Colombia’s coffee-growing Tolima felt two minor quakes on Sunday morning, among at least four logged. The district around Chaparral has been shaking for more than two months.

Ibagué, the capital of Colombia's Tolima department, seen from the hills above the city. (Photo: Duvanlopupa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colombia · Earthquakes

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Chaparral, a town in the coffee-growing department of Tolima in central Colombia, at 7:58 a.m. local time on Sunday 29 November 2026. The Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC, the national geological survey) lists it as shallow, and its bulletin reports no injuries and no damage.

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A quake of this size is minor: people feel it, but it rarely harms sound buildings. It followed a magnitude 3.7 tremor at 7:21 a.m., also placed at Chaparral in the SGC’s preliminary data.

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Key Facts Who. Colombia’s geological survey (SGC) logged the quake in Chaparral, Tolima.

What. A shallow magnitude 3.8 quake; the bulletin lists no injuries and no damage.

When. 7:58 a.m. local time on Sunday 29 November 2026, the second quake above magnitude 3 that morning.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Colombia’s coffee-growing Tolima felt two minor quakes on Sunday morning, among at least four logged. The district around Chaparral has been shaking for more than two months.

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Chaparral has been shaking since Sunday 20 September 2026. By 3:30 p.m. on 21 September the SGC’s national seismological network had logged more than 130 quakes there, and the agency said it would keep monitoring the area.

The strongest shock so far came at 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday 3 November, when the SGC recorded a magnitude 5.6 at a depth of about 19 kilometres. The SGC said it had received more than 4,500 reports from people who felt it and that Tolima is crossed by several active geological faults that can cause this kind of activity.

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On Friday 13 November a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Chaparral at 2:43 p.m. local time. A second quake of the same size followed at 3:01 p.m.

File photo: a rice field in Saldaña, in the south of Tolima, one of Colombia's main farming departments. Photo: Edgar Jiménez, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Seismologists use the word swarm for many quakes in one place over weeks, without a single dominant shock. Sunday’s 3.8 carries roughly 500 times less energy than the 5.6 of 3 November, on the standard scale where each whole step means about 32 times more energy.

For US readers the link is practical rather than dramatic. Tolima is a coffee and farming region with Ibagué as its capital, and travellers, coffee buyers and families with relatives there want to know whether the shaking is easing or building.

The SGC’s 3 November notice promised continued monitoring. For Sunday’s tremor it invited people who felt the quakes to report them.

The bulletin lists no damage, and it does not say whether the Sunday quakes belong to the swarm. Its list for the morning also includes smaller events, among them one at 7:51 a.m.

No dated SGC briefing or local preparedness meeting is confirmed. The next step is the agency’s running bulletin at sgc.gov.co, which lists every quake with its time, magnitude and depth.

Small tremors in a long sequence are a reminder to know the nearest safe spot and exit, not a sign that a larger quake is due. Nobody can predict one, and the SGC makes no such forecast in its bulletins.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is a magnitude 3.8 earthquake dangerous?

It is a minor quake that is felt but rarely damages sound buildings. The SGC bulletin for Sunday lists no injuries and no damage.

What is an earthquake swarm?

A swarm is a cluster of many quakes in one area over days or weeks, without one clear main shock. It can fade slowly or produce a stronger event, which is why the SGC keeps monitoring.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error