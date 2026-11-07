Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily City Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

· November 7, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 5 min read

Today’s forecast is not confirmed, so plan around venues with indoor and outdoor options.

Our pick is a museum morning in Centro, then the gardens of Jardim Botânico if the sky holds.

Markets are shut for the weekend; the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.

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In one line: culture in Centro first, green space after, and check the sky before you commit.

Rio de Janeiro, daily life and what's on.
The wave-patterned promenade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 7
not confirmed
not confirmed
SUN 8
not confirmed
not confirmed
MON 9
not confirmed
not confirmed
TUE 10
not confirmed
not confirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as Rio weather can turn quickly.

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Check a live forecast before heading out, then pick between the indoor and outdoor options below.

Sunset today: not confirmed · Water temperature, waves and flag status were not confirmed today.

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: not confirmed, check a live forecast before you leave.
— The day’s event: no dated event verified; the museums below are the safe bets.
— Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá in Centro, 10am–6pm (last entry 5pm).
— Markets: closed for the weekend; see the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
— Weekend/outlook: Sunday and Monday forecasts not confirmed.
— The day for: culture in Centro, then a garden walk in Jardim Botânico.

A slow, curious Saturday: pick one museum, then follow the weather.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 7, 2026 · 13:39

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

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03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL

Three free or cheap stops in Centro

Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am–8pm today with free entry. It is the easiest first stop and stays open late.

Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which has only partly reopened. Expect a smaller collection and check its hours first.

Finish at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am–6pm with last entry at 5pm. Check ticket prices on the museum’s website before you go.

The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44), and Centro is well served by public transport.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE

The Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners.

Parque Lage is close by, so check its hours before you go. The Jardim Botânico closes at 5pm, so go in the morning if the weather looks unsettled.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO

We could not verify café or coworking opening hours for today, so we name none.

The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a calm place to pause between stops.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — MUSEU DE ARTE DO RIO

If you want a quieter, art-led afternoon, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá, Centro, is open 11am–6pm. Entry is R$20 (about US$3.64).

The Museu de Arte do Rio is open on Saturday and is free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We found no confirmed concert, match or festival for tonight, so we will not send you to one.

The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which is the only confirmed evening option.

ALSO ON TODAY

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro, 9am–8pm, free, easy first stop

Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm, last entry 5pm

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro, partial reopening, check hours

Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro, 11am–6pm, R$20 (about US$3.64)

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We found no confirmed disruption notice for Metrô lines, the VLT or the ciclovia today.

If it rains, ride-app prices often rise, so book early or use the metro to Centro.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not verify restaurant hours for today, so we name no lunch spots.

Dinner: We could not verify restaurant hours for tonight, so we name no dinner spots.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a little cash for small entry fees. Foreigners pay R$80 (about US$15) at the Jardim Botânico, so bring ID.

In Centro, streets are quieter at weekends and after dark, so keep your phone out of sight and use a ride app for the journey home.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We found no confirmed expat or nomad meetup for today. Newcomers can start with free venues such as the CCBB in Centro, where conversation comes easily.

08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND

No confirmed fixture, kickoff time or broadcast detail is available today. We name no bars for the same reason; check the clubs’ official pages before planning around a match.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are closed for the weekend, so there is no live trading to report. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.

The mood on the board was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian and US tech stocks firmer and some Latin American markets weaker. We found no confirmed business story or scheduled event for the week ahead, so we make no further claim.

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

SAT 7 — Museum morning in Centro, then Jardim Botânico if dry.

SUN 8 — Forecast not confirmed; verify venue hours before going.

MON 9 — CCBB is open Wed–Mon; markets resume.

TUE 10 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; MAR is free on Tuesdays.

WED 11 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed; the CCBB is open.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio today?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are all open today, mostly in Centro.

The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (open Monday to Friday) and the Centro Cultural dos Correios are closed today.

How much is the Jardim Botânico?

Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. It is open 8am–5pm today.

How much is a metro ride?

A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.44).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

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