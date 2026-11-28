CURITIBA · Culture

CURITIBA — This is a monthly guide for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, built around the things to do in Curitiba in December 2026. Every entry gives the date, the venue, the price where one has been published and where to buy tickets.

December here is dominated by the Natal de Curitiba (Curitiba Christmas) programme run by the Prefeitura, the city government, which promotes more than 150 free events across the centre. The biggest ticketed nights are Seal on 1 December, Cirque du Soleil until 13 December and Alok on 19 December.

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Key Facts Seal plays Igloo Super Hall on 1 December; Pista Premium costs R$1,600 (about US$291).

Disney Celebra runs 8 to 21 December; Alok plays the Couto Pereira stadium on 19 December.

The Natal de Curitiba programme promotes more than 150 free events.

Thursday 24 and Friday 25 December: 25 December is a national holiday.

Seal plays on 1 December, Disney Celebra runs 8 to 21 December and Alok takes the Couto Pereira stadium on 19 December.

Curitiba Botanical Garden greenhouse. File photo.

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1 to 6 December: Seal and Gipsy Kings

Tuesday 1 December Seal: Celebrando 30 Anos dos Clássicos Álbuns I e II Igloo Super Hall, Rua Dino Bertoldi 740 · Pista Premium R$1,600 full or R$800 half (about US$291 and US$145), per the tour announcement The British singer marks 30 years of his first two albums. The start time has not been announced and the price of the standard Pista (standing floor) was not found, so check with the Igloo Super Hall box office before you plan the evening; the Seal tour announcement was checked on 28 November.

Sunday 6 December, 19h Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo with Sidney Magal Auditório Bento Munhoz da Rocha Neto (Guairão), Rua Conselheiro Laurindo 175, Centro · DiskIngressos, a Curitiba ticket seller (per the organiser’s announcement, checked 28 November) Diego Baliardo leads this version of Gipsy Kings, the French flamenco-rumba group, with the Brazilian pop singer Sidney Magal as guest. The official Gipsy Kings site bills a different line-up, so check the billing; prices were not published, so check DiskIngressos.

8 to 13 December: The Natal Programme at Full Pace

8 to 21 December Disney Celebra: Um Natal Inesquecível (An Unforgettable Christmas) Centro de Eventos Positivo, Parque Barigui · Ticketmaster Brasil, a Brazilian ticketing platform, or the box office at ParkShoppingBarigüi A paid Disney Christmas stage show in the Natal de Curitiba programme. The Prefeitura lists a free Christmas park at Barigui from 2 to 23 December, 10h to 22h; 2026 show prices were not found, so check Ticketmaster.

Fridays to Sundays 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 December, 20h15 Palácio Avenida: Encantares (36th edition) Palácio Avenida, Rua XV de Novembro, Centro A choir of 90 children and teenagers sings from the windows of the Palácio Avenida, a historic building on Curitiba’s main pedestrian street. The Prefeitura de Curitiba lists the six dates; arrive early to get a place on the street.

Sunday 13 December, doors 19h, show 22h Lagum: Em Todo Lugar tour Cine Lido, Rua Desembargador Ermelino de Leão 160, Centro · From R$60 (about US$11) per Ticketmaster The Brazilian pop-rock band plays the Cine Lido, a reopened cinema-turned-concert hall. The price is the lowest published, per Ticketmaster, the seller for the venue’s events, checked 28 November; confirm the lot before you buy.

Through Sunday 13 December Cirque du Soleil: Alegría, Um Novo Dia (A New Day) Expotrade, an event centre in Pinhais (Curitiba metropolitan area) · Eventim These are the last days of the season, which began on 19 November. Session times and prices vary by day and sector, so check Eventim; Pinhais is outside the city proper, so allow extra travel time.

17 to 22 December: A Stadium Night

Saturday 19 December Alok: Áurea Tour Estádio Couto Pereira, Rua Ubaldino do Amaral 63, Alto da Glória · Ingresse, a Brazilian ticket platform The DJ Alok brings the Áurea Tour to the stadium of the Coritiba football club. The age rating is 16 per Ingresse, checked 28 November, and the start time and prices should be checked there.

New Year’s Eve

Thursday 31 December, 21h to 5h Virada Paradisíaca Ópera de Arame, Rua João Gava 920, Abranches · From R$200 (about US$36) plus fee, per DiskIngressos, checked 28 November The party is the fifth edition of the New Year’s Eve event by Paradis Club and Brasilidades (the organisers) at the Ópera de Arame, an open-air theatre. Sparkling wine is served freely during the first hour; check DiskIngressos for current lots.

Running All Month

2 to 30 December, 20h Show de Águas (Water Show) Parque Tingui A new water show in this year’s Natal de Curitiba programme, listed by the Prefeitura de Curitiba. Check natal.curitiba.pr.gov.br for access terms.

The Natal O Boticário Ferris wheel stands on Rua XV, Tuesday to Sunday from 16h to 22h, from 24 November to 26 December. The Prefeitura said it was paused for the set-up of a show planned for 4 December, so check natal.curitiba.pr.gov.br before you go.

Planning Your Curitiba in December

Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, is a national holiday. Check opening hours for city offices around Christmas with the Prefeitura de Curitiba.

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Most concerts are sold through Eventim, DiskIngressos, Ingresse and Ticketmaster, as named on each card. Some Brazilian platforms ask for a CPF, the Brazilian taxpayer number, so ask the seller what they accept if you do not have one.

Dollar figures here use the market rate of R$5.4984 per US$ (RT, a market-data provider, 28 November), rounded. Confirm every event with its organiser or ticket seller before you travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Seal play in Curitiba?

Seal plays on Tuesday 1 December at Igloo Super Hall, Rua Dino Bertoldi 740. Pista Premium costs R$1,600 full or R$800 half (about US$291 and US$145), per the tour announcement.

When is the Palácio Avenida Christmas choir?

Encantares runs at 20h15 on 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 December at the Palácio Avenida on Rua XV de Novembro. The Prefeitura de Curitiba lists these six dates.

Which public holidays fall in Curitiba in December 2026?

Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, is a national holiday. Check opening hours for city offices with the Prefeitura de Curitiba.

What can I do in Curitiba around Christmas?

The Prefeitura lists a free Christmas park at Parque Barigui from 2 to 23 December, 10h to 22h. The Ferris wheel on Rua XV runs until 26 December. Both are listed by the Prefeitura.