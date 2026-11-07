Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026

Today’s forecast is not confirmed, so plan around venues with indoor and outdoor options.

Our pick is a museum morning in Centro, then the gardens of Jardim Botânico if the sky holds.

Markets are shut for the weekend; the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.

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In one line: culture in Centro first, green space after, and check the sky before you commit.

The wave-patterned promenade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39% USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SAT 7 not confirmed not confirmed SUN 8 not confirmed not confirmed MON 9 not confirmed not confirmed TUE 10 not confirmed not confirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as Rio weather can turn quickly.

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Check a live forecast before heading out, then pick between the indoor and outdoor options below.

Sunset today: not confirmed · Water temperature, waves and flag status were not confirmed today.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: not confirmed, check a live forecast before you leave. — The day’s event: no dated event verified; the museums below are the safe bets. — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá in Centro, 10am–6pm (last entry 5pm). — Markets: closed for the weekend; see the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES. — Weekend/outlook: Sunday and Monday forecasts not confirmed. — The day for: culture in Centro, then a garden walk in Jardim Botânico. A slow, curious Saturday: pick one museum, then follow the weather.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE CRAWL Three free or cheap stops in Centro Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am–8pm today with free entry. It is the easiest first stop and stays open late. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which has only partly reopened. Expect a smaller collection and check its hours first. Finish at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am–6pm with last entry at 5pm. Check ticket prices on the museum’s website before you go. The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44), and Centro is well served by public transport.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE The Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. Parque Lage is close by, so check its hours before you go. The Jardim Botânico closes at 5pm, so go in the morning if the weather looks unsettled.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO We could not verify café or coworking opening hours for today, so we name none. The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a calm place to pause between stops.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — MUSEU DE ARTE DO RIO If you want a quieter, art-led afternoon, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá, Centro, is open 11am–6pm. Entry is R$20 (about US$3.64). The Museu de Arte do Rio is open on Saturday and is free on Tuesdays.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We found no confirmed concert, match or festival for tonight, so we will not send you to one. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which is the only confirmed evening option.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro, 9am–8pm, free, easy first stop Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm, last entry 5pm Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro, partial reopening, check hours Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro, 11am–6pm, R$20 (about US$3.64)

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We found no confirmed disruption notice for Metrô lines, the VLT or the ciclovia today.

If it rains, ride-app prices often rise, so book early or use the metro to Centro.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We could not verify restaurant hours for today, so we name no lunch spots.

Dinner: We could not verify restaurant hours for tonight, so we name no dinner spots.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a little cash for small entry fees. Foreigners pay R$80 (about US$15) at the Jardim Botânico, so bring ID.

In Centro, streets are quieter at weekends and after dark, so keep your phone out of sight and use a ride app for the journey home.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We found no confirmed expat or nomad meetup for today. Newcomers can start with free venues such as the CCBB in Centro, where conversation comes easily.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

No confirmed fixture, kickoff time or broadcast detail is available today. We name no bars for the same reason; check the clubs’ official pages before planning around a match.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets are closed for the weekend, so there is no live trading to report. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.

The mood on the board was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian and US tech stocks firmer and some Latin American markets weaker. We found no confirmed business story or scheduled event for the week ahead, so we make no further claim.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD SAT 7 — Museum morning in Centro, then Jardim Botânico if dry. SUN 8 — Forecast not confirmed; verify venue hours before going. MON 9 — CCBB is open Wed–Mon; markets resume. TUE 10 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; MAR is free on Tuesdays. WED 11 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed; the CCBB is open.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio today?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are all open today, mostly in Centro. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (open Monday to Friday) and the Centro Cultural dos Correios are closed today.

How much is the Jardim Botânico?

Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. It is open 8am–5pm today.

How much is a metro ride?