PUERTO VALLARTA · Culture

PUERTO VALLARTA — This is a monthly guide for people who live here or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Puerto Vallarta in December 2026. It lists what is on, where, and how to get in, using only dates confirmed by organisers, venues or the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.

The month opens with twelve days of Guadalupe processions, which honour Mexico’s patron Virgin, and it ends with New Year’s Eve on the seafront. Between them sit a half marathon, a 10K, cabaret and Christmas shows, and weekly markets and gallery nights.

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Key Facts Fiestas Guadalupanas run Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December; Las Mañanitas peaks at midnight on 12 December.

Medio Maratón Puerto Vallarta, a half marathon, runs Sunday 6 December.

New Year’s Eve centres on the Malecón on Thursday 31 December; the 2026 programme is not yet published.

Friday 25 December is the only mandatory federal rest day; US$ values use 19.64 pesos per dollar.

December brings the Guadalupe fiestas, a half marathon, a 10K and New Year’s Eve on the Malecón. The month, day by day.

The Malecón seafront promenade, Puerto Vallarta. File photo. Photo: August Dominus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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1 to 12 December: The Guadalupe Fiestas

Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December Fiestas Guadalupanas Centro, ending at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe · Free · No tickets Daily processions with mariachi bands, folk dancers and floats walk through the cobbled streets of Centro (the historic downtown) to the church. The tourism board lists no daily schedule, so check the parish programme for 2026 times.

Midnight, night of Friday 11 to Saturday 12 December Las Mañanitas Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe · Free Las Mañanitas are the serenades sung to the Virgin of Guadalupe at midnight on 12 December. The tourism board calls this the peak of the festivities and lists the fiestas as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Jalisco, the state around Puerto Vallarta.

Early December: Cabaret and the Half Marathon

Friday 4 December, 9:00 pm Late Night PV with Bobbi Goddard Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV, a Centro entertainment venue, lists Bobbi Goddard as the star of this late-night show. It lists no ticket price, so call +52 322 222 1512 or check act2pv.com.

Saturday 5 December, 7:30 pm Planet Disco Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV lists this disco-themed show for one evening, with no ticket price shown. Check act2pv.com before you go.

Saturdays 5, 12, 19 and 26 December Olas Altas Farmers Market Lázaro Cárdenas Park, Olas Altas, Romantic Zone · Hours not listed The tourism board lists the market as taking place every Saturday from 7 November 2026. Hours are not published, so check the market’s Facebook page.

Sunday 6 December Medio Maratón Puerto Vallarta (5K and 21K) Esplanade of the Puerto Vallarta International Convention Center (CICPV) The tourism board lists this as the second edition of the half marathon, with a 5K on the same day. It gives no start time or fees, so register through maratonpuertovallarta.com.

Tuesday 8 December, 7:30 pm A Very Liberace Christmas Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV lists this as a one-night-only Christmas show in the style of the pianist Liberace. No price is listed, so check act2pv.com.

Mid-December: Shows and a 10K

Monday 14 December, 7:30 pm A Country Christmas Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV lists Bobbi Goddard and friends in this country-flavoured holiday show. No price is listed, so check act2pv.com.

Saturday 19 December, 7:30 pm Sarah Joy to the World Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV lists this holiday show for one evening, with no ticket price shown. Check act2pv.com for tickets.

Dec 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12 and 15, 9:30 pm Latina Royale Xmas Xtravaganza Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro Act2PV lists Alexis Mateo and Xunami Muse in this Christmas show, which runs on seven December evenings. Ticket prices are not listed.

New Year’s Eve on the Malecón

Thursday 31 December New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta Malecón, Centro The tourism board describes live street concerts, outdoor dancing, a midnight countdown and fireworks over Banderas Bay, but gives no schedule or performers. Resorts, restaurants and beach clubs also run their own dinners and parties.

Running All Month

Wednesdays 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 December, 6:00 to 10:00 pm Vallarta Art Walk Sixteen galleries in historic Centro This is a self-guided tour of galleries in the old town, on Wednesday evenings until 26 May 2027. The gallery list is on vallartaartwalk.com, and no price is listed.

Thursdays 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 December, evening Movie Picnic Jardín de Luna, Puerto de Luna Hotel, North Hotel Zone This is an outdoor film night held every Thursday evening from November to May. General admission is MXN 50 (about US$2.55), and the start time is on the Movie Picnic Facebook page.

Planning Your Puerto Vallarta in December

Friday 25 December is the only mandatory federal rest day this month under Article 74 of Mexico’s Federal Labour Law. The Guadalupe feast on 12 December and the evenings of 24 and 31 December are not mandatory days off, but some employers give them.

Peso prices here use 19.64 pesos to the dollar, the RT market-data rate on 29 November 2026. Check each date with the organiser before you go, because the tourism board says programmes, schedules and prices can change.

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For longer stays, see our Puerto Vallarta city guide and the travel guide for expats and nomads. The November events guide covers the month before.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Guadalupe fiestas in Puerto Vallarta in 2026?

They run from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December. The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board says the festivities peak at midnight on 12 December with Las Mañanitas, and watching is free.

Which weekly events run through December in Puerto Vallarta?

The Olas Altas Farmers Market runs on Saturdays, the Vallarta Art Walk on Wednesday evenings and Movie Picnic on Thursday evenings. The Art Walk runs from 6:00 to 10:00 pm.

What is happening on New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta?

The celebration centres on the Malecón, with live street concerts, dancing, a midnight countdown and fireworks over Banderas Bay. The tourism board says the programme may change, so confirm with organisers.