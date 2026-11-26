RIO DE JANEIRO · WHAT’S ON

Updated Thursday 26 November 2026. Prices use the central bank dollar rate of 5.88 reais, set on Wednesday 25 November.

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Why it matters Christmas lights, big concerts and a free beach party share one month.

The numbers Tickets start near US$17 (R$97.50) for Di Ferrero.

Who is who Riotur is the city tourism agency; Qualistage is a concert hall in western Rio.

What it means for you Book beds early for 26 and 31 December and expect storms.

Rio de Janeiro in December 2026 turns the summer city into a stage, with a 60-metre Christmas tree on the lagoon, two festival weekends and a free beach party on New Year’s Eve. Every price we have is also given in US$.

As of Thursday 26 November 2026, the month opens with the Christmas tree on the Lagoa, the South Zone lagoon, lit from Saturday 28 November, and the second weekend of the Festival Clássicos do Brasil, a two-weekend music festival, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December. Dollar prices below use the Banco Central do Brasil rate of 5.88 reais, set on Wednesday 25 November.

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Weather in Rio in December

December is early summer in Rio de Janeiro, and the heat and humidity build through the month. Expect hot and humid days, so pack light clothes and sunscreen.

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Afternoon storms are common in summer. Plan beach hours for the morning and keep a rain plan for outdoor concerts.

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1 to 6 December: Lagoa Tree and Clássicos do Brasil

The Árvore de Natal da Lagoa, a floating Christmas tree on the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, opens on Saturday 28 November and stays until 6 January 2027. The organisers say it is 60 metres tall and is lit every day at 7pm.

Our Rio Christmas trees guide has more on the lagoon tree and the other Christmas trees in the city. The tree is lit every evening, so go after dark.

The Festival Clássicos do Brasil, a fifth-edition festival of Brazilian pop and MPB (popular Brazilian music), returns to the Marina da Glória, a waterfront marina venue, on Saturday 5 December. Riotur, the city tourism agency, lists a 5pm start with the singers Fábio Jr. and Paulo Ricardo and the pop band Roupa Nova.

On Sunday 6 December, Riotur lists a 3pm start with Pepeu Gomes, Os Paralamas do Sucesso and Caetano Veloso. Tickets start at 120 reais (about US$20) on the festival’s official site, classicosdobrasilfestival.com.br, and on 4 November the Arena ticket for 5 December started at 160 reais (about US$27), according to Diário do Rio, with later batches likely to cost more.

The CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), a downtown arts centre at Rua Primeiro de Março 66, shows “MEME: no Br@sil da memeficação” until 1 February 2027. Entry is free, and the centre is open Wednesday to Monday from 9am to 8pm and closed on Tuesdays.

7 to 13 December: Kid Abelha and Jota Quest

Kid Abelha, the Rio pop-rock band, plays its “Eu Tive Um Sonho” tour at Brava Arena Jockey in Gávea, a South Zone district, on Friday 11 December, according to Riotur. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm; tickets are sold through Ticketmaster, and the price is available from the seller.

Jota Quest, a band from Minas Gerais state, opens its “Segue o Baile” tour at the same arena on Saturday 12 December, according to Folha de Pernambuco on 8 October. The show celebrates Tim Maia, a Brazilian soul legend, with doors at 6pm, a start at 8pm and tickets from 120 reais (about US$20) on Ticketmaster.

Shopping Tijuca, a mall in the North Zone, has a 10-metre Christmas tree, according to Diário do Rio on 16 November. It is one of two mall Christmas displays we list for December.

14 to 20 December: Di Ferrero at Qualistage

Di Ferrero, the singer of the Brazilian rock band NX Zero, plays Qualistage, a concert hall inside Via Parque Shopping in Barra da Tijuca, a western district, on Saturday 19 December. He is joined by Thiago Castanho and Marcão Britto, two guitarists of the Brazilian rock band Charlie Brown Jr., and Riotur lists doors at 8pm and the show at 10pm.

Tickets for the show are sold on Ticketmaster. Prices start from 97.50 reais (about US$17), according to Diário do Rio on 1 October.

Via Parque Shopping, the mall that houses Qualistage, runs “Toy Story: O Natal que nos Une” decor with a 12-metre tree until 4 January. Every attraction is free, according to Diário do Rio on 13 November.

21 to 27 December: Christmas in Rio

Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, is a national holiday, so most shops and offices close. Thursday 24 December is Christmas Eve, the night many Brazilian families celebrate.

On Saturday 26 December the city holds the “Encontro de Natal” (Christmas Meeting concert), billed by Riotur as “O Maior Encontro do Samba”. Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione and Jorge Aragão, three of Brazil’s best-known samba singers, play the Palco Rio, the main stage on Copacabana beach, and entry is free.

Riotur did not publish a start time for the 26 December show as of 26 November. Check Riotur and the Prefeitura (city hall) announcements before you travel to the beach.

28 December to 3 January: New Year’s Eve in Copacabana and Beyond

The Réveillon, Rio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, has 13 stages across the city, according to Riotur. On Thursday 31 December the Palco Rio main stage in Copacabana starts at 6pm with DJ JP, the singers Djavan and Simone Mendes, Xande de Pilares with Revelação, the DJ Pedro Sampaio and the samba school Unidos do Viradouro.

Midnight brings 12 minutes of fireworks, and entry is free. Riotur says the last celebration (the 2025/26 party) drew 2.6 million people, and Djavan, celebrating 50 years in music, plays the main stage for the first time; our Réveillon Copacabana guide covers transport and safety.

Other stages are spread across the city, including the Palco Amstel Brasilidades in Copacabana with Monobloco, Gilsons and BK. Riotur had not yet announced the acts for the Palco Leme stage.

The Festival de Verão Rio, a festival of paid parties, runs from 30 December to 3 January, according to Diário do Rio on 27 October. Its 30 December night is billed as RAVETHEWORLD with the DJ Alok, and 31 December as “Réveillon Cheers” with the singers Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove.

The festival’s Rio Folia party at the Museu do Amanhã, the science museum on Praça Mauá, is on Saturday 2 January 2027 with the singer Ivete Sangalo, the band Babado Novo and DJ Clementaum. We could not confirm the venue for 30 and 31 December or any ticket prices, so check the festival’s official sales channels.

Free Things to Do in Rio in December

The Copacabana Réveillon, the Encontro de Natal concert on 26 December and the MEME show at the CCBB are all free. So are the attractions at Via Parque Shopping.

Natal Sesc RJ, a Christmas programme by the Sesc commerce-workers’ social service, runs free events in 44 places across Rio de Janeiro state from 11 November to 6 January, according to Diário do Rio on 5 November. Tickets come through the +Sesc RJ app, and the programme for each town is on the official Natal Sesc RJ site.

Holidays, Money and Getting Around

Friday 25 December is the only national holiday in December. We found no municipal holiday in Rio in the month.

The Banco Central do Brasil dollar rate was 5.8825 reais on Wednesday 25 November, so 100 reais is about US$17. Half-price tickets, the legal meia-entrada, go to students, people over 60 and others with ID.

Crowds attract pickpockets, so carry one card and a little cash, and keep your phone away from the kerb on busy beach nights. Use licensed taxis or ride apps after concerts, especially on festival nights.

What It Means for You

For US visitors, the two peak nights are Saturday 5 December and Thursday 31 December, so book hotels early. Festival tickets were sold in batches, so the earliest buyers paid the lowest prices.

Buy tickets only from the venue or its named seller, and carry photo ID. Keep a rain plan and sunscreen for the same day.

What to Watch Next

Watch Saturday 5 December for the Marina da Glória opening night and 26 December for the Encontro de Natal start time. The Palco Leme acts and the Festival de Verão venues are the next announcements to look for.

The central bank publishes a new dollar rate each business day, and this guide returns in January with the summer holiday programme. Our Rio Christmas guide and the Réveillon guide will carry updates on trees and stages.

What Is Not Known

Organisers had not published the 26 December start time, the Palco Leme acts, or the venue and prices for the Festival de Verão nights of 30 and 31 December. Football fixtures for the end of the Brasileirão, the Brazilian football league season, were also not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the holidays in Rio in December 2026?

Friday 25 December, Christmas Day, is the national holiday. We found no municipal holiday in Rio in December.

What are the best things to do in Rio in December?

The top picks are the Clássicos do Brasil festival on 5 and 6 December, the Lagoa Christmas tree and the Réveillon on 31 December. Book hotels early for both peak weekends.

What is free to do in Rio in December?

The Copacabana Réveillon, the 26 December Encontro de Natal concert, and the MEME exhibition at the CCBB are free. Natal Sesc RJ also runs free events across the state.

What is the weather in Rio in December?

Hot and humid, with afternoon storms common in summer. Check the city forecast before you head out.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil (dollar rate, 25 November 2026); Riotur, Rio city tourism agency (Clássicos do Brasil) and Riotur (Réveillon and Encontro de Natal), accessed 26 November 2026; Diário do Rio, a Rio city news site (Lagoa tree, 18 November; Clássicos tickets, 4 November; Kid Abelha, 9 November; Di Ferrero, 1 October; CCBB MEME, 4 November; Djavan, 27 October; Festival de Verão, 27 October; Natal Sesc RJ, 5 November; Via Parque, 13 November; Shopping Tijuca, 16 November); Folha de Pernambuco, a regional newspaper (Jota Quest, 8 October); Ticketmaster Brasil (ticket seller).