour Law. 24 December, 31 December and 12 December are not official days off.

Is there live music in Playa del Carmen in early December?

Florecer, a flamenco gala, is on Sunday 6 December at the Centro Cultural Playa del Carmen. Jazz Fest is announced until 12 December, but no programme has been published.