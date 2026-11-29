A conservancy chief is under suspicion over weapons and wildlife trophies found on its grounds. The DCI says investigations continue, and no court appearance has been reported.

Security: Kenya

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya’s national police detective service, detailed the arrest of Justin Heath. He is chief executive of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a wildlife reserve in Laikipia County, central Kenya.

The DCI said detectives and wildlife officers found firearms, ammunition, elephant tusks and a dried lion skin at a residential property in the conservancy and in its armoury. The operation took place at the conservancy near the town of Nanyuki.

Key Facts Who. Justin Heath, chief executive of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a Kenyan wildlife reserve, is a suspect.

What. Detectives say they found seven firearms, more than 800 rounds, two tusks and a lion skin.

Where. Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Laikipia County, central Kenya, near the town of Nanyuki.

When. Arrest announced on Sunday; no court date reported.

As of. 29 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.

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A conservancy chief is under suspicion over weapons and wildlife trophies found on its grounds. The DCI says investigations continue, and no court appearance has been reported.

Ol Pejeta was in the news for a different reason less than two weeks before the arrest. On Monday 16 November 2026, Philip Coulson, chairman of the conservancy’s board, said in a press statement that 17 black rhinos died between 26 February and 12 November 2026.

Ol Pejeta linked the deaths to ecological pressures, adding that ageing and dry conditions may also have contributed. It said rainfall between April and October 2026 totalled 298.4 millimetres, about 56% of the 528.8-millimetre average for the same period in 2020 to 2025.

“We deeply regret the loss of each rhino,” Coulson said, adding that the conservancy was giving affected rhinos extra food and veterinary care. Ol Pejeta also called for coordinated action to expand secure rhino habitat, which needs suitable vegetation, reliable water, security and funded veterinary care.

The arrest concerns weapons and wildlife trophies, not the rhino deaths, and the DCI has not linked the two in any way. Its statement says DCI Laikipia detectives working alongside officers of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the state wildlife agency, carried out the operation at the conservancy on a date the DCI did not state.

File photo: grassland and woodland at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Nanyuki, Kenya (Wikimedia Commons)

The DCI said the operation followed investigations into the suspected unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies. Detectives recovered seven firearms in the boot of a vehicle, among them two rifles by Winchester, a US gunmaker.

Detectives also counted more than 800 rounds in six calibres, meaning bullet sizes, among them 149 rounds of .450 and 110 rounds of .470. The other four were .375, .458, .243 and 12-bore, a shotgun gauge.

The DCI’s statement says the ammunition “was not reflected in the conservancy’s firearms records”. It adds that no satisfactory explanation or supporting documentation was provided to account for the possession.

In the conservancy’s armoury detectives also found two elephant tusks weighing 31.10 kilograms and 28.50 kilograms, and a dried lion skin. The DCI said neither the tusks nor the lion skin had been declared to KWS or entered in the conservancy’s records.

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The DCI said the recovered items were documented at Nanyuki Police Station. Heath was arrested and placed in custody while detectives processed him ahead of his expected arraignment, meaning a first appearance before a court.

The DCI said investigations continue with KWS to establish the circumstances and whether further offences were committed. The inquiry is at an early stage.

No court appearance and no court date had been reported so far. Detectives were still processing Heath ahead of his arraignment.

There was no immediate comment from Heath or his legal team. Heath is a suspect, and no court has ruled on any allegation.

Ol Pejeta is a conservancy best known for its rhinos, so what the inquiry finds about its weapons and trophy records matters for rhino protection in Kenya. The next step is Heath’s expected arraignment, for which no date has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Justin Heath?

Heath is chief executive of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a wildlife reserve in Laikipia County. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on any allegation.

Has Heath appeared in court?

No court appearance had been reported so far. He is expected to be arraigned, meaning brought before a court, but no date has been given.

Is the arrest linked to the rhino deaths?

The DCI has not linked the two in any way. Its statement concerns firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies.

Sources Published Sunday 29 November 2026 · Source: Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) statement; Ol Pejeta press statement of Monday 16 November 2026

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