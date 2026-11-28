What to Do in Valparaíso in December 2026: Los Jaivas, FILVA
Los Jaivas play on 12 December, the free XI FILVA book fair runs 11 to 13 December and fireworks close the month.
VALPARAÍSO · Culture
VALPARAÍSO — This is our monthly guide to things to do in Valparaíso in December 2026, written for people who live here or are staying for weeks. It lists what is on, where, what it costs and how to get in.
The month opens with a community circus festival and closes with fireworks over the bay. The busiest stretch is the weekend of 11 to 13 December, when the free XI FILVA book fair runs for three days.
Two public holidays shape the calendar: Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December. This guide lists only events with dates confirmed on organiser, venue or ticket-seller pages (checked 28 November), so some programmes are still missing.
Key Facts
- Los Jaivas, a Chilean folk-rock band, play the Teatro Municipal on 12 December.
- The free XI FILVA book fair runs 11 to 13 December at the Parque Cultural.
- New Year’s Eve fireworks go ahead on 31 December; Plaza Sotomayor has no stage.
- Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December are public holidays in Chile.
Los Jaivas play on 12 December, the free XI FILVA book fair runs 11 to 13 December and fireworks close the month.
3 to 5 December: Circus, Theatre and Afrobeat
Thursday 3 to Saturday 5 December
XI Festival Valparaíso Circo
Centro Cultural Carpa Azul · Voluntary contribution
This is a community circus festival at the Carpa Azul circus tent, and the listing shows entry only as a voluntary contribution. It gives no show times or prices. Source: organiser’s listing on valpocultura.cl, Valparaíso’s cultural-events website, checked 28 November.
Thursday 3 December, 19:00 to 20:30
Yo nací para amar (theatre)
Sala Teatro IPA, Centro Cultural IPA, Condell 1349 · Free, voluntary contribution
A theatrical concert that turns heartbreak into songs and memory. Seats are limited. Source: Centro Cultural IPA listing on valpocultura.cl, checked 28 November.
Saturday 5 December, 22:00 to 23:30
Cervezocracia: Fela Day
Cervezocracia · Free
An Afrobeat night at a craft-beer venue, honouring the Nigerian musician Fela Kuti. Entry is free. Source: Cervezocracia listing on valpocultura.cl, checked 28 November.
7 to 13 December: Books and Los Jaivas
Monday 7 December, 21:00 to 23:30
Primer Festival Cervezocracia
Cervezocracia · CLP 10,000 (about US$9.71)
This is the first festival run by Cervezocracia, a craft-beer bar in Valparaíso. Entry costs CLP 10,000 (about US$9.71). Source: Cervezocracia listing on valpocultura.cl, checked 28 November.
Tuesday 8 December
Inmaculada Concepción (public holiday)
Citywide · National holiday
This national religious holiday marks the Immaculate Conception, which Chile’s Labour Code lists as a public holiday. Monday 7 December is not an official holiday.
Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December
XI FILVA, Valparaíso International Book Fair
Parque Cultural de Valparaíso, Cumming 580 · Free
The book fair fills the Parque Cultural, a cultural centre on the site of a former prison, and features the Chilean poet and singer Mauricio Redolés. Entry is free, and the full programme is on filva.cl, the organisers’ site, checked 28 November.
Saturday 12 December, 20:00
Los Jaivas, Gira 45 años Alturas de Macchu Picchu
Teatro Municipal de Valparaíso · CLP 34,500 to 110,400 (about US$33.51 to US$107.23)
Los Jaivas, a Chilean folk-rock band formed in Viña del Mar, mark 45 years of their album Alturas de Macchu Picchu with this tour date. Seats run from Balcón at CLP 34,500 (about US$33.51) up to Platea baja general at CLP 46,000 (about US$44.68) and VIP especial at CLP 110,400 (about US$107.23), service charge included. Puntoticket, Chile’s main ticketing site, is the only official seller per the event page, checked 28 November.
25 to 31 December: Christmas and New Year’s Eve
Friday 25 December
Navidad (public holiday)
Citywide · National holiday
Under Chile’s Labour Code, Christmas Day is an irrenunciable holiday, meaning most retail workers must have the day off. Stock up on groceries beforehand, because many shops will be shut.
Thursday 31 December
New Year’s Eve fireworks over the bay
Valparaíso waterfront and hills · Free
The Municipalidad de Valparaíso (the city government) has announced that the fireworks over the sea will go ahead, with no stage or artists at Plaza Sotomayor, the main waterfront square, which remodelling keeps closed. It also plans cultural activities in four commercial neighbourhoods, but locations, artists and times have not been announced (as checked 28 November).
Planning Your Valparaíso in December
December is early summer in Chile. The public holidays are Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December.
Puntoticket sells the Los Jaivas concert. Prices here are converted at CLP 1,029.6 per US dollar, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, on 28 November, so check the day’s rate before you pay.
For weekly listings, check valpocultura.cl and the agenda of the Municipalidad de Valparaíso (the city government), and keep an eye on the New Year’s Eve plans as the city announces them.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are Los Jaivas playing in Valparaíso in December 2026?
Los Jaivas play the Teatro Municipal de Valparaíso on Saturday 12 December at 20:00. Tickets run from CLP 34,500 to 110,400 (about US$33.51 to US$107.23) on Puntoticket, the only official seller.
Is the Valparaíso book fair free?
Yes, the XI FILVA at Parque Cultural de Valparaíso runs from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December with free entry. The full programme is on filva.cl.
Which December days are public holidays in Valparaíso?
Tuesday 8 December (Inmaculada Concepción) and Friday 25 December (Navidad) are public holidays. Monday 7 December is not official.
Will there be New Year’s Eve fireworks in Valparaíso in 2026?
Yes, the Municipalidad de Valparaíso has announced the fireworks show over the sea on Thursday 31 December. Plaza Sotomayor is closed for remodelling, and the municipality plans cultural activities in four commercial neighbourhoods, with details still to come.
Sources
- puntoticket.com
- valpocultura.cl
- valpocultura.cl
- valpocultura.cl
- valpocultura.cl
- valpocultura.cl
- filva.cl. Retrieved 28 November 2026
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