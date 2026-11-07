LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Saturday, November 7, 2026

As of 12:35 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:35 a.m. Brasília, Saturday 7 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:33 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Nothing is due today, but exchange rates are locked for the weekend, and Colombia’s official rate of 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 applies through Monday. Brazil’s university entrance exam, Enem, starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, and heavy rain is possible in Central America.
01
Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
Chile: inflation rose to 4.5% over twelve months in October. Prices rose 0.5% in the month, up from 0.4% in September. Status Board
02
Brazil: the real weakened 0.7% on Friday. The official rate rose to 5.5013 reais per US$1 from 5.4621. Money Today
03
Central America: heavy rain is possible through the weekend. The US National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a tropical depression at 30%. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: Chile’s inflation figure and the US jobs report arrived, and the formation chance for the Central America system fell. Most currencies moved again, as Money Today shows.
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Brazil Tomorrow
AuthoritiesEnem, the national university entrance exam, starts on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, and gates close at 11:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Brasília). The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe official rate was 5.5013 reais per US$1 on Friday, weaker than Thursday’s 5.4621. Money Today
Panama and Costa Rica Today
WeatherThe US National Hurricane Center says heavy rain could reach parts of Central America through the weekend. Weather Watch
Colombia Note
VisaAsk the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not transferred an older permanent-resident visa, because its deadline was 31 October 2026. Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe official rate of 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 applies from Saturday through Monday. Money Today
Mexico Note
AuthoritiesMexico publishes October inflation on Monday at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe peso closed Friday at 18.607 per US$1, firmer than Thursday’s 18.7555, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today
Chile Note
AuthoritiesChile’s inflation reached 4.5% over twelve months in October. Status Board
MoneyThe central bank’s dollar rate was 970.94 pesos per US$1, almost unchanged. Money Today
Argentina and Peru Monday
AuthoritiesMonday 9 November is a national holiday in Argentina, for Pope Leo XIV’s visit. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyArgentina’s wholesale rate was 1,545.40 pesos per US$1 on Thursday, and Peru’s sol closed Friday at 3.4406 per US$1. Money Today
01Weather Watch
Rain Risk for Central America Outlook
A broad low-pressure area offshore of Central America keeps producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and within 7 days. The center says strong upper-level winds should end its chances early next week, but the system is still expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend.
Source: eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Saturday 7 November 2026; the center’s only active eastern Pacific storm, Tropical Storm Pena, is far from our countries, south-southeast of Hawaii’s Big Island
Atlantic Gale Far From Our Countries Outlook
The NHC’s Atlantic outlook lists no tropical cyclones. It watches a non-tropical low-pressure area several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda, where gale-force winds are likely over parts of the central subtropical Atlantic through the weekend.
Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Saturday 7 November 2026
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Our calendar lists no major data releases for Saturday, so the day’s fixed times are the NHC’s outlooks.
7:00 a.m. ET7:00 a.m. Miami
NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific.
Hours: see Weather Watch
1:00 p.m. ET1:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins.
Hours: see Weather Watch
7:00 p.m. ET7:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: evening outlooks for both basins; Central America’s rain risk is the item to watch.
Hours: see Weather Watch
Sunday 11:00 a.m. ET1:00 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: Enem gates close; no late entry. The exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Brasília).
Hours: see The Calendar Ahead
03Money Today
Brazilian Real BRL
5.5013reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 6 Nov
+0.0392 (+0.72%) vs 5.4621 on Thu 5 Nov · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$182
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 6 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
18.607pesos per US$1
Market close, Fri 6 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
−0.1485 (−0.79%) vs 18.7555 on Thu 5 Nov · peso firmer
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$537
Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 6 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,237.83pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Sat 7 Nov, valid through Mon 9 Nov
+9.57 (+0.30%) vs 3,228.26 that applied on Fri 6 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 7 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4406soles per US$1
Market close, Fri 6 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
−0.0049 (−0.14%) vs 3.4455 on Thu 5 Nov · sol firmer
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$291
Market close, 6 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card
Argentine Peso ARS
1,545.40pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published (Friday was a banking holiday, the Día del Bancario); other rates as of Fri 6 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90, and Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570 on Thu 5 Nov
−3.09 (−0.20%) vs 1,548.49 on Wed 4 Nov · peso firmer
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 7 Nov 2026
Chilean Peso CLP
970.94pesos per US$1
Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Fri 6 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service)
−0.01 (0.00%) vs 970.95 for Thu 5 Nov · peso unchanged
CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,030
Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 7 Nov 2026
Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened in the latest rates, by about 0.7% and 0.3%. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed, and Chile’s peso was flat.
04Status Board
Chile Inflation
September: 0.4% for the month and 4.1% over twelve monthsOctober: 0.5% for the month and 4.5% over twelve months, published Fri 6 NovHigher again, and further from the central bank’s 3% target; Chile’s statistics institute, INE, says transport and food were the main upward forces, and we did not find the October core inflation reading (which excludes volatile prices)
Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (Chile’s statistics institute), 6 Nov 2026
United States Jobs
September: 29,000 new jobs as first reported, and an unemployment rate of 4.2%October: 165,000 new jobs, with unemployment at 4.1%, published Fri 6 NovStronger than the forecast of 65,000 new jobs in the Rio Times calendar; the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revised September up to 60,000
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6 Nov 2026
Mexico Interest Rate
6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate, before Thursday’s decision6.25%, cut by 0.25 point on Thu 5 Nov by a majority of three of its five board members, effective Fri 6 NovThe bank says it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period, and bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, see no change in December
Source: Banco de México (Mexico’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026
Brazil Interest Rate
13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate, after a cut in September13.75%, held on Wed 4 Nov by a unanimous vote of its rate-setting committee, CopomThe hold ended a run of five 0.25-point cuts; the next meeting is 8 and 9 December, and the minutes of this one are due Tue 10 Nov
Source: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement, 4 Nov 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:33 a.m. ET (2:33 a.m. Brasília), 7 November 2026
Bank of Mexico Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 94.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 4.5%. US$19,791 traded.
Brazil Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 88.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.1%. US$64,044 traded.
Colombia Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 65.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 27.3%. US$38,517 traded.
Chile Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 50.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 38.5%. US$23,578 traded.
Argentina Monthly Inflation in OctoberKalshi (a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CFTC): above 1.8% about 64%, above 2.0% about 30%. 37,584 contracts traded.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket and Kalshi, 7 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Sun 8 Nov
11:00 a.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem gates close, and the exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET · 1:30 p.m. Brasília; day one covers languages, humanities and the essay, and the exam ends at 5:00 p.m. ET · 7:00 p.m. Brasília
Mon 9 Nov
All day Argentina: national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit under Decree 1103/2026, so banks are closed; Tuesday 10 November is a holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province
Mon 9 Nov
All day Dominican Republic: Constitution Day, a public holiday listed in the Rio Times calendar
Mon 9 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before
Mon 9 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before
Mon 9 Nov
6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before
Tue 10 Nov
Morning, hour not confirmed Brazil: minutes of the central bank’s rate decision
Tue 10 Nov
All day Panama: commemoration of the Uprising in Villa de los Santos, listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close
Wed 11 Nov
6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting
Thu 12 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (IPCA) for October, as listed in the calendar
Thu 12 Nov
2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before
Thu 12 Nov
Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision, hour not confirmed; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%
Fri 13 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast 0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before
Sun 15 Nov
Brazil: second day of Enem, covering natural sciences and mathematics; gates close at the same hour as on 8 November
Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 7 Nov 2026; Enem dates and hours: Inep, Brazil’s education research agency
08Frequently Asked Questions
What Did Chile’s October Inflation Show?
Chile’s statistics institute, INE, reported on Friday 6 November 2026 that prices rose 0.5% in October and 4.5% over twelve months. That compares with 0.4% for the month and 4.1% for the year in September.
Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Weekend?
The US National Hurricane Center gives a low-pressure area offshore of Central America a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 7 days. It says the system is expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend.
When Does Brazil’s Enem Exam Start on Sunday?
Brazil’s national university entrance exam, Enem, begins on Sunday 8 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Brasília time, which is 11:30 a.m. ET. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Brasília and close at 1:00 p.m. Brasília (11:00 a.m. ET), and late entry is not allowed.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas; US Bureau of Labor Statistics; Banco de México; IBGE; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep (Brazil’s education research agency); Polymarket; Kalshi.
Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.