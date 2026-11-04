Dominican Star Yailin Plays Santo Domingo on 5 December

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · CONCERT

Key Facts What is happening Yailin La Más Viral plays Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz, Santo Domingo, on Saturday, 5 December 2026.

Why it matters The seller bills it as her return to a large Santo Domingo stage.

The numbers On sale at TuBoleta: DOP 550 (US$9), DOP 1,100 (US$18), DOP 1,650 (US$27), fees included.

Who is who Melissa Castillo and Wander Aquino produce it; the platform Reconocidos.net backs it.

What it means for you No visa under 30 days; US$10 tourist card, says the State Department.

Yailin La Más Viral plays Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz in Santo Domingo on Saturday, 5 December 2026. Tickets run from about US$9 to US$27.

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Dominican urban singer Yailin La Más Viral plays Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz in Santo Domingo on Saturday, 5 December 2026. The seller, TuBoleta.com.do, has tickets on sale now.

Prices include the service charge and start at DOP 550, about US$9, for General. The seller page does not list a start time or an age limit.

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What Is Confirmed About the Yailin Concert

TuBoleta.com.do lists the concert as Yailin, 5 December, at Coliseo Teo Cruz. The text gives the date as Saturday and places the show at the Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz in the capital.

The text says the show will run through the artist’s main hits and recent collaborations. It also promises lights, dancers and visual effects.

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The artist is billed as the singer of “Chivirika” and “Narcisista”. The listing calls it a return to a large stage in Santo Domingo.

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Who Is Behind the Show

The listing names Melissa Castillo and Wander Aquino as the artistic producers. It adds that the platform Reconocidos.net backs the event.

The seller page says the production will bring a high-level stage setup. It names no guests, no opening acts and no band.

The page does not say whether the show is part of a longer tour. Treat any extra date as unannounced until the seller lists it.

How to Buy Tickets and What They Cost

TuBoleta.com.do is the only seller named on the listing. Treat offers from social media, messaging apps or street sellers as a warning sign.

Three price levels are shown, and each includes the service charge. General costs DOP 550, about US$9, and VIP costs DOP 1,100, about US$18.

Front Stage standing costs DOP 1,650, about US$27. The open.er-api.com market rate was 60.36 pesos per US$1 on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, as the central bank’s table was unavailable.

The seller page does not say how many tickets one buyer can take. It also does not list the seat map or the capacity of each zone.

The seller runs a call center on weekdays and on weekend mornings. Use it to ask about the start time and the age rules.

The call center number is on the seller page. Hours are listed there too, and they change on holidays.

Getting to the Coliseo

The Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz is an indoor arena in Santo Domingo. The seller lists the venue only by name, and no transport or parking plan is published for 5 December.

Taxis and ride apps are the easiest way to reach a large venue at night. Agree on a pickup point before the show ends, and avoid unmarked cars.

Santo Domingo’s Colonial City and the Malecón are the usual bases for visitors. Check the route and the traffic with your hotel before you book a late return.

Other Dominican Concerts This Season

TuBoleta also lists Alejandro Sanz on 14 November and Jandy Feliz on 16 December. It lists Ricardo Montaner on 17 April 2027 as well.

Those shows give a fan several choices in the same period. Compare the dates and prices before you book flights.

Entry Rules and Safety for US Visitors

The US State Department rates the Dominican Republic at Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution. The advisory page read for this guide carried a June 2024 date, so check for a newer version.

The State Department’s country page lists no visa for stays under 30 days. It says visitors without a Dominican visa must buy a tourist card for US$10, on arrival or online before travel.

That page does not mention any other entry form. Ask your airline and the Dominican embassy in Washington about current entry rules before you fly.

At a night concert, keep your phone and wallet in front pockets and carry only the cash you need. Leave your passport in the hotel safe and carry a copy.

What It Means for You

A fan flying from Miami, New York or Tampa should book flexible flights until the start time is public. Hotels in the Colonial City and the Malecón areas fill up in the holiday season.

The show falls on a Saturday in early December. The Dominican Republic runs on UTC-4 all year, so Santo Domingo is one hour ahead of US Eastern time after 1 November.

What Is Not Known

The start time, the doors time and the age rules are not published. The set length, the support acts and the seating plan are also missing.

The ticket limit per buyer and the bag rules are not stated on the seller page. This guide found no independent outlet carrying the announcement at the time of writing.

What Comes Next

Check the TuBoleta listing again in the weeks before the show for any change of time, venue or price. Any change of date would appear there first.

Buy early if you want Front Stage, because the listing says the announcement has drawn high demand. Keep your e-ticket and a photo ID with you on the night.

Connected Coverage

The Rio Times Dominican Republic hub collects country coverage, and the Santo Domingo city guide covers the capital. The Santo Domingo expat page adds living costs and neighbourhoods.

Other Santo Domingo shows include Alejandro Sanz on 14 November and Jandy Feliz on 16 December. Air travelers can also see Breeze’s new Tampa route.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Yailin play Santo Domingo?

Yailin La Más Viral plays the Coliseo Carlos “Teo” Cruz in Santo Domingo on Saturday, 5 December 2026. The start time has not been published.

How much do Yailin tickets cost in Santo Domingo?

TuBoleta.com.do lists DOP 550 (about US$9) for General and DOP 1,100 (about US$18) for VIP. Front Stage standing is DOP 1,650 (about US$27), all with service charge.

Where do I buy official Yailin tickets?

TuBoleta.com.do is the seller named on the listing. Avoid resale sites and social media offers.

Sources: TuBoleta.com.do, Yailin concert listing; US State Department, Dominican Republic travel advisory; US State Department, Dominican Republic country information; open.er-api.com, exchange rates (all accessed 4 November 2026).