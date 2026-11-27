SANTIAGO · Culture

SANTIAGO — This is a monthly guide for people who live in the city or are staying for weeks, built around things to do in Santiago in December 2026. It lists what is on, where, what it costs and how to buy tickets.

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The first half of the month is the busiest, with stadium concerts, a music film festival and the Immaculate Conception holiday on 8 December. The second half belongs to Christmas ballet, a wine fair, a family show and a New Year’s Eve party.

Key Facts Maná, a Mexican rock band, plays Estadio Monumental (a football stadium in Macul) on 5 December.

Santiago Rocks, a Latin rock festival, fills Hipódromo Chile (a racecourse) on 13 December.

Vibrafest, an urban music festival, runs all day on Tuesday 8 December, a public holiday; 25 December is another.

The Nutcracker ballet at the Teatro Municipal (Santiago’s opera house) runs ten evenings from 14 December.

Prices are in US$ first, converted at CLP 1,038 per US$1 (The Rio Times, 25 November 2026).

December brings the band Maná on 5 December, the Vibrafest music festival on the 8 December holiday, the Santiago Rocks festival on 13 December and the Nutcracker ballet from 14 December. The month, day by day.

Prices come from the ticket pages of Puntoticket (Chile’s biggest ticket seller) and the Teatro Municipal. We convert pesos at about CLP 1,038 to the US dollar, The Rio Times market rate on 25 November 2026; The Rio Times is a financial data provider.

Who is who: the Ticketera Municipal is the Teatro Municipal’s own online box office. Santander Arena and Claro Arena are indoor arenas, Espacio Riesco and Espacio Urbano La Dehesa are event venues, Estadio Monumental and Estadio Nacional are football stadiums, and Hipódromo Chile is a racecourse used for festivals. A “service charge” is the ticket seller’s fee added at checkout; Cancha General is standing room, and Cancha VIP, VIP en Altura, Vibra Fans and Galería are premium, raised or budget sectors.

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The Teatro Municipal de Santiago is the city’s opera house, the Cineteca Nacional is Chile’s national film archive, and Ballet Juvenil and Pequeño Municipal are its youth company and family series. Kidd Voodoo, Macha y el Bloque Depresivo and Los Vasquez are Chilean acts, Anuel AA is a Puerto Rican urban singer, Anyma is an electronic-music artist and 31 Minutos is a Chilean puppet show.

The Orquesta Filarmónica de Santiago is the Municipal’s resident orchestra.

File photo. Palacio de la Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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1 to 6 December: The Month Opens

Tuesday 1 December María Becerra, “Quimera” tour Santander Arena, Santiago Centro · US$11 to US$100 (CLP 11,500 to 103,500) with fee The pop and urban singer opens the month at the arena that Puntoticket’s event title also calls Movistar Arena. Start time not yet published.

Thursday 3 to Thursday 10 December IN-EDIT Chile, 22nd edition Teatro Nescafé de las Artes (Providencia), Cineteca Nacional and Centro Arte Alameda, Sala CEINA (both Santiago Centro) · Prices not yet published This is a festival of music documentaries, with extra screenings in Valparaíso on 12 and 13 December. The festival organisers published these dates and venues in October 2026.

Thursday 3 December, 21:00 BABYMETAL, World Tour Santander Arena, Santiago Centro · US$39 to US$146 (CLP 40,775 to 151,450) with fee The Japanese metal act plays a Thursday night show. Puntoticket lists base prices of CLP 35,000 to 130,000 (US$34 to US$125) before the service charge.

Saturday 5 December, 21:00 Maná, “Vivir sin aire Tour” Estadio Monumental, Macul · US$44 to US$266 (CLP 46,000 to 276,000) with fee This is a stadium night at the Monumental, so expect large crowds around Macul. The BancoEstado cardholder presale sold out in July, but general sale was still open on 27 November. Allow extra time to get in and out.

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, 19:00 Concierto 7: Britten, “Réquiem de guerra” Teatro Municipal de Santiago, Agustinas 794, Santiago Centro · US$4 to US$46 (CLP 4,500 to 48,000) The conductor Paolo Bortolameolli leads the Orquesta Filarmónica de Santiago, the Municipal’s resident orchestra, and the Coro del Municipal and the children’s choir Mawünko, with soloists Annya Pinto, Gonzalo Quinchahual and Ramiro Maturana. The theatre sells tickets through its own Ticketera, and the cheapest seats are in the unnumbered Galería.

7 and 8 December: The Holiday Week

Monday 7 December, 21:00 Kidd Voodoo, “Euforia Stadium” Estadio Monumental, Macul · US$40 to US$72 (CLP 41,400 to 74,750) with fee Kidd Voodoo, a Chilean act, plays the stadium on the eve of the holiday. Check the Puntoticket page for current availability.

Tuesday 8 December, gates 12:00, finish 00:00 VIBRAFEST 2026 Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos, Av. Pedro Aguirre Cerda 6100, Cerrillos · Cancha General (standing) US$54 (CLP 56,000), Vibra Fans (premium sector) US$92 (CLP 96,000), Vibra Fans High View US$102 (CLP 106,000), before the service charge This all-day festival falls on the public holiday and has moved from Hipódromo Chile to Cerrillos. Puntoticket says buyers affected by the move can ask for a refund from 24 November until 23:59 on 28 November, and the line-up appears only as an image on the ticket page.

The Second Weekend: 11 to 13 December

Saturday 12 December, 20:00 Macha y el Bloque Depresivo Estadio Nacional, Ñuñoa · US$25 to US$50 (CLP 26,450 to 51,750) with fee The Chilean band plays the national stadium, a football stadium in Ñuñoa. Check the Puntoticket page for availability and ticket rules.

Saturday 12 December, 21:00 Los Vasquez, “El Último Movistar Arena” Santander Arena, Santiago Centro · US$21 to US$104 (CLP 21,850 to 108,100) with fee The show is a Saturday night at the arena. Check the Puntoticket page for availability and purchase limits.

Saturday 12 December, 19:00 Asmik Grigorian, concierto lírico Teatro Municipal de Santiago, Agustinas 794, Santiago Centro · US$12 to US$147 (CLP 12,000 to 153,000) The soprano gives a one-night recital with the Orquesta Filarmónica de Santiago under Bortolameolli and pianist Tommaso Lepore. The programme draws on Puccini, Verdi, Ravel, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Dvořák and Scarlatti, and tickets come from the Ticketera Municipal.

Saturday 12, Sunday 13 and Saturday 19 December, 12:00 and 16:00 Ballet familiar “Clarita y su amigo Cascanueces” Sala Arrau, Teatro Municipal, Agustinas 794, Santiago Centro · US$13 (CLP 14,000), unnumbered seating The Ballet Juvenil of the Teatro Municipal performs this short Christmas piece in its Pequeño Municipal series for families. Seating is unnumbered and entry is by order of arrival, so arrive early.

Sunday 13 December, gates 12:00 (band times to be announced) Santiago Rocks 2026 Hipódromo Chile, Av. Hipódromo Chile 1715, Independencia · Cancha General US$64 (CLP 66,700), Cancha VIP US$109 (CLP 112,700), VIP en Altura US$140 (CLP 144,900), service charge included A full day of Chilean and Argentine rock acts, among them 2 Minutos, Joe Vasconcellos, GYT, Vilma Palma e Vampiros, Los Jaivas, Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas, and Los Auténticos Decadentes, plus an eighth act that was still unnamed on the ticket page. Puntoticket is the only seller, and it excludes refunds only when the programme changes for force majeure.

Sunday 13, Monday 14, Friday 18 and Saturday 19 December, 21:00 Anuel AA, World Tour Santander Arena, Santiago Centro · US$18 to US$84 (CLP 18,400 to 87,400) with fee The Puerto Rican singer plays four nights. Check the Puntoticket page for availability.

14 to 24 December: Christmas Season

From Monday 14 December, 19:00 El Cascanueces (The Nutcracker) 2026 Teatro Municipal de Santiago, Agustinas 794, Santiago Centro · US$5 to US$77 (CLP 5,500 to 80,000) The Municipal’s Christmas ballet, a staging of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, runs on 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 26, 28 and 30 December, always at 19:00. The hall is not yet published, so confirm it on the Ticketera Municipal when you book.

Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 December, 12:00 Feria Bocas Moradas Espacio Urbano La Dehesa, Lo Barnechea · US$16 (CLP 16,100) general, US$29 (CLP 29,900) for two, both with fee · Ages 18 and over for alcohol A wine fair for small national producers, marking its 10-year anniversary. Puntoticket lists a 20% discount for holders of BCI (a Chilean bank) credit cards, which does not cover the service charge.

Sunday 20 December, 19:00 31 Minutos, “Radio Guaripolo” Claro Arena, Las Condes · Tickets on Puntoticket The puppet show comes to the arena, which suits a family outing and is a good way to pick up local humour. Puntoticket shows its prices only as an image, so check the ticket page for the amount; children pay from the age of two.

New Year’s Eve

Thursday 31 December, 20:00 Anyma Espacio Riesco “Open Air”, Huechuraba · General US$79 to US$101 (CLP 81,550 to 104,850), VIP US$152 to US$185 (CLP 157,275 to 192,225), with fee · Ages 18 and over The electronic artist plays New Year’s Eve in the open air. A VIP table for four people costs US$1,122 (CLP 1,165,000), and all tickets are on Puntoticket.

Planning Your Santiago in December

Tuesday 8 December is the Inmaculada Concepción, a public holiday, and Friday 25 December is Navidad, which Chile treats as an “irrenunciable” (cannot be waived) holiday. The “irrenunciable” status means most retail employers cannot require staff to work.

Because 8 December falls on a Tuesday, it does not create an automatic long weekend, so a family weekend away is possible only if you take Monday 7 December off. Navidad on a Friday does give a long weekend, and many shops will be closed.

Most of the concerts here sell through Puntoticket, while the Teatro Municipal sells through its own Ticketera at ticketera.municipal.cl. Prices are shown in Chilean pesos, and the dollar figures in this guide are approximate, converted at about CLP 1,038 to the dollar.

Stadium and arena nights bring heavy traffic, so plan your journey home before the last song. Check each ticket page again in the week of the show, because times, sectors and sale status change.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest concerts in Santiago in December 2026?

Maná, a Mexican rock band, plays the Estadio Monumental on Saturday 5 December, and the Santiago Rocks festival takes over Hipódromo Chile on Sunday 13 December. Vibrafest runs all day on the Tuesday 8 December holiday.

Which days are public holidays in December 2026?

Tuesday 8 December is the Inmaculada Concepción, and Friday 25 December is Navidad. Navidad is an “irrenunciable” holiday, so most retail workers cannot be required to work.

What is on at the Teatro Municipal this month?

Britten’s “Réquiem de guerra” plays on 5 and 6 December, and Asmik Grigorian, a Lithuanian soprano, gives a recital on 12 December. The Nutcracker runs on ten evenings from 14 December, with tickets from the Ticketera Municipal.

Where do I buy tickets, and what do they cost?

Most concerts sell through Puntoticket, Chile’s biggest ticket seller, and the Teatro Municipal through its own Ticketera. Listed prices run from about US$4 to US$266 (CLP 4,500 to 276,000), with a service fee on top.