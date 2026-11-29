What to Do in Puerto Vallarta in December 2026: Guadalupe Processions and New Year’s Eve
December brings the Guadalupe fiestas, a half marathon, a 10K and New Year's Eve on the Malecón. The month, day by day.
PUERTO VALLARTA · Culture
PUERTO VALLARTA — This is a monthly guide for people who live here or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Puerto Vallarta in December 2026. It lists what is on, where, and how to get in, using only dates confirmed by organisers, venues or the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.
The month opens with twelve days of Guadalupe processions, which honour Mexico’s patron Virgin, and it ends with New Year’s Eve on the seafront. Between them sit a half marathon, a 10K, cabaret and Christmas shows, and weekly markets and gallery nights.
Key Facts
- Fiestas Guadalupanas run Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December; Las Mañanitas peaks at midnight on 12 December.
- Medio Maratón Puerto Vallarta, a half marathon, runs Sunday 6 December.
- New Year’s Eve centres on the Malecón on Thursday 31 December; the 2026 programme is not yet published.
- Friday 25 December is the only mandatory federal rest day; US$ values use 19.64 pesos per dollar.
December brings the Guadalupe fiestas, a half marathon, a 10K and New Year’s Eve on the Malecón. The month, day by day.
1 to 12 December: The Guadalupe Fiestas
Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December
Fiestas Guadalupanas
Centro, ending at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe · Free · No tickets
Daily processions with mariachi bands, folk dancers and floats walk through the cobbled streets of Centro (the historic downtown) to the church. The tourism board lists no daily schedule, so check the parish programme for 2026 times.
Midnight, night of Friday 11 to Saturday 12 December
Las Mañanitas
Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe · Free
Las Mañanitas are the serenades sung to the Virgin of Guadalupe at midnight on 12 December. The tourism board calls this the peak of the festivities and lists the fiestas as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Jalisco, the state around Puerto Vallarta.
Early December: Cabaret and the Half Marathon
Friday 4 December, 9:00 pm
Late Night PV with Bobbi Goddard
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV, a Centro entertainment venue, lists Bobbi Goddard as the star of this late-night show. It lists no ticket price, so call +52 322 222 1512 or check act2pv.com.
Saturday 5 December, 7:30 pm
Planet Disco
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV lists this disco-themed show for one evening, with no ticket price shown. Check act2pv.com before you go.
Saturdays 5, 12, 19 and 26 December
Olas Altas Farmers Market
Lázaro Cárdenas Park, Olas Altas, Romantic Zone · Hours not listed
The tourism board lists the market as taking place every Saturday from 7 November 2026. Hours are not published, so check the market’s Facebook page.
Sunday 6 December
Medio Maratón Puerto Vallarta (5K and 21K)
Esplanade of the Puerto Vallarta International Convention Center (CICPV)
The tourism board lists this as the second edition of the half marathon, with a 5K on the same day. It gives no start time or fees, so register through maratonpuertovallarta.com.
Tuesday 8 December, 7:30 pm
A Very Liberace Christmas
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV lists this as a one-night-only Christmas show in the style of the pianist Liberace. No price is listed, so check act2pv.com.
Mid-December: Shows and a 10K
Monday 14 December, 7:30 pm
A Country Christmas
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV lists Bobbi Goddard and friends in this country-flavoured holiday show. No price is listed, so check act2pv.com.
Saturday 19 December, 7:30 pm
Sarah Joy to the World
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV lists this holiday show for one evening, with no ticket price shown. Check act2pv.com for tickets.
Dec 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12 and 15, 9:30 pm
Latina Royale Xmas Xtravaganza
Act2PV, Badillo and Insurgentes, Centro
Act2PV lists Alexis Mateo and Xunami Muse in this Christmas show, which runs on seven December evenings. Ticket prices are not listed.
New Year’s Eve on the Malecón
Thursday 31 December
New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta
Malecón, Centro
The tourism board describes live street concerts, outdoor dancing, a midnight countdown and fireworks over Banderas Bay, but gives no schedule or performers. Resorts, restaurants and beach clubs also run their own dinners and parties.
Running All Month
Wednesdays 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 December, 6:00 to 10:00 pm
Vallarta Art Walk
Sixteen galleries in historic Centro
This is a self-guided tour of galleries in the old town, on Wednesday evenings until 26 May 2027. The gallery list is on vallartaartwalk.com, and no price is listed.
Thursdays 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 December, evening
Movie Picnic
Jardín de Luna, Puerto de Luna Hotel, North Hotel Zone
This is an outdoor film night held every Thursday evening from November to May. General admission is MXN 50 (about US$2.55), and the start time is on the Movie Picnic Facebook page.
Planning Your Puerto Vallarta in December
Friday 25 December is the only mandatory federal rest day this month under Article 74 of Mexico’s Federal Labour Law. The Guadalupe feast on 12 December and the evenings of 24 and 31 December are not mandatory days off, but some employers give them.
Peso prices here use 19.64 pesos to the dollar, the RT market-data rate on 29 November 2026. Check each date with the organiser before you go, because the tourism board says programmes, schedules and prices can change.
For longer stays, see our Puerto Vallarta city guide and the travel guide for expats and nomads. The November events guide covers the month before.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the Guadalupe fiestas in Puerto Vallarta in 2026?
They run from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 12 December. The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board says the festivities peak at midnight on 12 December with Las Mañanitas, and watching is free.
Which weekly events run through December in Puerto Vallarta?
The Olas Altas Farmers Market runs on Saturdays, the Vallarta Art Walk on Wednesday evenings and Movie Picnic on Thursday evenings. The Art Walk runs from 6:00 to 10:00 pm.
What is happening on New Year’s Eve in Puerto Vallarta?
The celebration centres on the Malecón, with live street concerts, dancing, a midnight countdown and fireworks over Banderas Bay. The tourism board says the programme may change, so confirm with organisers.
Sources
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
The Puerto Vallarta Guide
What The Rio Times publishes for foreigners in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
This month
Living in Puerto Vallarta
- Crocodiles in Puerto Vallarta Safety Guide
- Puerto Vallarta Travel Guide for Expats and Nomads 2026
- Cost of Living Puerto Vallarta 2026 — What the Seasons Do to a Newcomer's Budget
Understand Mexico
- Mexico Political Parties Explained, Who Stands for What
- Mexico Elections and Electoral System Explained
- Monterrey, Mexico Explained 2026
- Guadalajara, Mexico Explained 2026
More Cities This Month
The same guide for 18 other Latin American cities in December 2026.
- Buenos Aires Argentina
- Brasília Brazil
- Curitiba Brazil
- Porto Alegre Brazil
- Rio Brazil
- São Paulo Brazil
- Santiago Chile
- Valparaíso Chile
- Bogotá Colombia
- Cali Colombia
- Medellín Colombia
- Mexico City Mexico
- Mérida Mexico
- Oaxaca Mexico
- Playa del Carmen Mexico
- San Miguel de Allende Mexico
- Tulum Mexico
- Lima Peru