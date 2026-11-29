MÉRIDA · Culture

MÉRIDA — This is the monthly guide for people who live in the Yucatán capital or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Mérida in December 2026. It lists only what we could confirm with a promoter or venue, and it says where the calendar is still open.

Two events stand out in the first week: Kali Uchis at Foro GNP Seguros (a large concert arena) on 4 December and the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra’s Verdi programme on 4 and 6 December. For US visitors, the practical points are the ticket route, peso prices in dollars and the one federal holiday.

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Mérida’s city Christmas programme had no confirmed 2026 dates when we checked.

Key Facts Kali Uchis plays Foro GNP Seguros on Friday 4 December; tickets cost US$40 to US$126.

The Yucatán Symphony Orchestra plays Verdi at Palacio de la Música on 4 and 6 December.

Friday 25 December is the only federal rest day this month.

Dates for the city’s Christmas programme, Mérida Brilla, were not yet confirmed.

Peso conversions use MXN 19.64 per US$, the RT market-data rate on 29 November 2026.

A Friday-night pop concert and a Verdi programme open the month, while Christmas Day on 25 December is the only federal holiday.

Paseo de Montejo, Mérida’s main boulevard. File photo.

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The First Week

Friday 4 December Kali Uchis, The Sincerely Tour Foro GNP Seguros · MXN 780 to 2,480 (about US$40 to US$126) by seating zone Ocesa, the Mexican promoter, has announced the date, with prices from MXN 780 (about US$40) for Segundo Nivel seats with a limited view to MXN 2,480 (about US$126) for the Vivir es Increíble zone. We found no official start time, so check the promoter’s channels before you buy.

Friday 4 December, 20:00, and Sunday 6 December, 12:00 Verdi 125, Yucatán Symphony Orchestra Palacio de la Música, Centro · Price not published by the orchestra The orchestra’s season page lists Alfonso Scarano conducting, with baritone Fernando Cisneros singing arias from Rigoletto, La Traviata and Otello. Buy at sinfonicadeyucatan.com.mx or the Palacio box office; online sales close one hour before each concert.

Christmas and the Holiday Calendar

Friday 25 December Christmas Day Nationwide Christmas Day is a mandatory rest day under Mexico’s federal labour law. Expect banks, offices and many shops to close, and buy groceries and cash on 23 or 24 December.

Saturday 12 December Virgin of Guadalupe Day Churches and neighbourhoods Guadalupe Day is widely observed in Mexico, but it is not an official day off. Expect processions and early-morning Masses.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm 2026 dates or tickets for Gloria Trevi, a Nutcracker season, Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, a lucha libre night, a comedy festival or Mérida Brilla, the city’s Christmas programme of tree lighting and ice rink. Their listings came from resale sites or earlier years, so we left them out rather than guess.

Check the Ayuntamiento de Mérida (city government) agenda for this year’s dates. We did not check weather figures; see Mexico Holidays and Closures in December 2026 and Mexico City Hit by First Winter Storm before you travel.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Kali Uchis play in Mérida?

Kali Uchis plays Foro GNP Seguros on Friday 4 December. Ocesa lists prices from MXN 780 (about US$40) to MXN 2,480 (about US$126).

When can I hear the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra in December?

It plays its Verdi 125 programme at the Palacio de la Música on Friday 4 December at 20:00 and Sunday 6 December at 12:00.

Is 25 December a public holiday in Mexico?

Yes. Christmas Day on Friday 25 December is a mandatory rest day under the federal labour law. The Virgin of Guadalupe day on 12 December is not.

Has Mérida announced its Christmas programme for 2026?

Not as far as we could confirm. Check the Ayuntamiento de Mérida agenda for tree-lighting and ice-rink dates.