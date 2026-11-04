Blippi Kids Show Listed in Bogotá on 29 November

COLOMBIA · FAMILY EVENTS

Key Facts What is happening Tuboleta lists Blippi and Meekah at Teatro Astor Plaza, Bogotá, on Sunday, 29 November 2026, 17:00.

Doors and age Doors open at 16:00, seating is numbered, and the minimum age is two years.

Prices One price table shows totals of COP 96,000 to COP 188,400 (about US$30 to US$58).

Who is who Blippi is a children’s entertainer; Tara Devi S.A.S. is the listed producer; Tuboleta is a Colombian ticket seller.

Not confirmed Only Tuboleta lists the show; the theatre’s own website did not show it on 4 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Blippi and Meekah are listed at Teatro Astor Plaza in Bogotá on Sunday, 29 November 2026, at 17:00. Tuboleta sells numbered seats from COP 96,000 (about US$30).

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Tuboleta, a Colombian ticket seller, lists the Ser Como Blippi Tour at Teatro Astor Plaza in Bogotá on Sunday, 29 November 2026. Doors open at 16:00 and the show starts at 17:00.

Numbered seats start at COP 96,000 (about US$30). Conversions use the official rate of 3,235.59 pesos per US$ from Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, on 4 November 2026.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Show Offers

The ticket page says Blippi and Meekah perform live in an interactive adventure with music and surprises. It invites children to be like Blippi and families to explore together.

It names four songs as fan favourites: The Excavator Song, Monster Truck, Dino Dance and Curious Like Me. The page does not say which language the show uses or how long it runs.

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US families who need an English show should ask the seller before they buy. The tour is also listed in Santiago, Chile, and Lima, Peru, by separate local ticket sellers.

Neither of those pages mentions Bogotá, so the Bogotá date rests on Tuboleta alone. Tara Devi S.A.S. is the producer named on the Tuboleta page.

Dates, Times and Tickets

The show is on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with doors at 16:00 and the show at 17:00. Seating is numbered, and the minimum age is two years.

The ticket page lists two price tables that do not match, and it does not say which one is current. The first table shows totals of COP 96,000 for General B and COP 120,000 for General A (about US$30 and US$37).

In the same table, Balcón costs COP 156,000 (about US$48) and Platea costs COP 188,400 (about US$58). The second table lists a base price plus a fee, which gives a lower Platea total of COP 172,700 (about US$53).

The second table lists capacities of 329 seats in Platea and 309 in Balcón. General A holds 180 and General B holds 121, so the four sectors total 939.

A meet and greet costs COP 165,000 (about US$51) for 40 places, sold through a separate link. The page does not say what the meet and greet includes.

The page offers one checkout for Colombian bank cards, the bank-transfer system PSE and the instalment service Addi. Cards issued outside Colombia use a separate international checkout.

The page links to the Tuboleta Pass app but does not explain how tickets are delivered. Ask Tuboleta how foreign visitors receive their tickets before you pay.

Teatro Astor Plaza and Getting There

The theatre’s website gives the address as Calle 67 number 11-58 in Bogotá. A file photo shows it in the Chapinero district.

On 4 November the theatre’s events list did not include Blippi, and the site states no capacity or venue rules. The theatre lists other shows on 27 and 28 November, so confirm with the box office that the Blippi date stands.

Plan a ride-app pickup at the door for the return after the show. The State Department’s advice on rides is in the next section.

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Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The State Department says US citizens need no visa for stays of 90 days or fewer. The passport must be valid on entry and for the whole stay.

Colombia’s migration authority describes Check-Mig, an online trip pre-registration, to be filled in from 72 hours to one hour before travel. Its page lists the form as required when minors leave Colombia, so families should check whether it applies.

The department rates Colombia Level 3, Reconsider Travel, in an advisory dated 17 April 2025, citing crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. Its Level 4 areas include Arauca, Norte de Santander and the Venezuelan border region, and Bogotá is not among them.

The advisory says US government employees may not use street taxis or any public transport that is not prearranged. It also says demonstrations are common and can close roads without notice.

With children, keep the plan simple: book rides in advance and carry copies of passports. Allow extra time to reach the theatre in case of road closures.

What It Means for You

A US family can add a Sunday afternoon show to a Bogotá stay without visa paperwork, if the listing proves accurate. Buy only through Tuboleta, and check the language of the show before you pay.

Treat the price tables with care, because they do not match. Take a screenshot at checkout so you can show what you were charged.

What Is Not Known

Only Tuboleta lists this show, and the theatre’s own events list did not carry it on 4 November. No announcement from the producer or independent report has been found.

The ticket page does not say which price table is current, how many seats remain, or whether there are sale stages. The show’s language, running time, and rules on strollers, bags and photos are not published.

The theatre’s website gives no capacity, no directions and no venue rules. What the meet and greet includes is not stated.

Connected Coverage

The Rio Times Bogotá city page and What to Do in Bogotá in November 2026 give background and current events. The Colombia hub collects all Colombia coverage.

Costs for a longer stay are in Bogotá Cost of Living 2026. Another Bogotá night is in Hayley Williams Bogotá Colombia November 23, 2026: Solo Show at Movistar Arena.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Blippi show in Bogotá?

Tuboleta lists the Ser Como Blippi Tour at Teatro Astor Plaza on Sunday, 29 November 2026. Doors open at 16:00 and the show starts at 17:00.

How much are Blippi tickets in Bogotá?

One price table runs from COP 96,000 to COP 188,400 (about US$30 to US$58), including fees. A second table lists lower prices, so confirm at checkout.

What is the minimum age for the Blippi show?

The ticket page sets a minimum age of two years. Seating is numbered, and the page does not say whether the show is in English.

Sources: Tuboleta, Ser Como Blippi Tour Bogotá; Teatro Astor Plaza, official website; US State Department, Colombia country information; US State Department, Colombia travel advisory; Migración Colombia, official website; Banco de la República, official exchange rate (TRM) of 4 November 2026 (all accessed 4 November 2026).