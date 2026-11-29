What to Do in Playa del Carmen in December 2026: Cacao Fair and Navidad Mágica
December brings a cacao and chocolate fair from 12 December and the Navidad Mágica Christmas programme from 15 December. The month, day by day.
PLAYA DEL CARMEN · Culture
PLAYA DEL CARMEN — December in Playa del Carmen brings a cacao and chocolate fair from 12 December and the Navidad Mágica Christmas programme from 15 December. This guide lists what is confirmed, where it is and how to get in, for residents and for visitors from the United States.
The month is light on published programmes, because the city has released few dates so far. Christmas Day on Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December.
Where an event has no confirmed time or price, this guide says so and names who to ask. Cards we could not confirm with the organiser or the municipality are left out.
Key Facts
- Jazz Fest Playa del Carmen is announced for 25 November to 12 December on Quinta Avenida.
- Florecer, a flamenco gala, is on Sunday 6 December at 6:00 p.m.
- The Feria del Cacao y Chocolate runs from Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December at Parque Fundadores.
- Navidad Mágica runs from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027.
- Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December.
December brings a cacao and chocolate fair from 12 December and the Navidad Mágica Christmas programme from 15 December. The month, day by day.
1 to 6 December: Jazz Fest and a Flamenco Gala
Until Saturday 12 December (provisional dates)
Jazz Fest Playa del Carmen
Quinta Avenida (5th Avenue) · Price not stated
The Playa del Carmen municipality announced the festival for 25 November to 12 December, with “activaciones” (street-level performances and activities) on Quinta Avenida. We found no published programme, ticketing or venue list on 29 November.
Treat the dates as provisional and confirm with the municipality before you plan around them.
Sunday 6 December, 6:00 p.m. (doors 5:30 p.m.)
Florecer, Primera Gala de Cabreras Flamenco
Centro Cultural Playa del Carmen, 115 Avenida CTM · All ages · Ticket price not listed
Cabreras Flamenco, the organiser, stages a gala of about one hour. Tickets are sold on Eventbrite, a global ticketing platform, and the page lists no price.
12 December Onward: The Cacao Fair
Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December
Feria del Cacao y Chocolate (Cacao and Chocolate Fair)
Parque Fundadores, Centro · Entry price not stated
The Playa del Carmen municipality lists the fair in its fall events calendar, announced on 3 September. It has not published vendors, workshops or daily opening hours.
Saturday 12 December
Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Parishes across Mexico · Not an official day off
The feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most widely observed religious traditions in Mexico. We found no 2026 programme for Playa del Carmen, so look for local church notices.
15 to 25 December: Christmas Begins
Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027
Navidad Mágica 2026
Decorated plazas in central Playa del Carmen, listed with Plaza 28 de Julio, a central square · Price and times not stated
Let’s Playa, a local events website, describes decorated squares and local choirs. It also offers a tourist passport: complete “Rutas Mágicas” (themed routes) to win a tote bag and a printed diploma.
No dates for concerts, a parade or a tree lighting are published. Check the Let’s Playa page for updates.
Wednesday 16 to Thursday 24 December
Posadas
Neighbourhoods and communities · No local programme published
Posadas are the traditional pre-Christmas parties that re-enact Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging. They traditionally run from 16 to 24 December, and we found no 2026 dates for Playa del Carmen.
Friday 25 December
Christmas Day
Across Mexico · Mandatory day off
Mexico’s Federal Labour Law (Ley Federal del Trabajo) lists 25 December as a mandatory rest day. Anyone who works that day must be paid double on top of the normal day’s pay, which is triple in total.
Thursday 31 December: New Year’s Eve
Thursday 31 December (date implied)
Playa Fest 2027
Venue not announced
The municipality announced Playa Fest 2027 as the event that will welcome the new year. It gave no date, venue, line-up or start time.
Planning Your Playa del Carmen in December
Friday 25 December is the only mandatory day off in December. Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December are not official days off, and neither is Saturday 12 December.
Many dates in this guide were still unpublished on 29 November, so check again closer to each day. The Let’s Playa events page and the municipality’s official channels are the places to watch.
Ticket prices on local pages can be in Mexican pesos. At the rate of 19.64 pesos per US$1 from RT, a market-data provider, on 29 November, 1,000 pesos is about US$51.
More: Mexico news, with our Playa del Carmen guide for November and the Xcaret festival report.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is happening in Playa del Carmen in December 2026?
The Feria del Cacao y Chocolate runs from Saturday 12 to Thursday 31 December at Parque Fundadores. Navidad Mágica follows from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027.
When does the Christmas programme start?
Navidad Mágica 2026 runs from Tuesday 15 December to 7 January 2027 in decorated plazas in central Playa del Carmen. Dates for concerts, a parade or a tree lighting have not been published.
Is Christmas Day a public holiday in Mexico?
Yes, Friday 25 December is a mandatory rest day under Mexico’s Federal Labour Law. 24 December, 31 December and 12 December are not official days off.
Is there live music in Playa del Carmen in early December?
Florecer, a flamenco gala, is on Sunday 6 December at the Centro Cultural Playa del Carmen. Jazz Fest is announced until 12 December, but no programme has been published.
Sources
- playadelcarmen.gob.mx
- eventbrite.com: Florecer
- letsplaya.mx: Navidad Mágica
- letsplaya.mx: events. Retrieved 29 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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