LIMA · Culture

LIMA — This is the monthly guide for people who live in Lima or are staying for weeks, built around the things to do in Lima in December 2026. Prices are in soles with US dollar values at about S/3.47 to the dollar.

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December opens with a crowded first week: two stadium concerts on the same night, a Kazakh pop star at Costa 21, a concert hall in San Miguel, and the start of the city ballet’s Christmas season. After that the month settles into conventions, anniversary shows and the big open-air music days before Christmas.

Lima’s municipality closed Estadio San Marcos on 8 November. As of 27 November no reopening date had been announced, so both the Maná and Robbie Williams dates depend on the stadium regaining its licence; check Teleticket and Ticketmaster for any venue change.

Key Facts Maná (Mexican rock band) and Chayanne (Puerto Rican singer) play stadiums on Wednesday 2 December.

Robbie Williams, a British pop star, plays Saturday 12 December at Estadio San Marcos.

Estadio San Marcos, a Lima stadium, has been closed since 8 November; no reopening date as of 27 November.

Public holidays: Tuesday 8, Wednesday 9 and Friday 25 December.

Prices are in soles with US$ values, at S/3.47 per US$1 (Rio Times market data, 25 November 2026).

Maná and Chayanne both play Lima stadiums on Wednesday 2 December, Robbie Williams follows on Saturday 12 December and The Jacksons, a US family pop group, arrive on Tuesday 15 December. The month, day by day.

Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December are public holidays, and Christmas Day falls on a Friday, so plan for a long weekend from 25 to 27 December.

Who is who: Teleticket, Joinnus and Ticketmaster are online ticket sellers, Wong and Metro are supermarket chains that also sell Ticketmaster tickets, and Interbank is a Peruvian bank whose card holders get early sales. Estadio San Marcos and Estadio Nacional are big stadiums, and Cercado de Lima is the historic city centre.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Tribuna, Oriente and Occidente are stadium seating zones, and the Pentagonito is an auditorium in San Borja. El Peruano is Peru’s official gazette.

Legislative Decree 713 is Peru’s labour law on rest days.

File photo. The Municipal Palace, city hall of Lima, on the Plaza Mayor. Photo: Ovruni / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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1 to 4 December: Stadiums and the Start of the Nutcracker

Tuesday 1 December Dimash Qudaibergen, Dimensions World Tour Multiespacio Costa 21, San Miguel · Tickets on Teleticket Dimash Qudaibergen, a Kazakh pop singer, plays Costa 21, his first concert in Peru. Tickets are sold on Teleticket, and the start time and prices are not yet published here.

Wednesday 2 December Maná, Vivir Sin Aire Tour Estadio San Marcos, Cercado de Lima · S/184 to S/863 (about US$53 to US$249) Maná, the Mexican rock band, plays its only Peru date on Wednesday 2 December, though the stadium is closed (see above), with sales on Teleticket from 18 June for Interbank card holders and from 22 June for everyone. Its price list runs from S/184 (US$53) in Tribuna Norte to S/863 (US$249) for the front rows, with Cancha 2 standing at S/288 (US$83). Start time not yet published.

Wednesday 2 December Chayanne, Bailemos Otra Vez Estadio Nacional, Lima · S/175 to S/725 (about US$50 to US$209) Chayanne, the Puerto Rican singer, closes his world tour in Lima, the only city where he repeats a concert, and tickets are sold through Ticketmaster, including its Wong and Metro stores. Its full-price list runs from S/175 (US$50) in Tribuna Norte to S/725 (US$209) in Platinum numbered seats, with Ticketmaster’s fee included. Start time not yet published.

Friday 4 to Sunday 27 December, 20 performances Cascanueces, Ballet Municipal de Lima Teatro Municipal de Lima, Jr. Ica 377, Cercado · From S/20 (about US$6) · Suitable for ages 2 and up The city’s own company stages The Nutcracker, with live orchestra and choir on six dates: Saturday 12 December at 18:00, Sunday 13 December at 18:00, Friday 18 December at 19:30, Saturday 19 December at 18:00, Wednesday 23 December at 19:30 and Friday 25 December at 18:00. Tickets are sold on Teleticket or at the theatre box office.

The First Weekend: 5 and 6 December

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December Perú Comic Con 2026, 5th edition Venue to be confirmed with the organiser · Tickets on Joinnus The pop-culture convention returns for its fifth edition with guests including Wilson Bethel, Nathan Kress, Jessie T. Usher and Drew Seeley. Tickets went on sale on Joinnus on 3 November, and prices are not yet published.

Sunday 6 December Jeanette, Tour 50 años Auditorio del Pentagonito, San Borja · Tickets on Teleticket The Spanish singer has added a second show on Sunday 6 December after her first date sold out, as she celebrates 50 years on stage. Tickets are sold on Teleticket, and the start time is not yet published.

7 December: Metal and Chilean Rock

Monday 7 December BABYMETAL Multiespacio Costa 21, San Miguel · S/153 to S/282 (about US$44 to US$81) BABYMETAL, a Japanese metal act, plays a single Lima show on Monday 7 December. Its full prices were S/153 (US$44) for Campo B and S/282 (US$81) for Campo A, and presale was on Teleticket on 22 and 23 April.

Monday 7 December, 21:00 40 años Pateando Piedras, Miguel Tapia of Los Prisioneros Centro de Convenciones Barranco, Barranco Miguel Tapia, the founding drummer of the Chilean band Los Prisioneros, plays at 21:00 to mark 40 years since the album Pateando Piedras. Prices and the ticket seller are not yet published.

12 December: Robbie Williams Closes His Tour

Saturday 12 December Robbie Williams Estadio San Marcos, Cercado de Lima · Tickets on Ticketmaster Robbie Williams, a British pop star, plays a show that replaces the 24 September date at Arena 1 Park, which was suspended after the venue was shut, and tickets for the original date stay valid. San Marcos is currently closed (see above), so check Ticketmaster for any venue change; zone prices are not confirmed here. Start time not yet published.

15 December: The Jacksons

Tuesday 15 December The Jacksons Multiespacio Costa 21, San Miguel · S/198 to S/605 (about US$57 to US$174) The Jacksons, a US family pop group, play their first Lima concert, with general-sale prices of S/198 (US$57) for standing, S/385 (US$111) for Zona ABC, S/495 (US$143) for Zona Jackson and S/605 (US$174) with a welcome drink, sold on Teleticket.

19 December: Rock and Salsa

Saturday 19 December Rock Patrio Histórico II Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición, Cercado de Lima · Tickets on Teleticket Rock Patrio Histórico II takes the Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición on Saturday 19 December; price and start time are not yet published. Peruvian rock bands on the bill include Mar de Copas, Amén, Río, LBD, Zen and Daniel F.

Saturday 19 December, from 17:00 Trilogía de la Salsa 90s, 2nd edition Costa 21, San Miguel · 2×1 presale from S/75 (about US$22) · Ages 14 and over Teleticket lists a show of about six hours with Ex Salserín El Reencuentro, Ex Adolescentes El Reencuentro and Salsa Kids. The 2×1 presale prices, valid until 14 September, were S/75 (US$22) for the general stand, S/128 (US$37) for Tribuna Salsa, S/161 (US$46) for the VIP zone and S/199 (US$57) for Zona Salsa 90’s, fees included.

Planning Your Lima in December

El Peruano, the official gazette, reported on 17 November 2026 that three national holidays fall this month: Tuesday 8 December (Immaculate Conception), Wednesday 9 December (Battle of Ayacucho) and Friday 25 December (Christmas). Anyone who works a holiday without a replacement day is paid a 100 per cent surcharge under Article 9 of Legislative Decree 713, and the 8th and 9th give two consecutive days off.

Stadium and arena shows finish late, and Costa 21 and the Costa Verde seafront are busy on concert nights, so arrange your ride home before you leave. Maná at Estadio San Marcos and Chayanne at Estadio Nacional share the night of Wednesday 2 December if San Marcos reopens in time, so expect heavy traffic across the city.

Ticket sellers in this guide are Teleticket, Joinnus and Ticketmaster, so check accepted payment methods at checkout. Buy only from the official seller named on each card, because resale sites add fees and offer no guarantee.

Dollar values use the Rio Times market data rate of S/3.4712 per US dollar on 25 November 2026. Check the seller’s page before you buy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the public holidays in Lima in December 2026?

Tuesday 8 December is Immaculate Conception, Wednesday 9 December is the Battle of Ayacucho and Friday 25 December is Christmas, according to El Peruano on 17 November 2026. The 8th and 9th together give two consecutive days off.

How much are Robbie Williams tickets in Lima?

We could not confirm zone prices for the show on Saturday 12 December. It is set for Estadio San Marcos, which the municipality closed on 8 November, so check Ticketmaster for prices and any venue change.

Where can I see The Nutcracker in Lima in December?

The Ballet Municipal de Lima performs Cascanueces at Teatro Municipal de Lima from Friday 4 to Sunday 27 December, with tickets from S/20 (about US$6) on Teleticket or at the box office. Six of the 20 performances have a live orchestra and choir.

Which big concerts are in Lima on 2 December 2026?

Maná plays Estadio San Marcos and Chayanne plays Estadio Nacional on Wednesday 2 December, but San Marcos has been closed since 8 November with no reopening date announced as of 27 November. Maná tickets are on Teleticket and Chayanne tickets are on Ticketmaster.