Ghana: Security

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the national drug-control agency, said on Sunday 29 November 2026 that it intercepted about 2.75 tonnes of cocaine at Tema Port, the country’s main seaport. NACOC put the estimated value at US$412.5 million.

NACOC said it made the seizure with the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), Ghana’s intelligence agency, on the night of Saturday 28 November 2026. It said the operation followed a week of surveillance and that five foreign nationals were arrested.

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Key Facts Who. NACOC, Ghana’s drug-control agency, and the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), Ghana’s intelligence agency.

What. About 2.75 tonnes of cocaine seized; five foreign nationals arrested.

Where. Tema Port, Ghana’s main seaport, east of the capital Accra.

Unknown. Nationalities, the cocaine’s origin and destination, charges and any court date.

As of 29 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A week of surveillance ended in a night-time seizure at Ghana’s main port. Much about the cocaine and the five suspects is still unknown.

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NACOC’s statement of 29 November 2026 is the only account of the operation so far. The details below are therefore the agency’s own claims, and NACOC has not named the five suspects.

Divided by the weight, the agency’s valuation works out at about US$150,000 per kilogram. It is NACOC’s own estimate, not a court finding or a market price.

NACOC said in the same statement that investigators are pursuing suspected local collaborators. The five foreign nationals are suspects, and they stay suspects until a court rules.

Tema Harbour, Greater Accra. File photo, not from the seizure. Photo: Ibrahim Achiri / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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NACOC has not said what nationalities the five hold, where the cocaine came from or where it was bound. It has also not said how the drugs were hidden, what charges the five face or when a court will hear the case.

“The Commission will not allow the actions of a few individuals to damage the country’s reputation,” NACOC said in its statement of 29 November 2026. It also warned that its covert operations would target international cartels, their financiers and local facilitators, whatever their nationality or wealth.

NACOC also said on 29 November 2026 that it is expanding canine detection and interdiction at airports, seaports and land borders. It added that Ghana would not be allowed to become a haven, storage hub or transit corridor for the international drug trade.

Tema has been in the news over cocaine before. Spain’s tax and customs agency said on 11 November 2026 that it had seized about 2.6 tonnes of cocaine at Valencia, a Spanish port city, in containers loaded at Tema Port on 2 August.

The Ghana News Agency, a state-run outlet, reported on 13 November 2026 that NACOC had arrested two freight forwarders, agents who arrange shipping, on 11 November. They had operated at Community 1, a district of Tema, and a third suspect was picked up on 13 November, the report said.

The next step would be charges and a court appearance for the five, but NACOC has given no date for either. Until it does, the main open questions are who the suspects are and where the cocaine was headed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is NACOC?

The Narcotics Control Commission is Ghana’s national drug-control agency, and here it worked with the BNI, Ghana’s intelligence agency.

Who are the five people arrested?

NACOC has described them only as foreign nationals, and they remain suspects until a court rules.

Where is Tema Port?

It is Ghana’s main seaport, on the coast east of the capital, Accra.