Ghana and Nigeria Face Africa Cup Qualifiers

File photo. Ghana Commercial Bank building, Accra, 2021. Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts What. Matchdays 3 and 4 of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations run from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2026.

First kick-off. Ghana v Somalia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), with games through Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Watch. Côte d'Ivoire v Gambia, Mali v Rwanda and Morocco v Niger, all home-and-away over the two rounds.

Stakes. Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are in; the finals run June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, Nov. 9, 4:22 p.m. ET: Morocco 32.5% to win the tournament; Nigeria 54.5% to win Group L.

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Africa Cup Qualifiers Return on Nov. 12 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Schedule and Stakes

Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub follows the race. Qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the continental men's football championship run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), resumes on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, with Ghana against Somalia at 10 a.m. ET.

Matchdays 3 and 4 run through Tuesday, Nov. 17, with all times set by CAF in GMT.The finals will be staged in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027, and those three co-hosts qualify automatically.

In any group that includes a co-host, only the highest-placed other team advances to the finals. In the remaining nine groups, the top two teams qualify.

CAF says the two rounds will take the group phase beyond the halfway point, with several sections still tightly contested.

Archive photo: Senegal celebrate with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after winning the 2021 final.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ghana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Group Leaders Meet Head-On

Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia, both on six points in Group C after two rounds, meet in Bouaké, Côte d'Ivoire, on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. ET before the return match in Bakau, Gambia, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. ET. Mali and Rwanda, also on six points each in Group K, play in Bamako on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. ET and in Kigali on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. ET.

Morocco, which CAF describes as having made a perfect start in Group A, face Niger on Friday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. ET and again on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. ET. In Group J, Senegal and Mozambique lead on four points each with Sudan one point behind, and Senegal play Sudan on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

Pressure on Ghana and Nigeria

Ghana, without a point after two matches, play Somalia on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. ET and on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Ghana lost 4-2 at home to Gambia on Sept. 29 after leading 2-0.

Coach Carlos Queiroz left the post on Oct. 1. Nigeria are second in Group L with three points, behind Guinea-Bissau on six, after a 3-0 defeat in Guinea-Bissau in late September.

They face co-host Tanzania on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. ET and on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m. ET.

Archive photo: players lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Other Matches to Watch

South Africa, who have taken maximum points in Group D, meet co-host Kenya on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. ET. The reverse fixture follows on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. ET.

Egypt and Angola are level on four points in Group B, with Malawi on three, and Egypt play Malawi on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. ET. DR Congo, with a perfect record in Group E, face Sierra Leone on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. ET.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a US-based prediction market, Morocco is priced at 32.5% to win the 2027 tournament, ahead of Senegal at 18.7% and South Africa at 9.7%, with about US$21,600 traded. In Group L, Nigeria is at 54.5% and Guinea-Bissau at 42.3%, with about US$15,200 traded; South Africa is at 66.5% to win Group D. Prices were read on Nov. 9 at 4:22 p.m. ET.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

These are thinly traded bets, not forecasts, and prices can swing on one large order.

What It Means for US Readers

Eastern Time is five hours behind GMT now that US daylight saving time has ended, so the earliest games start at 8 a.m. ET and the latest at 3 p.m. ET. CAF publishes fixtures and match reports at CAFonline.com.

We found no confirmed US broadcaster or streaming rights holder for the qualifiers, so US fans should check CAF's site before each match day.

What Is Not Known

CAF names only four stadium locations: Bouaké, Bakau, Bamako and Kigali. The venues for the other matches are not confirmed.

Some listings give Matchday 3 as Nov. 11 and Matchday 4 as Nov. 15, but CAF's own schedule says Nov. 12 to Nov. 17. We follow CAF.

Squad and injury news is thin, and no standings have been published since Matchday 2. The dates of the final two rounds in March 2027 are unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the AFCON 2027 qualifiers resume?

Matchday 3 begins on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, with Ghana v Somalia at 10 a.m. ET. Matchday 4 follows on Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Which teams have already qualified for the 2027 finals?

Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda qualify automatically. The other 21 places are decided in the group stage.

What time are the games in the United States?

Kick-offs run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The earliest is Tanzania v Nigeria on Nov. 17, and the latest are Morocco's games with Niger.

Where can US readers watch?

We found no confirmed US broadcaster or streaming rights holder. CAFonline.com lists fixtures and reports.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice