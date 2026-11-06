Grenada’s PM Wins Second Term With 14 Seats

File photo: Dickon Mitchell, Grenada's prime minister, in July 2022. Photo: U.S. Embassy Bridgetown (public domain).

Grenada Election

Published Friday, 6 November, 9:58 a.m. ET (10:58 a.m. St. George’s) · Source: Grenada’s Parliamentary Elections Office (provisional results)

Grenada’s voters did not just give their prime minister a second term. They sent almost the entire opposition home, including its leader.

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Key Facts Result. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s party won 14 of 15 seats on 5 November 2026; the count is provisional.

Votes. The winners took 61% of valid votes, the opposition 36.8%; turnout was 63.3%, lower than in 2022.

Upset. Opposition leader Emmalin Pierre lost her own seat; her party kept only one constituency.

Next. Caribbean Community (CARICOM) observers give their first verdict at 3 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Grenada) today.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 14 of the 15 seats in Grenada’s general election on Thursday, 5 November 2026, according to provisional results. That gives Mitchell a second consecutive term leading this Caribbean island state.

The New National Party (NNP), the main opposition, kept just one seat. Our pre-election preview and the court ruling that cleared the vote set out what was at stake, and the Grenada election hub keeps the running record.

In plain English Grenada has 15 constituencies, and the candidate with the most votes in each one wins that seat. The party that wins most seats forms the government, and its leader becomes prime minister.

A Landslide in Seats and Votes

Provisional data from the Parliamentary Elections Office, which runs the vote, give the NDC 37,369 votes, or 61% of valid ballots. The NNP won 22,567 votes, or 36.8%.

In 2022 the NDC won 9 seats to the NNP’s 6, ending nine years of NNP rule. This time it added five more seats.

The NNP’s old dominance makes the swing sharper. In 2013 it won all 15 seats against an NDC government that had held office since 2008, and it repeated that sweep in 2018.

Turnout was 63.3% in the preliminary count, with 61,460 ballots cast among 97,031 registered voters. That is below the 2022 turnout, which was close to 70%.

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The Opposition Leader Loses Her Seat

Mitchell won his own St David seat with 5,318 votes to 2,138 for his NNP challenger. Emmalin Pierre, who hoped to become Grenada’s first woman prime minister, lost St Andrew South East to Education Minister David Andrew by 2,011 votes to 1,849.

It reversed her narrow win over Andrew in 2022, which came by just over 200 votes. It was also Pierre’s first general election as NNP leader, after Keith Mitchell, the former prime minister, retired from electoral politics.

The NNP’s one win came in St George North West, where Adrian Joseph polled 2,052 votes. Keith Mitchell represented that seat for 42 years.

Grenada’s east coast from the air (file photo)

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Why the Gamble Paid Off

Mitchell called the vote before it was constitutionally due in 2027. Peter Wickham, a Barbados-based political analyst, called the election “free and fair” and “free from violence”, and said the NNP had suffered “carnage”.

Derek Ramsamooj, a Trinidad-based analyst, said voters had shown they accept “new, young, dynamic leadership”. He added that the NDC had “a lot more political capital and resources” than the NNP.

A third force also fell short. The Democratic People’s Movement (DPM), a new party led by former foreign minister Peter David, won 1,189 votes and no seat, and David lost the Town of St George’s seat he first won in 2003.

What It Means for US Readers

For Americans with a stake in Grenada, the result points to continuity. That includes travellers, retirees and investors in tourism and in the island’s citizenship-by-investment programme, which grants passports in return for a donation or property purchase.

A government with 14 of 15 seats can pass laws easily, so the opposition will have little power to slow it. The test is whether the large majority brings steadier delivery or weaker scrutiny.

What Happens Next

CARICOM’s 11-member observer mission, led by Herman St Helen of Saint Lucia’s electoral department, presents its first observations at 3 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Grenada time) on Friday, 6 November. The Organization of American States (OAS) mission, led by Ambassador Sherry Tross, will also publish its assessment.

The government declared Friday a public holiday. After the official declaration of results, the Governor-General, the King’s representative in Grenada, formally appoints the prime minister.

What Is Not Known

The count is provisional, and no certified final results have been published. A swearing-in date has not been announced, and no concession statement from the NNP has been found.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats did Grenada’s ruling party win?

The National Democratic Congress won 14 of 15 seats, according to provisional results. The New National Party kept St George North West.

Are the Grenada election results final?

Not yet. The figures are provisional, and the Governor-General, the King’s representative, appoints the prime minister only after the official declaration of results.

Sources: Parliamentary Elections Office of Grenada (provisional results); Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Organization of American States (OAS) election observation missions. Background: Grenada in Latin America, role and alliances.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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