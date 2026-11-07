Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Saturday, November 7, 2026
Today’s forecast is not confirmed, so plan around venues with indoor and outdoor options.
Our pick is a museum morning in Centro, then the gardens of Jardim Botânico if the sky holds.
Markets are shut for the weekend; the board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.
In one line: culture in Centro first, green space after, and check the sky before you commit.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|168,498
|+1.39%
|USD/BRL
|5.5053
|+0.00%
Source: market close, 6 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as Rio weather can turn quickly.
Check a live forecast before heading out, then pick between the indoor and outdoor options below.
Sunset today: not confirmed · Water temperature, waves and flag status were not confirmed today.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A slow, curious Saturday: pick one museum, then follow the weather.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.36
|-1.28%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|48,070,100
|VALE3
|64.04
|+2.19%
|-2.23%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|19,033,100
|ITUB4
|40.53
|+1.40%
|+4.03%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|27,994,400
|BBDC4
|14.20
|+3.12%
|-24.10%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
|+3.88%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
|16.43
|30,737,600
|B3SA3
|14.39
|+0.21%
|+9.85%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|34,510,800
|ABEV3
|15.48
|+0.00%
|+18.35%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|29,624,400
|WEGE3
|48.19
|-0.23%
|+9.75%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|22,414,400
|AZZA3
|14.76
|+4.98%
|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
|+8.89%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|27,297,200
|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN RIO
Three free or cheap stops in Centro
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am–8pm today with free entry. It is the easiest first stop and stays open late.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which has only partly reopened. Expect a smaller collection and check its hours first.
Finish at the Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, open 10am–6pm with last entry at 5pm. Check ticket prices on the museum’s website before you go.
The metro single fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44), and Centro is well served by public transport.
The Jardim Botânico is open 8am–5pm today. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners.
Parque Lage is close by, so check its hours before you go. The Jardim Botânico closes at 5pm, so go in the morning if the weather looks unsettled.
We could not verify café or coworking opening hours for today, so we name none.
The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a calm place to pause between stops.
If you want a quieter, art-led afternoon, the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá, Centro, is open 11am–6pm. Entry is R$20 (about US$3.64).
The Museu de Arte do Rio is open on Saturday and is free on Tuesdays.
We found no confirmed concert, match or festival for tonight, so we will not send you to one.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm, which is the only confirmed evening option.
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro, 9am–8pm, free, easy first stop
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro, 10am–6pm, last entry 5pm
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro, partial reopening, check hours
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro, 11am–6pm, R$20 (about US$3.64)
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.44). We found no confirmed disruption notice for Metrô lines, the VLT or the ciclovia today.
If it rains, ride-app prices often rise, so book early or use the metro to Centro.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: We could not verify restaurant hours for today, so we name no lunch spots.
Dinner: We could not verify restaurant hours for tonight, so we name no dinner spots.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a little cash for small entry fees. Foreigners pay R$80 (about US$15) at the Jardim Botânico, so bring ID.
In Centro, streets are quieter at weekends and after dark, so keep your phone out of sight and use a ride app for the journey home.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We found no confirmed expat or nomad meetup for today. Newcomers can start with free venues such as the CCBB in Centro, where conversation comes easily.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
No confirmed fixture, kickoff time or broadcast detail is available today. We name no bars for the same reason; check the clubs’ official pages before planning around a match.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Markets are closed for the weekend, so there is no live trading to report. The board in Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.
The mood on the board was mixed across the Americas, with Brazilian and US tech stocks firmer and some Latin American markets weaker. We found no confirmed business story or scheduled event for the week ahead, so we make no further claim.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
SAT 7 — Museum morning in Centro, then Jardim Botânico if dry.
SUN 8 — Forecast not confirmed; verify venue hours before going.
MON 9 — CCBB is open Wed–Mon; markets resume.
TUE 10 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open; MAR is free on Tuesdays.
WED 11 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed; the CCBB is open.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Flerte Flamingo at Audio Rebel.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are open in Rio today?
The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are all open today, mostly in Centro.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (open Monday to Friday) and the Centro Cultural dos Correios are closed today.
How much is the Jardim Botânico?
Entry is R$40 (about US$7.28) for residents and R$80 (about US$15) for foreigners. It is open 8am–5pm today.
How much is a metro ride?
A single journey costs R$7.90 (about US$1.44).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.