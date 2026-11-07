LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Saturday, November 7, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Saturday, November 7, 2026

As of 12:35 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:35 a.m. Brasília, Saturday 7 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:33 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Nothing is due today, but exchange rates are locked for the weekend, and Colombia’s official rate of 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 applies through Monday. Brazil’s university entrance exam, Enem, starts tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, and heavy rain is possible in Central America. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Chile: inflation rose to 4.5% over twelve months in October. Prices rose 0.5% in the month, up from 0.4% in September. Prices rose 0.5% in the month, up from 0.4% in September. Status Board 02 Brazil: the real weakened 0.7% on Friday. The official rate rose to 5.5013 reais per US$1 from 5.4621. The official rate rose to 5.5013 reais per US$1 from 5.4621. Money Today 03 Central America: heavy rain is possible through the weekend. The US National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a tropical depression at 30%. The US National Hurricane Center puts the chance of a tropical depression at 30%. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: Chile’s inflation figure and the US jobs report arrived, and the formation chance for the Central America system fell. Most currencies moved again, as Money Today shows.

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

01 Weather Watch

Rain Risk for Central America Outlook A broad low-pressure area offshore of Central America keeps producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, and the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 48 hours and within 7 days. The center says strong upper-level winds should end its chances early next week, but the system is still expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend. Source: eastern Pacific outlook, issued overnight Saturday 7 November 2026; the center’s only active eastern Pacific storm, Tropical Storm Pena, is far from our countries, south-southeast of Hawaii’s Big Island Atlantic Gale Far From Our Countries Outlook The NHC’s Atlantic outlook lists no tropical cyclones. It watches a non-tropical low-pressure area several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda, where gale-force winds are likely over parts of the central subtropical Atlantic through the weekend. Atlantic outlook, issued overnight Saturday 7 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Our calendar lists no major data releases for Saturday, so the day’s fixed times are the NHC’s outlooks.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Hours: see Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Hours: see Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins; Central America’s rain risk is the item to watch. Hours: see Weather Watch Sunday 11:00 a.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem gates close; no late entry. The exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Brasília). Hours: see The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

Brazilian Real BRL 5.5013 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 6 Nov +0.0392 (+0.72%) vs 5.4621 on Thu 5 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$182 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (Brazil’s central bank), 6 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.607 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 6 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.1485 (−0.79%) vs 18.7555 on Thu 5 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$537 Source: RT market data (a financial-data provider), 6 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,237.83 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) set for Sat 7 Nov, valid through Mon 9 Nov +9.57 (+0.30%) vs 3,228.26 that applied on Fri 6 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$309 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the financial regulator, via datos.gov.co (Colombia’s open-data portal), read 7 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4406 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 6 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0049 (−0.14%) vs 3.4455 on Thu 5 Nov · sol firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$291 Market close, 6 Nov 2026, same provider as the peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,545.40 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Thu 5 Nov, the latest published (Friday was a banking holiday, the Día del Bancario); other rates as of Fri 6 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,555, CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,664.90, and Banco Nación state bank official sell 1,570 on Thu 5 Nov −3.09 (−0.20%) vs 1,548.49 on Wed 4 Nov · peso firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$647 at the wholesale rate, US$601 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 7 Nov 2026 Chilean Peso CLP 970.94 pesos per US$1 Dólar observado (the central bank’s official daily rate) listed for Fri 6 Nov, as relayed by mindicador.cl (a public data service) −0.01 (0.00%) vs 970.95 for Thu 5 Nov · peso unchanged CLP 1,000,000 ≈ US$1,030 Source: Banco Central de Chile, via mindicador.cl, read 7 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened in the latest rates, by about 0.7% and 0.3%. Mexico’s peso, Peru’s sol and Argentina’s wholesale peso firmed, and Chile’s peso was flat.

04 Status Board

Chile Inflation September: 0.4% for the month and 4.1% over twelve monthsOctober: 0.5% for the month and 4.5% over twelve months, published Fri 6 NovHigher again, and further from the central bank’s 3% target; Chile’s statistics institute, INE, says transport and food were the main upward forces, and we did not find the October core inflation reading (which excludes volatile prices) Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (Chile’s statistics institute), 6 Nov 2026 United States Jobs September: 29,000 new jobs as first reported, and an unemployment rate of 4.2%October: 165,000 new jobs, with unemployment at 4.1%, published Fri 6 NovStronger than the forecast of 65,000 new jobs in the Rio Times calendar; the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revised September up to 60,000 Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate 6.5%, the central bank’s policy rate, before Thursday’s decision6.25%, cut by 0.25 point on Thu 5 Nov by a majority of three of its five board members, effective Fri 6 NovThe bank says it expects to keep the rate at this level for a prolonged period, and bettors on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, see no change in December Source: Banco de México (Mexico’s central bank), 5 Nov 2026 Brazil Interest Rate 13.75%, the central bank’s Selic benchmark rate, after a cut in September13.75%, held on Wed 4 Nov by a unanimous vote of its rate-setting committee, CopomThe hold ended a run of five 0.25-point cuts; the next meeting is 8 and 9 December, and the minutes of this one are due Tue 10 Nov Source: Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement, 4 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it before 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online and is required to obtain the foreigner ID card (cédula de extranjería) from Migración Colombia, the immigration agency. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: Mexico City’s skyline of office and residential towers, with mountains in the distance.

RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas in Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting. × Cost of living Is it safe? Visas Neighborhoods Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:33 a.m. ET (2:33 a.m. Brasília), 7 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform): no change about 94.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 4.5%. US$19,791 traded. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 88.5%, a 0.25-point cut about 5.1%. US$64,044 traded. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 65.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 27.3%. US$38,517 traded. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 50.5%, a 0.25-point rise about 38.5%. US$23,578 traded. Argentina Monthly Inflation in October Kalshi (a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CFTC): above 1.8% about 64%, above 2.0% about 30%. 37,584 contracts traded. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket and Kalshi, 7 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Sun 8 Nov 11:00 a.m. ET · 1:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem gates close, and the exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET · 1:30 p.m. Brasília; day one covers languages, humanities and the essay, and the exam ends at 5:00 p.m. ET · 7:00 p.m. Brasília

Mon 9 Nov All day Argentina: national holiday for Pope Leo XIV’s visit under Decree 1103/2026, so banks are closed; Tuesday 10 November is a holiday only in Buenos Aires city and Córdoba province

Mon 9 Nov All day Dominican Republic: Constitution Day, a public holiday listed in the Rio Times calendar

Mon 9 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: trade balance for October; forecast US$2.09 billion vs US$2.047 billion before

Mon 9 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for October; forecast 3.65% for the year vs 3.45% before

Mon 9 Nov 6:00 p.m. ET · 6:00 p.m. Bogotá Colombia: inflation for October; forecast 6.4% for the year vs 6.29% before

Tue 10 Nov Morning, hour not confirmed Brazil: minutes of the central bank’s rate decision

Tue 10 Nov All day Panama: commemoration of the Uprising in Villa de los Santos, listed in the Rio Times calendar; check whether offices close

Wed 11 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: minutes of the central bank’s latest policy meeting

Thu 12 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: consumer inflation (IPCA) for October, as listed in the calendar

Thu 12 Nov 2:00 p.m. ET · 4:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Argentina: inflation for October; forecast 33.2% for the year vs 33.4% before

Thu 12 Nov Hour not confirmed Lima Peru: central bank rate decision, hour not confirmed; the calendar lists the previous rate as 4.25%

Fri 13 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: retail sales for September; forecast 0.2% for the month vs 0.1% before

Sun 15 Nov Brazil: second day of Enem, covering natural sciences and mathematics; gates close at the same hour as on 8 November

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 7 Nov 2026; Enem dates and hours: Inep, Brazil’s education research agency

08 Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Chile’s October Inflation Show? Chile’s statistics institute, INE, reported on Friday 6 November 2026 that prices rose 0.5% in October and 4.5% over twelve months. That compares with 0.4% for the month and 4.1% for the year in September. Is a Storm Threatening Central America This Weekend? The US National Hurricane Center gives a low-pressure area offshore of Central America a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression within 7 days. It says the system is expected to bring areas of heavy rain to portions of Central America through the weekend. When Does Brazil’s Enem Exam Start on Sunday? Brazil’s national university entrance exam, Enem, begins on Sunday 8 November 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Brasília time, which is 11:30 a.m. ET. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Brasília and close at 1:00 p.m. Brasília (11:00 a.m. ET), and late entry is not allowed.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; RT market data; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Banco Central de Chile; Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas; US Bureau of Labor Statistics; Banco de México; IBGE; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep (Brazil’s education research agency); Polymarket; Kalshi.