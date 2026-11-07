Boca and Atlético Mineiro Meet in Colombia

File photo: fans at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, which hosts the final.

Match: Boca Juniors of Argentina v Atlético Mineiro of Brazil, a single-match Copa Sudamericana final.

Boca Juniors of Argentina v Atlético Mineiro of Brazil, a single-match Copa Sudamericana final. When: Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. Colombian time, which is 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. Colombian time, which is 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Where: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, the stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, the stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tickets: US$90 to US$250 by sector, according to El Economista, an Argentine business daily.

US$90 to US$250 by sector, according to El Economista, an Argentine business daily. Prediction markets: Polymarket has Boca at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 48.4% (7 Nov, 6:22 a.m. ET).

Two of South America’s biggest clubs meet in Barranquilla on Saturday, 21 November, with one match deciding the Copa Sudamericana. Our Copa Sudamericana final 2026 hub carries every update.

The kick-off time and the ticket sale are now public.

Kick-Off, Venue and Stakes

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro play at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla’s home stadium, at 5:30 p.m. Colombian time. That is 5:30 p.m. ET, because US clocks went back on 1 November and Colombia does not observe daylight saving.

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The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s second-ranked club competition, behind the Copa Libertadores, and is run by Conmebol, the continent’s football governing body. Publimetro, a Colombian news outlet, says it is the first single-match final ever held in Colombia.

Conmebol’s Council chose Barranquilla on 28 November 2025, and the city’s mayor, Alejandro Char, announced it. Boca won the title in 2004 and 2005, when finals were still played over two legs.

Atlético Mineiro lost the 2025 final to Lanús of Argentina on penalties, 5-4. This is its second straight final.

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How the Finalists Got Here

Atlético Mineiro lost 2-0 away to Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay on Wednesday, 21 October. It still advanced 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-0 first-leg win in Belo Horizonte.

Boca lost its first leg to Vasco da Gama of Brazil 1-0 at La Bombonera, its home stadium in Buenos Aires. It then won the second leg 3-1 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, taking the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Publimetro lists four Colombian players in the two squads. They are Kevin Castaño and Mateo Cassierra for Atlético Mineiro, and Álvaro Montero and Sebastián Villa for Boca.

Tickets and Official Status

Prices run from US$90 to US$250 by sector, according to El Economista. The cheapest category is reserved for the two clubs’ fans.

On 29 October Conmebol warned against unauthorised agencies, intermediaries and platforms selling tickets and tour packages. It says it cannot verify those tickets and is not responsible if they prove invalid, and it names Absolut Sport, a travel-package firm, as the only authorised package seller.

Noticias RCN, a Colombian broadcaster, reported that the Colombian government declared the final of national interest. We have not seen the underlying document.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, the Copa Sudamericana 2026 winner market showed about US$20,343 in volume on 7 November at 6:22 a.m. ET. Boca Juniors traded at 52.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 48.4%, and the two prices add to slightly more than 100% because they are quoted separately.

Those prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The match falls on a Saturday evening on the East Coast. beIN SPORTS, a sports broadcaster, covered the 2025 final in the United States. We have not found confirmation of the 2026 US channel or stream.

Check our final guide for updates.

What Is Not Known

We could not open Conmebol’s own site, so the date and kick-off time rest on consistent press reports. The 2026 US broadcaster has not been confirmed.

Renovation is expected to raise the stadium’s capacity to about 60,000, but we have not found a confirmed final capacity. Security and fan-travel measures, and the match officials, have not been announced.

Sources

Conmebol statements as reported by Publimetro and Vanguardia; El Economista; Noticias RCN; El Heraldo; Emol; Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Colombian time, which is 5:30 p.m. ET. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla.

How much do tickets cost?

Prices run from US$90 to US$250 by sector, according to El Economista. Conmebol says unofficial sellers cannot be verified.